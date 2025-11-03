LIV Golf Announces Extra Card For International Series
There will be two LIV Golf cards available in this year's International Series Rankings, it has been confirmed
LIV Golf has announced that it will offer two cards to The International Series Rankings this year.
The elevated Asian Tour series has previously offered just one 'golden ticket' to the LIV Golf League, won by Scott Vincent in 2022 and Andy Ogletree in 2023. Joaquin Niemann topped the rankings last season but was already a LIV Golf player.
This time around, the the top two 'eligible' players in the International Series Rankings will receive exempt status in LIV Golf next year, it has been confirmed.
The season has just two events remaining, starting with this week's Singapore Open and moving on to the Saudi International finale.
It is thought the move has been made to appease the Official World Golf Ranking, with LIV Golf currently undergoing a second application to be sanctioned by the OWGR to receive points in its tournaments.
One of the sticking points that led to the application being withdrawn last time, it is believed, was due to the league's relegation/promotion system.
The promotion system has now been bolstered with this announcement, while the relegation system was also amended this year with captains able to be dropped.
That was seen with Henrik Stenson, who finished in the Drop Zone, being relegated and only able to return via the International Series or LIV Golf Promotions.
Details of this year's LIV Golf Promotions have not been confirmed yet but reports state it could take place in the US and have two cards up for grabs.
Last year's event was held in Saudi Arabia and offered one LIV Golf card.
As things stand with two events remaining, Scott Vincent tops the International Series Rankings ahead of Miguel Tabuena in second, after the Filipino man won the International Series Philippines in front of his home crowd last month.
Other non-LIV players in contention for the two spots include Wade Ormsby in 4th, Ollie Schniederjans in 6th, Kazuki Higa in 9th and Danthai Boonma in 10th.
The two players to earn their cards via the International Series Rankings will be available for teams to sign via the LIV Golf offseason transfer window.
"This is an extremely positive development for our members and firmly cements our partnership with LIV Golf," said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour.
"The extra spot is a phenomenal opportunity for our members to rise to one of the pinnacle platforms in our game and there is no doubt that the top two positions will be fiercely contested over the next two events.”
Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “We offer a proven, open pathway onto the LIV Golf League and with this season’s route offering not one but two opportunities to progress, there is a real life-changing opportunity for the players to grasp.
“The International Series is committed to presenting the players with opportunity, be it the pathway to LIV Golf or the chance to face up against world-class players. We also provide local elite talent in each of our destinations with the opportunity to compete against proven champions.
"Recent results - where Asian Tour players have triumphed, is clear evidence of the wealth of talent in the region that is enhanced by the opportunities of The International Series.”
