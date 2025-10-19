SJM Macao Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

With no PGA Tour or LIV Golf League action taking place this week, the Asian Tour has benefitted with some big-name players competing at the SJM Macao Open.

Macau Golf & Country Club has been hosting the likes of former World No.1 Lee Westwood, current World No.35 Sungjae Im, 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Wenyi Ding and four-time DP World Tour winner Haotong Li on its 6,700-yard par-70 layout.

In addition, Rattanon Wannasrichan returned to defend after his 20-under total helped the Thai pro lift the trophy and the winner's check this time last year.

Just as there was in 2024, a $1 million purse is on the line in Macau. As a result, whoever reigns supreme at this highly scoreable layout is set to bank $180,000, with the runner-up scoring $110,000.

In the Asian Tour's International Series tournaments, a $2 million prize purse is up for grabs. So while a top-10 finish at one of those might secure a pro just shy of $40,000, they will earn a little under $20,000 at this week's regular event.

Aside from the financial rewards, players are attempting to earn as many points as they can to put towards their Order of Merit tallies.

Winning the overall OOM on the Asian Tour can open up impressive avenues for pros, with spots at Majors or into more lucrative circuits on offer.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for this week's SJM Macao Open at Macau Golf & Country Club, China.

SJM Macao Open Prize Money Breakdown