SJM Macao Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

Following an increased prize purse at the recent International Series tournament, the Asian Tour's SJM Macao Open offers a more modest amount to players

John Catlin looks on with the Macao Open trophy out of focus in the foreground
With no PGA Tour or LIV Golf League action taking place this week, the Asian Tour has benefitted with some big-name players competing at the SJM Macao Open.

In addition, Rattanon Wannasrichan returned to defend after his 20-under total helped the Thai pro lift the trophy and the winner's check this time last year.

Just as there was in 2024, a $1 million purse is on the line in Macau. As a result, whoever reigns supreme at this highly scoreable layout is set to bank $180,000, with the runner-up scoring $110,000.

In the Asian Tour's International Series tournaments, a $2 million prize purse is up for grabs. So while a top-10 finish at one of those might secure a pro just shy of $40,000, they will earn a little under $20,000 at this week's regular event.

Aside from the financial rewards, players are attempting to earn as many points as they can to put towards their Order of Merit tallies.

Winning the overall OOM on the Asian Tour can open up impressive avenues for pros, with spots at Majors or into more lucrative circuits on offer.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for this week's SJM Macao Open at Macau Golf & Country Club, China.

SJM Macao Open Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$180,000

2nd

$110,000

3rd

$63,000

4th

$50,000

5th

$41,000

6th

$33,300

7th

$28,500

8th

$24,500

9th

$21,400

10th

$19,100

11th

$17,450

12th

$16,250

13th

$15,150

14th

$14,450

15th

$13,850

16th

$13,250

17th

$12,650

18th

$12,050

19th

$11,550

20th

$11,150

21st

$10,900

22nd

$10,600

23rd

$10,300

24th

$10,000

25th

$9,700

26th

$9,400

27th

$9,100

28th

$8,800

29th

$8,500

30th

$8,200

31st

$8,000

32nd

$7,800

33rd

$7,600

34th

$7,400

35th

$7,200

36th

$7,000

37th

$6,800

38th

$6,600

39th

$6,400

40th

$6,200

41st

$6,050

42nd

$5,850

43rd

$5,650

44th

$5,450

45th

$5,350

46th

$5,300

47th

$5,100

48th

$4,900

49th

$4,700

50th

$4,500

51st

$4,300

52nd

$4,100

53rd

$3,900

54th

$3,800

55th

$3,700

56th

$3,600

57th

$3,500

58th

$3,400

59th

$3,300

60th

$3,200

61st

$3,100

62nd

$3,000

63rd

$2,900

64th

$2,800

65th

$2,700

66th

$2,600

67th

$2,500

68th

$2,400

69th

$2,300

70th

$2,200

71st

$2,100

72nd

$2,000

73rd

$1,900

74th

$1,800

75th

$1,700

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

