SJM Macao Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025
Following an increased prize purse at the recent International Series tournament, the Asian Tour's SJM Macao Open offers a more modest amount to players
With no PGA Tour or LIV Golf League action taking place this week, the Asian Tour has benefitted with some big-name players competing at the SJM Macao Open.
Macau Golf & Country Club has been hosting the likes of former World No.1 Lee Westwood, current World No.35 Sungjae Im, 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Wenyi Ding and four-time DP World Tour winner Haotong Li on its 6,700-yard par-70 layout.
In addition, Rattanon Wannasrichan returned to defend after his 20-under total helped the Thai pro lift the trophy and the winner's check this time last year.
Just as there was in 2024, a $1 million purse is on the line in Macau. As a result, whoever reigns supreme at this highly scoreable layout is set to bank $180,000, with the runner-up scoring $110,000.
In the Asian Tour's International Series tournaments, a $2 million prize purse is up for grabs. So while a top-10 finish at one of those might secure a pro just shy of $40,000, they will earn a little under $20,000 at this week's regular event.
Aside from the financial rewards, players are attempting to earn as many points as they can to put towards their Order of Merit tallies.
Winning the overall OOM on the Asian Tour can open up impressive avenues for pros, with spots at Majors or into more lucrative circuits on offer.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for this week's SJM Macao Open at Macau Golf & Country Club, China.
SJM Macao Open Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$180,000
2nd
$110,000
3rd
$63,000
4th
$50,000
5th
$41,000
6th
$33,300
7th
$28,500
8th
$24,500
9th
$21,400
10th
$19,100
11th
$17,450
12th
$16,250
13th
$15,150
14th
$14,450
15th
$13,850
16th
$13,250
17th
$12,650
18th
$12,050
19th
$11,550
20th
$11,150
21st
$10,900
22nd
$10,600
23rd
$10,300
24th
$10,000
25th
$9,700
26th
$9,400
27th
$9,100
28th
$8,800
29th
$8,500
30th
$8,200
31st
$8,000
32nd
$7,800
33rd
$7,600
34th
$7,400
35th
$7,200
36th
$7,000
37th
$6,800
38th
$6,600
39th
$6,400
40th
$6,200
41st
$6,050
42nd
$5,850
43rd
$5,650
44th
$5,450
45th
$5,350
46th
$5,300
47th
$5,100
48th
$4,900
49th
$4,700
50th
$4,500
51st
$4,300
52nd
$4,100
53rd
$3,900
54th
$3,800
55th
$3,700
56th
$3,600
57th
$3,500
58th
$3,400
59th
$3,300
60th
$3,200
61st
$3,100
62nd
$3,000
63rd
$2,900
64th
$2,800
65th
$2,700
66th
$2,600
67th
$2,500
68th
$2,400
69th
$2,300
70th
$2,200
71st
$2,100
72nd
$2,000
73rd
$1,900
74th
$1,800
75th
$1,700
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
