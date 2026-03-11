Brian Rolapp Maps Out Plans For Future Of PGA Tour: Live Press Conference Updates

The PGA Tour CEO is addressing media at the tour's HQ in Florida

Mike Hall's avatar
By
last updated

Brian Rolapp is addressing media at PGA Tour HQ today ahead of The Players Championship, where the new CEO is expected to discuss the future of the US circuit.

Follow along for live updates:

Image of Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Refresh

ON THE SSG INVESTMENT

RETURNING MEMBERS PROGRAM

THE QUALITY OF COURSES UNDER THE PROPOSALS

Of the six themes Rolapp introduced, he says it's important that they all work together.

MATCH PLAY IN THE PLAYOFFS?

BIGGER MARKETS

LIV MEMBERS COMING TO PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP?

THE LIV GOLF DEAL

STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS?

THE BIG DEBATE - SHOULD THE PLAYERS BE A MAJOR?

ON THE ROLLBACK...

QUESTIONS INCOMING...

THERE'S MORE...

WHAT'S POTENTIALLY ON THE WAY FOR THE PGA TOUR...

WE'RE UNDERWAY

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.