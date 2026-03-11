Brian Rolapp Maps Out Plans For Future Of PGA Tour: Live Press Conference Updates

Refresh

ON THE SSG INVESTMENT Rolapp says some of the SSG's investment will go into "changing the competitive model" of the PGA Tour, as he outlined at the start. He also says the investors are "smart and strategic," and have long-term interests in sport, not merely concerned with "the bottom line." The capital will be "used for the long-term benefit of the PGA Tour."

RETURNING MEMBERS PROGRAM Rolapp is asked about the program that allowed Brooks Koepka to rejoin the PGA Tour immediately after LIV Golf. He says: "We're very explicit this was a one-time returning members program." He adds: "But we do have a pathway." He cites Patrick Reed's example on the DP World Tour.

THE QUALITY OF COURSES UNDER THE PROPOSALS "The course is vital. In a perfect world you'd have a big market and an iconic course." It's not a perfect world but we want to make sure the courses are "meaningful and competitive." This week's event is "the standard."

Of the six themes Rolapp introduced, he says it's important that they all work together.

MATCH PLAY IN THE PLAYOFFS? On the chance of match play returning, Rolapp says fans and partners want more drama in the events they attend, but it has to feel authentic. He reiterates nothing has been decided.

BIGGER MARKETS While Rolapp wants the PGA Tour to expand into bigger markets, he offers reassurances that it doesn't mean the smaller areas will be left behind when it comes to hosting events.

LIV MEMBERS COMING TO PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP? Rolapp gets to the point on whether LIV stars could compete on The Players in the future: it's not his priority.

THE LIV GOLF DEAL News of the potential deal with LIV Golf has gone very quiet, but Rolapp doesn't give anything away, suggesting he's open to all ideas to allow reunification of some kind.

STRATEGIC ALLIANCE Now debate turns to the strategic alliance with the DP World Tour. The PGA Tour and members value it and he wants to extend that with a "more mutually beneficial relationship."

FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS? He's asked how the proposals will affect the playoffs. He'd like it to remain three events you will need to qualify for. Again, no decision as of yet.

THE BIG DEBATE - SHOULD THE PLAYERS BE A MAJOR? "It's not for us to decide. What is important is this is a pretty special event."

ON THE ROLLBACK... "It's clearly a complex issue." He's spoken to all stakeholders and the opinions are not consistent. Some players are impacted from tests, some not. The PGA Tour has not taken a position. When they "get comfortable" with the data, they will.

QUESTIONS INCOMING... Rolapp has outlined the PGA Tour plans. Now he's taking questions on the subject. He explains that the standings, including relegation and promotions between the tiers will be easier to understand than currently.

THERE'S MORE... He wants to make every event matter, including promotion and relegation between the big events and events that don't have the same status. Rolapp wants to enhance the post-season with "more drama." Match play is under consideration. He emphasises that none of these proposals have been agreed, but he expects more progress by the summer, with updates to come.

WHAT'S POTENTIALLY ON THE WAY FOR THE PGA TOUR... Rolapp's discussing a more cohesive model with a better points system. He wants to double the number of Signature Events, approaching 21-26 events adding in Majors etc. As well as that, there could be a tier of smaller events. He wants more consistent fields, moving away from small fields and no-cut events. He's aiming for 120-player fields with a cut. He wants a marquee event at the start of the season in the west. The Tour is looking at where they play. New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC and Boston are all being considered.

WE'RE UNDERWAY Brian Rolapp is in front of the media, and just giving his introductions. We're expecting plenty of discussion on The Players from Rolapp, but also updates on the future of the PGA Tour. Let's see what he has to say...