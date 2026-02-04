Sergio Garcia To Debut Never-Seen-Before Golf Ball Brand At LIV Golf Riyadh
The 2017 Masters champion is using a new Underground Golf ball ahead of the new LIV Golf season
Sergio Garcia has made a major gear change ahead of the 2026 LIV Golf season by switching to a brand new golf ball brand.
The 2017 Masters champion came close to winning on the DP World Tour last week in Bahrain, where he finished T4th using a TaylorMade TP5, but that has been replaced by a model from Underground Golf.
Underground Golf is a new brand, and exclusive membership club, founded by actor Mark Wahlberg, Garry Singer, the former co-founder of Clear Golf Balls, which was endorsed and used by Charl Schwartzel, and Doug Meijer, the owner of Meijer supermarket chain that has sponsored the LPGA Meijer Classic in Michigan since 2014.
According to Forbes, the three 'golf addicts' attempted to make the best ball possible, and the result is the Underground model used by Garcia this week.
"You would think that after 26 seasons as a professional, not many things excite me about golf anymore or equipment but I do have to say that this year I'm very, very excited about one thing in particular, which is joining the Underground club," Garcia said in a video posted to social media including to a newly launched 'The Underground' page, which has the tagline 'Exclusivity thrives below the surface. For members only'.
"And with my buddy Mark Wahlberg among others, this is the golf ball I'm gonna be playing, super excited about it so make sure you come and join the club."
Not much is known about the ball or if/when it will be available to the public or Underground Golf members in the future.
It's the latest big equipment switch for the Spaniard, who also put new LA Golf irons in the bag on the DP World Tour last week.
"It's a big week for the Underground," Mark Wahlberg said.
"Our guy Sergio Garcia is about to put this Precision golf ball into play at the first event for the LIV tour. The after that, it's Augusta and there'll be many wins after that.
"The big win is to be a member of the Underground."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
