Sergio Garcia To Debut Never-Seen-Before Golf Ball Brand At LIV Golf Riyadh

The 2017 Masters champion is using a new Underground Golf ball ahead of the new LIV Golf season

Sergio Garcia has made a major gear change ahead of the 2026 LIV Golf season by switching to a brand new golf ball brand.

The 2017 Masters champion came close to winning on the DP World Tour last week in Bahrain, where he finished T4th using a TaylorMade TP5, but that has been replaced by a model from Underground Golf.

"And with my buddy Mark Wahlberg among others, this is the golf ball I'm gonna be playing, super excited about it so make sure you come and join the club."

Not much is known about the ball or if/when it will be available to the public or Underground Golf members in the future.

It's the latest big equipment switch for the Spaniard, who also put new LA Golf irons in the bag on the DP World Tour last week.

"It's a big week for the Underground," Mark Wahlberg said.

"Our guy Sergio Garcia is about to put this Precision golf ball into play at the first event for the LIV tour. The after that, it's Augusta and there'll be many wins after that.

"The big win is to be a member of the Underground."

