Sergio Garcia Spotted With Next Generation Of Unique Carbon Putter At Spanish Open
The Spaniard has been seen with a Golfyr putter in the bag for the second time, with this being an updated Maker Tour version he helped to co-design
Sergio Garcia is one of the star names playing in the Spanish Open this week, and the European Ryder Cup legend is doing so with another unique putter in the bag.
Garcia was spotted with a second iteration of a Golfyr flat stick, having previously used one in early 2024.
Golfyr is a Swiss company that has a 7>14 ideology, which the brand says is an "optimized golf experience using only seven essential SWISS MADE carbon clubs on the course."
Its clubs include The Opener, a 14 degree driver, The Mover, a 22 degree hybrid and others including The Butler, The Riser, The Pitcher, The Saver and The Maker putter.
Garcia's original Golfyr Maker was spotted in February 2024 at the start of the LIV Golf League season, where we first discovered the brand that Garcia has involvement in.
The Golfyr Maker mallet-style design came with a price tag of 625 CHF, which was equal to around £562 or $700. Each carbon putter comes with a certificate with its edition number.
We managed to get our hands on one for a full Golfyr The Maker putter review, with our Deputy Editor describing it as "unquestionably" very forgiving. "It's not cheap, and the sound takes some getting used to, but there was plenty to enjoy about the experience of using it," Joel said.
Well, less than two years later the Spaniard has been spotted with the next generation Golfyr putter, known as 'The Maker Tour.'
According to the Golfyr website, the Maker Tour is Swiss-made from 'cutting edge materials' including carbon and is again co-developed with Garcia.
The winged-mallet design features 'tungsten weighting for maximum stability' and a high MOI.
According to Golfyr, this new version has been "Engineered for professionals and ambitious players who demand absolute control under pressure. With its refined profile and cutting-edge materials, the Maker Tour delivers the precision, feedback, and consistency required at the highest level of the game."
It is retailing for 823.31 Swiss Francs, not including VAT, which converts to $1022 or £769.
How long it remains in the bag for is to be seen as Garcia has done a fair amount of switching in the putter department in recent years.
We've spotted him using various different blades and mallet designs from brands including Scotty Cameron, Toulon Design, TaylorMade, L.A.B Golf, Never Compromise and Golfyr over the past couple of seasons.
He finished 9th in the LIV Golf standings this year, which included a victory in Hong Kong, and ranked a solid T18th in Putting Average for the campaign.
Garcia is making his second DP World Tour start of the season this week in Madrid after playing in the BMW International Open in June.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
