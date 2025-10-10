Sergio Garcia Spotted With Next Generation Of Unique Carbon Putter At Spanish Open

Sergio Garcia is one of the star names playing in the Spanish Open this week, and the European Ryder Cup legend is doing so with another unique putter in the bag.

Garcia was spotted with a second iteration of a Golfyr flat stick, having previously used one in early 2024.

Golfyr is a Swiss company that has a 7>14 ideology, which the brand says is an "optimized golf experience using only seven essential SWISS MADE carbon clubs on the course."

Its clubs include The Opener, a 14 degree driver, The Mover, a 22 degree hybrid and others including The Butler, The Riser, The Pitcher, The Saver and The Maker putter.

Garcia's original Golfyr Maker was spotted in February 2024 at the start of the LIV Golf League season, where we first discovered the brand that Garcia has involvement in.

The Golfyr Maker mallet-style design came with a price tag of 625 CHF, which was equal to around £562 or $700. Each carbon putter comes with a certificate with its edition number.

We managed to get our hands on one for a full Golfyr The Maker putter review, with our Deputy Editor describing it as "unquestionably" very forgiving. "It's not cheap, and the sound takes some getting used to, but there was plenty to enjoy about the experience of using it," Joel said.

Image 1 of 3 Garcia first used a Golfyr putter in tournament play early last year (Image credit: Getty Images) The original Golfyr The Maker putter (Image credit: Future) The original Golfyr The Maker putter (Image credit: Future)

Well, less than two years later the Spaniard has been spotted with the next generation Golfyr putter, known as 'The Maker Tour.'

According to the Golfyr website, the Maker Tour is Swiss-made from 'cutting edge materials' including carbon and is again co-developed with Garcia.

The winged-mallet design features 'tungsten weighting for maximum stability' and a high MOI.

(Image credit: Golfyr)

According to Golfyr, this new version has been "Engineered for professionals and ambitious players who demand absolute control under pressure. With its refined profile and cutting-edge materials, the Maker Tour delivers the precision, feedback, and consistency required at the highest level of the game."

It is retailing for 823.31 Swiss Francs, not including VAT, which converts to $1022 or £769.

How long it remains in the bag for is to be seen as Garcia has done a fair amount of switching in the putter department in recent years.

We've spotted him using various different blades and mallet designs from brands including Scotty Cameron, Toulon Design, TaylorMade, L.A.B Golf, Never Compromise and Golfyr over the past couple of seasons.

A selection of putters used by Sergio Garcia on tour since 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He finished 9th in the LIV Golf standings this year, which included a victory in Hong Kong, and ranked a solid T18th in Putting Average for the campaign.

Garcia is making his second DP World Tour start of the season this week in Madrid after playing in the BMW International Open in June.