Bryson DeChambeau Puts New LA Golf Irons In The Bag As He Shares LIV Golf Virginia Lead

Bryson DeChambeau is always looking for ways to improve his game and, at LIV Golf Virginia, the two-time Major winner showed off some new irons in the bag.

Back in January, at the International Series India tournament, the American was spotted using a set of prototype LA Golf irons. Now, six months on, it seems that DeChambeau is trialing them in the bag.

(Image credit: LIV Golf League)

The model in question is the LA Golf BAD V3-W in 5-iron to 9-iron. As you can see from the image above, it features the BD logo that is regularly used throughout DeChambeau's bag.

Featuring LA Golf BAD Prototype shafts, you may wonder, how did the irons perform? Well, at LIV Golf Virginia, DeChambeau shares the lead alongside Martin Kaymer, with the Crushers GC captain firing a five-under 67 that included multiple chip-ins.

It was the short game that drew the attention of many throughout the broadcast, but there were some notable iron shots from the current US Open winner, including a fairway bunker shot at the par 5 fifth.

Although he wasn't asked about how the irons performed, the American is in a great position to challenge for back-to-back LIV Golf titles, following his win in Korea prior to the PGA Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At those tournaments, DeChambeau was using a set of one-length 3D-printed Avoda Golf irons.

Previously, they were working well for the American, who claimed the 2024 US Open with them in the bag. However, although he has produced T5 and runner-up finishes at The Masters and PGA Championship, he was ranked well down the field in terms of approaching the green.

Despite leading the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, as well as being second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, DeChambeau was 51st in approach.

Speaking at The Masters following a three-over-par 75, the 31-year-old stated: “Just more of the same with my irons. Was trying to figure it out from last Sunday (at LIV Golf Miami).

“For some reason I’m just not fully optimized. I get over it and I feel like I’m going to hit the heel, and I try to pull across it and it just goes left on me. If I'd just had somewhat of good iron play this week, it would have been a lot different outcome.”