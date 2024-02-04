Sergio Garcia Seen Using Brand New Putter At LIV Golf Mayakoba

Bursting onto the scene when he was just 19-years-old, Sergio Garcia has enjoyed a successful career spanning decades. Like many pros though, the pursuit of perfection never stops and, at LIV Golf Mayakoba, the Spaniard was spotted using a rather unique putter...

Previously, Garcia had wielded a number of different putter head types and manufacturers, and now the former Major winner has been seen using a model from the brand Golfyr.

A post shared by Sporting Insights (@sms_on_tour) A photo posted by on

First posted by the Instagram page @sms_on_tour, the particular model that Garcia is using in Mexico is the 'The Maker Premier - CHF 625', a mallet style putter which is constructed with 'Patented Carbonics Technology.'

Although unclear as to what the specs of Garcia's putter are, Golfyr is engineered, designed and produced in Switzerland, with a video on their site claiming the secret to their putters is "an innovative blend of carbon body, precise dimensions, and optimized weight distribution."

Essentially, "it's about strategically placing our carbon in the right places. Across the face and along the front edge of the sole. When it makes contact with the ground and ball, it is additionally protected against abrasion." On top of that, the company claims that the use of carbon is down to the fact that "carbon has a particular sound with clear feedback. One aspect is feeling; I know where I've hit the ball. The other aspect is a clear sound. The stiffness of carbon provides direct feedback from the impact."

It's not just putters that the brand uses carbon in, with Golfyr claiming on their site that a range of clubs will be available in Spring 2024. As shown by the putter, the brand state that 'Carbonics Fundamentals make it possible' to use just seven clubs, as opposed to the regular 14.

Garcia in action during LIV Golf Mayakoba (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Garcia's putting average stood at 1.63 which put the 44-year-old 36th in the standings. Looking to improve his performance on the greens, Garcia had used a Scotty Cameron TN3 putter, but it's unclear as to how long The Maker putter will stay in the bag in 2024.

It's not the only bit of equipment-swapping we have seen at LIV Golf Mayakoba. Bryson DeChambeau was spotted using an iron made from Avoda, with the company claiming to have made the 'World's First Combo-Length Iron Set'.