Sergio Garcia Secures Double Victory At LIV Golf Hong Kong As Phil Mickelson Declares His World-Class Short Game 'Is Back' After Best LIV Finish

Ryder Cup veteran, Sergio Garcia did his chances of making Luke Donald's European side later this year no harm at all after securing a double victory at LIV Golf Hong Kong on Sunday.

Garcia's 18-under total helped him see off Stinger's Dean Burmester by one stroke, with the South African having shot a spectacular eight-under 62 in the final round.

The 10-time Ryder Cup player carded five birdies and an eagle in his bogey-free closing round of 63 (-7), giving Garcia his second individual LIV title in his past seven starts - following on from LIV Golf Andalucia last term.

The Spaniard's solo success also played a significant part in Fireballs GC's one-stroke team triumph over Stinger GC. Garcia, Abraham Ancer (-9, T12th), David Puig (-8, T18th) and Luis Masaveu (-2, T42nd) all played their part in reaching a 37-under total after LIV's pre-season rule change regarding counted scores.

While a strong start to the new LIV Golf campaign is among the 45-year-old's highest priorities, Garcia is hoping to find form in 2025 for another important reason.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

After playing in all but one Ryder Cup between 2002 and 2021 before being left out again in 2023, the competition's record point-scorer is hungry to make a triumphant return at Bethpage in September.

Garcia shared that he has been in contact with Team Europe captain, Luke Donald but acknowledges that all he can do to give himself the best chance of being a part of the dozen is to keep performing at a high level.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During his on-course interview, immediately after holing the winning putt, Garcia said: "I think [Luke Donald] is watching. We've been in touch, so I know that he's keeping an eye.

"The only thing I can do is keep playing good golf, and I just want to help the European team like I've tried to do every single time I've been a member of that team, and hopefully he will think I'm good enough for it."

Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia during the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2017 Masters champion switched back to an old blade putter since LIV Golf Adelaide in a bid to maintain his recent upturn in putting fortunes, and it appeared to help considerably as Garcia only recorded two bogeys all week - both of which were in the opening round.

Referring to the manner in which he wrapped up his second LIV Golf title, Garcia said: "It's great. Obviously I knew that I had to play well. My goal starting the day was to shoot five-under, which was going to help me and the team.

"I didn't hit the best tee shot on 18, but I knew that we were tied or one ahead, so I wasn't going to lay up, and I hit a beautiful 4-iron here and then obviously hit a great putt."

The victorious Fireballs captain continued: "Super proud of the team. I think Luis made a birdie on the last to give us the team [title]. Super proud of him after yesterday and how much he fought and everything, so it's been great."

Taking the team under his wing 💪Advice and guidance from the captain @TheSergioGarcia 🫡#LIVGolfHongKong @fireballsgc_ pic.twitter.com/1LJkITpEOuMarch 9, 2025

Aside from Garcia, the story of the week was arguably Phil Mickelson's resurgence. Lefty turned in a third-place finish on 14-under, his highest since joining LIV, thanks to seven birdies on each day and seven bogeys throughout the week.

Explaining what might have led to the turnaround in form, the 10-time Major winner shared he is now playing "a different style of golf" than he had previously - one that he believes can lead to a long-term purple patch.

Mickelson said: "So I really had a great off-season, and I figured some things out, and I'm playing a different style of golf. I've been playing really well at home, and it's great to take it here.

"I didn't putt well at Adelaide, otherwise I would have contended there, as well. I played really good golf, and I had about four or five putts - today even - that could have gone lower and been an ultra round low to make a run.

Phil Mickelson sends a putt on its way during LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But the fact is I'm hitting a lot of good shots. I'm playing some good golf, and this is a building week as I continue to build into LIV and my goal of accomplishing a win in LIV as well as winning another major, getting ready for Augusta."

The oldest Major champion revealed he believes he can extend his own record in April while adding a fourth Masters title - following the example set by Tiger Woods, who won his fifth Green Jacket well into his 40s in 2019.

The 54-year-old was bullish about the state of his game and stated his all-time short game is back to its best at just the right time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Responding to a question about LIV Golf Hong Kong being his best performance since a T2nd at the 2023 Masters, Mickelson replied: "It is, but it didn't feel hard. It felt easy. I probably led the field in fairways hit. I haven't seen the stats, but I'd be surprised if anybody hit more than I did.

"My game is getting sharp. My short game is back. I had a rough couple of years. My short game is really sharp now. My iron play is back, and my game is starting to really come around, and I'm also playing differently. I'm playing a lot less stressed, and it's coming."

The LIV Golf League continues next week in Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club between March 14-16.