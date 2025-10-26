Bank Of Utah Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The newly-sponsored FedEx Cup Fall tournament is offering an identical prize purse to two of the three events that have already taken place this season

Matt McCarty poses with the Black Desert Championship trophy after winning in 2024
Back for 2025 but with a new title sponsor, the Bank of Utah Championship is the latest FedEx Cup Fall event on the PGA Tour.

McCarty is back among the field for 2025 as well, with the talented left-hander one of those pros in a good position looking to shore up his status. For many of his rivals this week, they have been fighting it out for a strong finish in order to maintain their playing privileges full stop.

Whoever wins the latest edition of this new PGA Tour event will walk away with just over $1 million from a total prize pot of $6 million.

It is the same figure that Scottie Scheffler picked up for winning the Procore Championship in early September and an identical figure to Steven Fisk's winning pay check at the Sanderson Farms Championship earlier this month.

Black Desert Resort in Utah

The runner-up is in line to secure over $650,000 for their efforts, while everyone else inside the top-16 will not only clinch a healthy batch of FedEx Cup points - of which there are 500 in total again this week - but also a six-figure payout.

After the Bank of Utah Championship, there are only three tournaments remaining for players to decide their respective PGA Tour futures (World Wide Technology Championship, Butterfield Bermuda Championship, The RSM Classic), so expect plenty of drama and fight until the end on Sunday.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship, based on 65 players making the cut at Black Desert Resort.

Bank Of Utah Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,080,000

2nd

$654,000

3rd

$414,000

4th

$294,000

5th

$246,000

6th

$217,500

7th

$202,500

8th

$187,500

9th

$175,500

10th

$163,500

11th

$151,500

12th

$139,500

13th

$127,500

14th

$115,500

15th

$109,500

16th

$103,500

17th

$97,500

18th

$91,500

19th

$85,500

20th

$79,500

21st

$73,500

22nd

$67,500

23rd

$62,700

24th

$57,900

25th

$53,100

26th

$48,300

27th

$46,500

28th

$44,700

29th

$42,900

30th

$41,100

31st

$39,300

32nd

$37,500

33rd

$35,700

34th

$34,200

35th

$32,700

36th

$31,200

37th

$29,700

38th

$28,500

39th

$27,300

40th

$26,100

41st

$24,900

42nd

$24,900

43rd

$22,500

44th

$21,300

45th

$20,100

46th

$18,900

47th

$17,700

48th

$16,740

49th

$15,900

50th

$15,420

51st

$15,060

52nd

$14,700

53rd

$14,460

54th

$14,220

55th

$14,100

56th

$13,980

57th

$13,860

58th

$13,740

59th

$13,620

60th

$13,500

61st

$13,380

62nd

$13,260

63rd

$13,140

64th

$13,020

65th

$12,900

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

