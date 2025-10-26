Bank Of Utah Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The newly-sponsored FedEx Cup Fall tournament is offering an identical prize purse to two of the three events that have already taken place this season
Back for 2025 but with a new title sponsor, the Bank of Utah Championship is the latest FedEx Cup Fall event on the PGA Tour.
Known as the Black Desert Championship in its debut season, Black Desert Resort - in the heart of the vibrant Utah desert - staged Matt McCarty's maiden PGA Tour success this time last year.
McCarty is back among the field for 2025 as well, with the talented left-hander one of those pros in a good position looking to shore up his status. For many of his rivals this week, they have been fighting it out for a strong finish in order to maintain their playing privileges full stop.
Whoever wins the latest edition of this new PGA Tour event will walk away with just over $1 million from a total prize pot of $6 million.
It is the same figure that Scottie Scheffler picked up for winning the Procore Championship in early September and an identical figure to Steven Fisk's winning pay check at the Sanderson Farms Championship earlier this month.
The runner-up is in line to secure over $650,000 for their efforts, while everyone else inside the top-16 will not only clinch a healthy batch of FedEx Cup points - of which there are 500 in total again this week - but also a six-figure payout.
After the Bank of Utah Championship, there are only three tournaments remaining for players to decide their respective PGA Tour futures (World Wide Technology Championship, Butterfield Bermuda Championship, The RSM Classic), so expect plenty of drama and fight until the end on Sunday.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship, based on 65 players making the cut at Black Desert Resort.
Bank Of Utah Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,080,000
2nd
$654,000
3rd
$414,000
4th
$294,000
5th
$246,000
6th
$217,500
7th
$202,500
8th
$187,500
9th
$175,500
10th
$163,500
11th
$151,500
12th
$139,500
13th
$127,500
14th
$115,500
15th
$109,500
16th
$103,500
17th
$97,500
18th
$91,500
19th
$85,500
20th
$79,500
21st
$73,500
22nd
$67,500
23rd
$62,700
24th
$57,900
25th
$53,100
26th
$48,300
27th
$46,500
28th
$44,700
29th
$42,900
30th
$41,100
31st
$39,300
32nd
$37,500
33rd
$35,700
34th
$34,200
35th
$32,700
36th
$31,200
37th
$29,700
38th
$28,500
39th
$27,300
40th
$26,100
41st
$24,900
42nd
$24,900
43rd
$22,500
44th
$21,300
45th
$20,100
46th
$18,900
47th
$17,700
48th
$16,740
49th
$15,900
50th
$15,420
51st
$15,060
52nd
$14,700
53rd
$14,460
54th
$14,220
55th
$14,100
56th
$13,980
57th
$13,860
58th
$13,740
59th
$13,620
60th
$13,500
61st
$13,380
62nd
$13,260
63rd
$13,140
64th
$13,020
65th
$12,900
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.