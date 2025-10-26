Bank Of Utah Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

Back for 2025 but with a new title sponsor, the Bank of Utah Championship is the latest FedEx Cup Fall event on the PGA Tour.

Known as the Black Desert Championship in its debut season, Black Desert Resort - in the heart of the vibrant Utah desert - staged Matt McCarty's maiden PGA Tour success this time last year.

McCarty is back among the field for 2025 as well, with the talented left-hander one of those pros in a good position looking to shore up his status. For many of his rivals this week, they have been fighting it out for a strong finish in order to maintain their playing privileges full stop.

Whoever wins the latest edition of this new PGA Tour event will walk away with just over $1 million from a total prize pot of $6 million.

It is the same figure that Scottie Scheffler picked up for winning the Procore Championship in early September and an identical figure to Steven Fisk's winning pay check at the Sanderson Farms Championship earlier this month.

The runner-up is in line to secure over $650,000 for their efforts, while everyone else inside the top-16 will not only clinch a healthy batch of FedEx Cup points - of which there are 500 in total again this week - but also a six-figure payout.

After the Bank of Utah Championship, there are only three tournaments remaining for players to decide their respective PGA Tour futures (World Wide Technology Championship, Butterfield Bermuda Championship, The RSM Classic), so expect plenty of drama and fight until the end on Sunday.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship, based on 65 players making the cut at Black Desert Resort.

Bank Of Utah Championship Prize Money Breakdown