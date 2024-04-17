RBC Heritage Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

Some of the world's best players are competing at Harbour Town, with Rory McIlroy paired with Ludvig Aberg

Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg have been paired for the first two rounds
With barely a pause since The Masters, many of the world's best head from Georgia to South Carolina for the latest of the PGA Tour's signature events, the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

The tournament features a limited field of just 69 players, while there also isn't a cut this week, so there's sure to be strong competition across all four days, and there are some attractive pairings over the first two rounds. 

Scottie Scheffler eased to his second Masters title in three years at Augusta National, and he's teeing it up alongside a player who suffered contrasting fortunes at The Major. Jordan Spieth was one of the big names to miss the cut, and he'll be looking to bounce back well as he begins preparations for a career Grand Slam attempt at May's PGA Championship. 

The pair begin at 10.30am ET (3.30pm BST) in the first round and 1.30pm ET (6.30pm BST) in the second. 

Scottie Scheffler take a shot at The Masters

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler plays alongside Jordan Spieth in the opening two rounds of the RBC Heritage

Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood were two of the players trying to chase Scheffler down for the title on Sunday, with the pair eventually finishing T3, and they will play alongside each other, with a start time of 10.50am ET (3.50pm BST) on Thursday and 1.50pm ET (6.50pm BST) the following day.

Ludvig Aberg came closer than anyone to beating Scheffler at Augusta National but fell four short of forcing a playoff. He's paired with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, who was never in contention last week, but who will be hoping to draw inspiration from his finish of third at the Valero Texas Open two weeks ago.

Aberg and McIlroy begin at 1.40pm ET (6.40pm BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 10.30am ET (3.30pm BST) in the second round.

Another two who performed well at The Masters, with each finishing in the top 10, were Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, and they get underway at 1.50pm ET (6.50pm BST) in the first round with a tee time of 10.40am ET (3.40pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times and notable groups for the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage - Notable Groups

ET (BST)

Round One

  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
  • 10.50am (3.50pm): Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

Round Two

  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

RBC Heritage Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

  • 8.15am (1.15pm): Alejandro Tosti
  • 8.25am (1.25pm): Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes
  • 8.35am (1.35pm): Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen
  • 8.45am (1.45pm): Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson
  • 8.55am (1.55pm): Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Tony Finau, Adam Schenk
  • 9.15am (2.15pm): Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 9.25am (2.25pm): Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama
  • 9.35am (2.35pm): Jason Day, Eric Cole
  • 9.50am (2.50pm): Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An
  • 10.00am (3.00pm): Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam
  • 10.10am (3.10pm): Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim
  • 10.20am (3.20pm): Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala
  • 10.50am (3.50pm): Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 11.00am (4.00pm): Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner
  • 11.10am (4.10pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips
  • 11.25am (4.25pm): Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris
  • 11.35am (4.35pm): Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry
  • 11.45am (4.45pm): Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry
  • 11.55am (4.55pm): Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp
  • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Corey Conners, Tom Hoge
  • 12.15pm (5.15pm): Tom Kim, Harris English
  • 12.25pm (5.25pm): Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers
  • 12.45pm (5.45pm): Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Taylor Moore,  Justin Rose
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Brian Harman, Sungjae Im
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
  • 2.00pm (7.00pm): Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
  • 2.10pm (7.10pm): Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap

RBC Heritage Tee Times - Round Two

ET (BST)

  • 8.15am (1.15pm): Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris
  • 8.25am (1.25pm): Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry
  • 8.35am (1.35pm): Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry
  • 8.45am (1.45pm): Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp
  • 8.55am (1.55pm): Corey Conners, Tom Hoge
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Tom Kim, Harris English
  • 9.15am (2.15pm): Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay
  • 9.25am (2.25pm): Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers
  • 9.35am (2.35pm): Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd
  • 9.50am (2.50pm): Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy
  • 10.00am (3.00pm): Taylor Moore, Justin Rose
  • 10.10am (3.10pm): Brian Harman, Sungjae Im
  • 10.20am (3.20pm): Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
  • 10.50am (3.50pm): Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
  • 11.00am (4.00pm): Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap
  • 11.10am (4.10pm): Alejandro Tosti
  • 11.25am (4.25pm): Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes
  • 11.35am (4.35pm): Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen
  • 11.45am (4.45pm): Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson
  • 11.55am (4.55pm): Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young
  • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Tony Finau, Adam Schenk
  • 12.15pm (5.15pm): Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 12.25pm (5.25pm): Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Jason Day, Eric Cole
  • 12.45pm (5.45pm): Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 2.00pm (7.00pm): Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner
  • 2.10pm (7.10pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips

How To Watch The RBC Heritage In The US

All times ET

Thursday 18 April: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel)

Friday 19 April: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 20 April: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 21 April: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The RBC Heritage In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 18 April: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 12.30pm-3.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 19 April: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 12.30pm-3.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 20 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 21 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

