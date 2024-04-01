Valero Texas Open Prize Money Payout 2024

A record payout is on offer at the event, but there’s far more than financial rewards at stake at the TPC San Antonio tournament

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy makes his latest preparations for The Masters
By Mike Hall
With the first Major of the year, The Masters, only one week away, the Valero Texas Open offers not only a chance for players who are qualified to work on their game but also the final opportunity for those not yet in the field to claim a place.

With that in mind, despite an eye-catching prize purse, for many golfers, the financial rewards on offer may not be the greatest incentive. 

Nevertheless, players will be competing for a share of a $9.2m prize money payout, which is a $300,000 increase on a year ago, when Corey Conners won the title for a second time by one shot over Sam Stevens.

Back then, the Canadian won $1.602m, but this week’s winner will earn $1.656m as well as 500 FedEx Cup points. There are also a projected 55-59 Official World Golf Ranking Points available to the winner.

For most players, though, next week’s Major will loom large, and arguably the biggest prize is a place at Augusta National for those not yet qualified.

For anyone who hasn't already booked a spot in the field, a win will secure it, while any player currently outside the top 50 looking for a last-minute invite can get one by finishing above that cut-off by Sunday evening.

That, and the other incentives, mean that the stakes could barely be higher with The Masters just around the corner.

Below is the prize money payout for the Valero Texas Open.

Valero Texas Open Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,656,000
2nd$1,002,800
3rd$634,800
4th$450,800
5th$377,200
6th$333,500
7th$310,500
8th$287,500
9th$269,100
10th$250,700
11th$232,300
12th$213,900
13th$195,500
14th$177,100
15th$167,900
16th$158,700
17th$149,500
18th$140,300
19th$131,100
20th$121,900
21st$112,700
22nd$103,500
23rd$96,140
24th$88,780
25th$81,420
26th$74,060
27th$71,300
28th$68,540
29th$65,780
30th$63,020
31st$60,260
32nd$57,500
33rd$54,740
34th$52,440
35th$50,140
36th$47,840
37th$45,540
38th$43,700
39th$41,860
40th$40,020
41st$38,180
42nd$36,340
43rd$34,500
44th$32,660
45th$30,820
46th$28,980
47th$27,140
48th$25,668
49th$24,380
50th$23,644
51st$23,092
52nd$22,540
53rd$22,172
54th$21,804
55th$21,620
56th$21,436
57th$21,252
58th$21,068
59th$20,884
60th$20,700
61st$20,516
62nd$20,332
63rd$20,148
64th$19,964
65th$19,780

Who Are The Star Names In The Valero Texas Open?

Corey Conners with the trophy after his second win at the Valero Texas Open

Corey Conners is the defending champion

The tournament is not one of the PGA Tour's lucrative signature events, but its proximity to The Masters means there are some big names in the field.

Four of the world’s top 10 will be in action this week, headlined by four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy.

The 34-year-old put this event in his diary as part of a tactic to fill his schedule in the build-up to next week’s event as he once again goes in pursuit of his first Green Jacket and a career Grand Slam.

It’s been a case of steady progress for McIlroy on the PGA Tour so far this season. After a T66 at February’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he followed that up with a sequence of T24, T21, T21 and T19 in the four subsequent tournaments.

A win would be the ideal confidence boost for next week, but at the very least, McIlroy will be hoping for another sign of progress before his 16th Masters start. Even if it’s not to be this week, McIlroy will be able to take comfort from the fact that, two years ago, he missed the cut at TPC San Antonio before finishing runner-up at Augusta National the week after.

The three others players in the top 10 in the field are Open champion Brian Harman, Ludvig Aberg and Max Homa

In Aberg’s case, his rise has been meteoric having only turned professional last June. The Swede has yet to compete at a Major and he continues his preparations for next week, where he will attempt to become the first player in the men’s game to win The Masters on debut since Fuzzy Zoeller 45 years ago.

Ludvig Aberg takes a shot at The Players Championship

Ludvig Aberg will want a good performance before his first appearance at one of the game's Majors

Other notable names in the field include defending champion Corey Conners, 2022 winner JJ Spaun, Jordan Spieth, who won the tournament in 2021, and 2010 victor Adam Scott.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim and Rickie Fowler are other big names in the field.

Is Jordan Spieth Playing In The Valero Texas Open?

Jordan Spieth is one of the biggest names in the field for the Valero Texas Open. The three-time Major winner is making his first start since missing the cut at the Valspar Championship and is looking for his first PGA Tour victory since winning a thriller at the 2022 RBC Heritage.

Can You Play TPC San Antonio?

TPC San Antonio is private, so the opportunities to play it are limited. One way is to become a TPC Network Club member, while another is to play as a guest of the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa.

Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

