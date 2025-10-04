Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Final Round

There was frustration on Saturday at the Alfred Dunhill Championship when play was abandoned due to strong winds.

That meant that, rather than the final round featuring the top 60 and ties, with all the action taking place at the Old Course, the event has been reduced to 54 holes and without a cut.

Therefore, the third and final round will take place on Sunday, with the field distributed among all three courses, the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Local favorite Robert MacIntyre begins the final round tied for the lead with South African Richard Sterne at 12 under.

The Scot will play alongside defending champion Tyrrell Hatton at the Old Course on Sunday, with a tee time of 4.22am EDT (9.22am BST). Hatton, one of 16 LIV Golfers in the field, begins the final round on seven under.

Tyrrell Hatton won the tournament in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Sterne, he is paired with Marcus Kinhult, with the two beginning at 5.28am EDT (10.28am BST) at Carnoustie.

The highest-placed LIV Golfer in the field is Louis Oosthuizen in third just one back of the co-leaders. He tees it up with another LIV Golfer, Cameron Smith, at the Old Course, the scene of his Open triumph in 2022. They also get underway at 5.28am EDT (10.28am BST).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Strong winds forced the abandonment of Saturday's action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Europe Ryder Cup star Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship two years ago in another edition reduced to 54 holes, is paired with his brother, Alex. They begin at 5.39am EDT (10.39am BST) at the Old Course.

Another attractive pairing comprises LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. They begin at 6.12am EDT (11.12am BST) at the Old Course.

Below are all the tee times for the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

EDT (BST)

(1ST Tee/10TH Tee)

The Old Course

4.00am (9.00am): Aldrich Potgieter, Tommy Fleetwood/Thomas Aiken, Jayden Schaper

Aldrich Potgieter, Tommy Fleetwood/Thomas Aiken, Jayden Schaper 4.11am (9.11am): Patrick Reed, John Parry/Oliver Wilson, Tyler Hodge

Patrick Reed, John Parry/Oliver Wilson, Tyler Hodge 4.22am (9.22am): Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton/Casey Jarvis, Deon Germishuys

Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton/Casey Jarvis, Deon Germishuys 4.33am (9.33am): Jordan Smith, Eddie Pepperell/Rory Franssen, Rupert Kaminski

Jordan Smith, Eddie Pepperell/Rory Franssen, Rupert Kaminski 4.44am (9.44am): Joakim Legergren, Nicolas Colsaerts/Nacho Elvira, Jannik de Bruyn

Joakim Legergren, Nicolas Colsaerts/Nacho Elvira, Jannik de Bruyn 4.55am (9.55am): Lucas Bjerregaard, Kristoffer Reitan/Masahiro Kawamura, Wilco Nienaber

Lucas Bjerregaard, Kristoffer Reitan/Masahiro Kawamura, Wilco Nienaber 5.06am (10.06am): Martin Kaymer, Haotong Li/Niklas Lemke, Dale Whitnell

Martin Kaymer, Haotong Li/Niklas Lemke, Dale Whitnell 5.17am (10.17am): Peter Uihlein, Adrien Saddier/Jacob Skov Olesen, Grant Forrest

Peter Uihlein, Adrien Saddier/Jacob Skov Olesen, Grant Forrest 5.28am (10.28am): Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen/Joost Luiten, Benjamin Herbert

Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen/Joost Luiten, Benjamin Herbert 5.39am (10.39am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick/Richie Ramsay, Dan Bradbury

Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick/Richie Ramsay, Dan Bradbury 5.50am (10.50am): Tony Finau, Bubba Watson/Ian Snyman, Keenan Davidse

Tony Finau, Bubba Watson/Ian Snyman, Keenan Davidse 6.01am (11.01am): Padraig Harrington, Rasmus Neergaard Petersen/Hamish Brown, David Ravetto

Padraig Harrington, Rasmus Neergaard Petersen/Hamish Brown, David Ravetto 6.12am (11.12am): Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka/Connor Syme, Daniel Hillier

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka/Connor Syme, Daniel Hillier 6.23am (11.23am): Harry Hall, Marco Penge/James Conran, Julien Guerrier

Carnoustie

4.00am (9.00am): Nathan Kimsey, Matthias Schwab/Jeong weon Ko, Ben Schmidt

Nathan Kimsey, Matthias Schwab/Jeong weon Ko, Ben Schmidt 4.11am (9.11am): Aaron Cockerill, Sam Bairstow/George Coetzee, Joel Girrbach

Aaron Cockerill, Sam Bairstow/George Coetzee, Joel Girrbach 4.22am (9.22am): Conor Purcell, Matthew Southgate/Fabrizio Zanotti, Jeff Winther

Conor Purcell, Matthew Southgate/Fabrizio Zanotti, Jeff Winther 4.33am (9.33am): Ryan Van Velzen, Jens Dantorp/Simon Forsstrom, Matt Jones

Ryan Van Velzen, Jens Dantorp/Simon Forsstrom, Matt Jones 4.44am (9.44am): Joe Dean, Tom Vaillant/Ryggs Johnston, Freddy Schott

Joe Dean, Tom Vaillant/Ryggs Johnston, Freddy Schott 4.55am (9.55am): Darius Van Driel, Taichi Kho/Calum Hill, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Darius Van Driel, Taichi Kho/Calum Hill, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 5.06am (10.06am): Louis Albertse, Frederic LaCroix/Herman Loubser, Brandon Wu

Louis Albertse, Frederic LaCroix/Herman Loubser, Brandon Wu 5.17am (10.17am): Ryan Brehm, Francesco Laporta/Oliver Lindell, Jasper Stubbs

Ryan Brehm, Francesco Laporta/Oliver Lindell, Jasper Stubbs 5.28am (10.28am): Danny Willett, Wenji Ding/Marcus Kinhult, Richard Sterne

Danny Willett, Wenji Ding/Marcus Kinhult, Richard Sterne 5.39am (10.39am): Ewen Ferguson, Matthew Baldwin/Mikael Lindberg, Shubhankar Sharma

Ewen Ferguson, Matthew Baldwin/Mikael Lindberg, Shubhankar Sharma 5.50am (10.50am): Angel Hidalgo, Angel Ayora/Jorge Campillo, Harrison Crowe

Angel Hidalgo, Angel Ayora/Jorge Campillo, Harrison Crowe 6.01am (11.01am): Pablo Larrazabal, Zander Lombard/Phoenix Campbell, Ricardo Gouveia

Pablo Larrazabal, Zander Lombard/Phoenix Campbell, Ricardo Gouveia 6.12am (11.12am): Brandon Robinson Thompson, David Puig/Martin Trainer, Guido Migliozzi

Brandon Robinson Thompson, David Puig/Martin Trainer, Guido Migliozzi 6.23am (11.23am): Anthony Quayle, Joel Moscatel/Tapio Pulkkanen

Kingsbarns