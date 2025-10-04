Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Final Round
The weather-affected event has been reduced to 54 holes, meaning the entire field will compete in the final round
There was frustration on Saturday at the Alfred Dunhill Championship when play was abandoned due to strong winds.
That meant that, rather than the final round featuring the top 60 and ties, with all the action taking place at the Old Course, the event has been reduced to 54 holes and without a cut.
Therefore, the third and final round will take place on Sunday, with the field distributed among all three courses, the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
Local favorite Robert MacIntyre begins the final round tied for the lead with South African Richard Sterne at 12 under.
The Scot will play alongside defending champion Tyrrell Hatton at the Old Course on Sunday, with a tee time of 4.22am EDT (9.22am BST). Hatton, one of 16 LIV Golfers in the field, begins the final round on seven under.
As for Sterne, he is paired with Marcus Kinhult, with the two beginning at 5.28am EDT (10.28am BST) at Carnoustie.
The highest-placed LIV Golfer in the field is Louis Oosthuizen in third just one back of the co-leaders. He tees it up with another LIV Golfer, Cameron Smith, at the Old Course, the scene of his Open triumph in 2022. They also get underway at 5.28am EDT (10.28am BST).
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Team Europe Ryder Cup star Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship two years ago in another edition reduced to 54 holes, is paired with his brother, Alex. They begin at 5.39am EDT (10.39am BST) at the Old Course.
Another attractive pairing comprises LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. They begin at 6.12am EDT (11.12am BST) at the Old Course.
Below are all the tee times for the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times
EDT (BST)
(1ST Tee/10TH Tee)
The Old Course
- 4.00am (9.00am): Aldrich Potgieter, Tommy Fleetwood/Thomas Aiken, Jayden Schaper
- 4.11am (9.11am): Patrick Reed, John Parry/Oliver Wilson, Tyler Hodge
- 4.22am (9.22am): Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton/Casey Jarvis, Deon Germishuys
- 4.33am (9.33am): Jordan Smith, Eddie Pepperell/Rory Franssen, Rupert Kaminski
- 4.44am (9.44am): Joakim Legergren, Nicolas Colsaerts/Nacho Elvira, Jannik de Bruyn
- 4.55am (9.55am): Lucas Bjerregaard, Kristoffer Reitan/Masahiro Kawamura, Wilco Nienaber
- 5.06am (10.06am): Martin Kaymer, Haotong Li/Niklas Lemke, Dale Whitnell
- 5.17am (10.17am): Peter Uihlein, Adrien Saddier/Jacob Skov Olesen, Grant Forrest
- 5.28am (10.28am): Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen/Joost Luiten, Benjamin Herbert
- 5.39am (10.39am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick/Richie Ramsay, Dan Bradbury
- 5.50am (10.50am): Tony Finau, Bubba Watson/Ian Snyman, Keenan Davidse
- 6.01am (11.01am): Padraig Harrington, Rasmus Neergaard Petersen/Hamish Brown, David Ravetto
- 6.12am (11.12am): Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka/Connor Syme, Daniel Hillier
- 6.23am (11.23am): Harry Hall, Marco Penge/James Conran, Julien Guerrier
Carnoustie
- 4.00am (9.00am): Nathan Kimsey, Matthias Schwab/Jeong weon Ko, Ben Schmidt
- 4.11am (9.11am): Aaron Cockerill, Sam Bairstow/George Coetzee, Joel Girrbach
- 4.22am (9.22am): Conor Purcell, Matthew Southgate/Fabrizio Zanotti, Jeff Winther
- 4.33am (9.33am): Ryan Van Velzen, Jens Dantorp/Simon Forsstrom, Matt Jones
- 4.44am (9.44am): Joe Dean, Tom Vaillant/Ryggs Johnston, Freddy Schott
- 4.55am (9.55am): Darius Van Driel, Taichi Kho/Calum Hill, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 5.06am (10.06am): Louis Albertse, Frederic LaCroix/Herman Loubser, Brandon Wu
- 5.17am (10.17am): Ryan Brehm, Francesco Laporta/Oliver Lindell, Jasper Stubbs
- 5.28am (10.28am): Danny Willett, Wenji Ding/Marcus Kinhult, Richard Sterne
- 5.39am (10.39am): Ewen Ferguson, Matthew Baldwin/Mikael Lindberg, Shubhankar Sharma
- 5.50am (10.50am): Angel Hidalgo, Angel Ayora/Jorge Campillo, Harrison Crowe
- 6.01am (11.01am): Pablo Larrazabal, Zander Lombard/Phoenix Campbell, Ricardo Gouveia
- 6.12am (11.12am): Brandon Robinson Thompson, David Puig/Martin Trainer, Guido Migliozzi
- 6.23am (11.23am): Anthony Quayle, Joel Moscatel/Tapio Pulkkanen
Kingsbarns
- 4.00am (9.00am): Jonathan Broomhead, Kerry Mountcastle/Yannik Paul, Alejandro Del Rey
- 4.11am (9.11am): Adrian Otaegui, Jack Senior/Clement Sordet, Daniel Brown
- 4.22am (9.22am): Caleb Surratt, Robin Williams/Callum Tarren, Marcus Armitage
- 4.33am (9.33am): Andrea Pavan, Scott Jamieson/Brendan Steele, MJ Maguire
- 4.44am (9.44am): Callum Shinkwin, Luis Carrera/Dylan Frittelli, Matthew Jordan
- 4.55am (9.55am): John Paterson, Thomas Pieters/Manuel Elvira, Tom McKibbin
- 5.06am (10.06am): Jordan Doull, Andrew Wilson/Dylan Naidoo, Corey Lamb
- 5.17am (10.17am): Gavin Green, Davis Bryant/Kazuma Kobori, Martin Vorster
- 5.28am (10.28am): Richard Mansell, Marcel Schneider/Elvis Smylie, Alexander Levy
- 5.39am (10.39am): David Micheluzzi, Michael Hollick/Yurav Premlall, MJ Viljoen
- 5.50am (10.50am): Frederik Kjettrup, Daniel Young/Laurie Canter, Sean Crocker
- 6.01am (11.01am): Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Nikhil Rama/Adrian Meronk, Brandon Stone
- 6.12am (11.12am): Todd Clements, Jordan Gumberg/Ross Fisher, Troy Merritt
- 6.23am (11.23am): Maximilian Kieffer, Sebastian Soderberg/Bernd Wiesberger, Rafa Cabrera Bello
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.