9 Big Names To Miss The Masters Cut

After the second round of The Masters, several high-profile players, including co-leaders Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa, are atop the leaderboard and set to challenge for the Green Jacket over the weekend.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods also remains on the peripheries of contention after setting the record for consecutive Masters cuts made.

However, at the other end of the leaderboard, some huge names have been sent packing. The top 50 and ties made it through to the weekend, with the cut coming at +5, and here are the most notable absentees from Saturday and Sunday’s action.

Dustin Johnson (+13)

Dustin Johnson could repeat the formula that brought him victory four years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s only four years since LIV golfer Johnson won The Masters, but there will be no repeat of that in 2024. DJ was already facing an early exit after a 78 in the first round, which was not helped by successive double bogeys on the 14th and 15th.

Any hopes he had of clawing his way back up the leaderboard had all but vanished after four bogeys in his first nine holes of the second round. He finished the tournament with just one birdie to exit Augusta National at 13-over.

He misses his third Masters cut in 14 starts.

Jordan Spieth (+9)

Jordan Spieth has a capitulation at the end of his first round to thank for his early exit from The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former champion heading home early is 2015 winner Jordan Spieth. Like Johnson, a capitulation towards the end of his first round put the writing on the wall, with the main culprit being a quadruple bogey at the 15th that included a putt from off the green that saw his ball roll all the way to the other side and land in the water. He finished the round on a seven-over 79.

Spieth’s second round showed improvement, but a two-over 74 was never going to be enough to recover from his dire situation. He will now need to reflect on what went wrong as he prepares for his career Grand Slam attempt at next month’s PGA Championship.

The Texan has six top-four finishes at The Masters including his win in '15 but he was unable to find his magic around Augusta this week.

Wyndham Clark (+7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The US Open champion was making his Masters debut this week, and he discovered the fate that many rookies have found out at Augusta National.

Clark opened with a respectable 73 and was confident of chasing down leader DeChambeau, even offering up what seemed to be a sly LIV Golf dig.

However, the World No.4 fell to a 78 to miss the cut by a single stroke.

Justin Thomas (+7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas had a difficult finish to miss the cut here last year but this one may hurt even more.

The two-time PGA Champion had a true nightmare of a finish, with three double bogeys and a single bogey in his final four holes to drop outside of the cut mark.

JT opened with a 72 but followed it up with a 79 to miss the cut for the fourth time in his last five Majors.

Viktor Hovland (+8)

Viktor Hovland's recent struggles continued (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year’s FedEx Cup winner hasn’t seemed quite himself all year, but there was still plenty of expectation that the Norwegian could claim his maiden Major title this week, particularly after his T7 last year.

It started well enough. Despite a double bogey on the 10th in his first round, the Hovland of 2023 appeared to have returned with a one-under 71, but it was a different story in round two.

Hovland began with a bogey, and it got even worse on the second hole with a triple bogey to leave the good work of the day before in danger of coming undone. Another double bogey two holes later made the situation worse, and he couldn’t recover, eventually falling to a disastrous 81.

He misses the cut at The Masters for the first time in five appearances and misses the weekend at a Major for only the second time in his career.

Brian Harman (+9)

Brian Harman had a horrendous back nine in the first round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harman proved he was a man for the big occasion when he cruised to victory at the 2023 Open, and even recently, there have been signs his game is in excellent shape with a T2 at The Players Championship.

Therefore, it was a surprise when things went so wrong in his opening round. It started well enough, and he was two-under after nine, but his final nine holes included three double bogeys and a triple bogey, leaving him nine-over.

To his credit, Harman didn’t throw in the towel and finished with a far more respectable even-par 72 in the second round, but the damage had been done, and he misses out on the weekend.

Sergio Garcia (+7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2017 Masters champion missed the weekend by a single stroke after a 79 on Friday that included six bogeys and a double, with his double at the 18th ultimately sending him home early.

Garcia has had two runners-up finishes in LIV Golf this year but was unable to continue his form at Augusta, after saying he felt like he'd been 12 rounds with Mike Tyson in Thursday's opening round.

Since his 2017 victory, he's missed the cut at The Masters five times in six appearances.

Justin Rose (+7)

Justin Rose couldn't capitalize on a promising opening round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose came desperately close to winning the Masters in 2017 when he lost in a playoff to Sergio Garcia. Still, he would have been optimistic about a strong performance this year after his first-round 73, which left him one-over.

However, the 2013 US Open champion was far more inconsistent on Friday, with just one birdie in a round that also included five bogeys and a double bogey. That left him six-over for the day and seven-ove for the tournament, meaning any hopes of a maiden Masters title will have to wait another year.

Rose has had a fantastic Masters record throughout his career, but he won't be slipping on the Green Jacket this time around.

Sam Burns (+9)

Sam Burns had a tournament to forget (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 US Ryder Cup star had an opening round to forget, including three double bogeys to leave him eight-over heading into the second round.

He still got off to a fine start in round two with a birdie to offer some hope of a recovery and was three-under for the day with four holes left to play.

However, a sequence of bogey, double bogey, bogey, par to finish his round meant any hopes he had of recovering his desperate situation quickly vanished as he finished nine-over for the tournament.