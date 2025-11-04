Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The 2025 DP World Tour season is drawing to a close, with this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship marking the first of two Play-Off events to decide the Race to Dubai champion.

Rory McIlroy leads the rankings with two tournaments remaining, with the Masters champion in pole position to win his fourth consecutive Race to Dubai and seventh in total, which would take him past Seve Ballesteros' tally and one shy of Colin Montgomerie's record.

It's a star-studded field despite a number of big names missing, with Rory McIlroy playing alongside his closest challenger Marco Penge for the first two rounds.

The Englishman is in 2nd-place in the Race to Dubai points list and hoping to chase the World No.2 down, and the pair will have Tyrrell Hatton for company over the first 36 holes in the star grouping.

Take a look at all of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times below:

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times: round 1

All times local (Abu Dhabi is 4hrs ahead of UK time, 9hrs ahead of ET)

7.17am: Richard Sterne, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Mikael Lindberg

7.28am: Romain Langasque, Junghwan Lee, Ugo Coussaud

7.39am: Aaron Rai, Darius Van Driel, Alejandro Del Rey

7.50am: Jacob Skov Olesen, Brandon Robinson Thompson

8.01am: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Rasmus Hojgaard

8.12am: Ewen Ferguson, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest

8.28am: Calum Hill, Kazuma Kobori, Nicolai Hojgaard

8.39am: Andy Sullivan, Eugenio Chacarra, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

8.50am: Elvis Smylie, Jayden Schaper, Angel Ayora

9.01am: Jordan Smith, Joakim Lagergren, Daniel Hillier

9.12am: Laurie Canter, John Parry, Haotong Li

9.23am: Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge, Rory McIlroy

9.44am: Ryggs Johnston, Jeong won Ko, Joe Dean

9.55am: Andrea Pavan, Ben Schmidt, Manuel Elvira

10.06am: Ryan Gerard, Joel Girrbach, Alex Fitzpatrick

10.17am: Matthew Jordan, Dylan Naidoo, Francesco Laporta

10.28am: Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adrien Saddier

10.39am: Nacho Elvira, Connor Syme, Marcel Schneider

10.55am: Oliver Lindell, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Johannes Veerman

11.06am: Michael Kim, Richard Mansell, Marcus Armitage

11.17am: Jacques Kruyswijk, Shaun Norris, Joost Luiten

11.28am: Patrick Reed, Daniel Brown, Thriston Lawrence

11.39am: Tom McKibbin, Keita Nakajima, Martin Couvra

11.50am: Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren, Kristoffer Reitan

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times: round 2

All times local (Abu Dhabi is 4hrs ahead of UK time, 9hrs ahead of ET)

7.17am: Ryggs Johnston, Jeong won Ko, Joe Dean

7.28am: Andrea Pavan, Ben Schmidt, Manuel Elvira

7.39am: Ryan Gerard, Joel Girrbach, Alex Fitzpatrick

7.50am: Matthew Jordan, Dylan Naidoo, Francesco Laporta

8.01am: Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adrien Saddier

8.12am: Nacho Elvira, Connor Syme, Marcel Schneider

8.28am: Oliver Lindell, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Johannes Veerman

8.39am: Michael Kim, Richard Mansell, Marcus Armitage

8.50am: Jacques Kruyswijk, Shaun Norris, Joost Luiten

9.01am: Patrick Reed, Daniel Brown, Thriston Lawrence

9.12am: Tom McKibbin, Keita Nakajima, Martin Couvra

9.23am: Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren, Kristoffer Reitan

9.44am: Richard Sterne, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Mikael Lindberg

9.55am: Romain Langasque, Junghwan Lee, Ugo Coussaud

10.06am: Aaron Rai, Darius Van Driel, Alejandro Del Rey

10.17m: Jacob Skov Olesen, Brandon Robinson Thompson

10.28am: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Rasmus Hojgaard

10.39m: Ewen Ferguson, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest

10.55am: Calum Hill, Kazuma Kobori, Nicolai Hojgaard

11.06am: Andy Sullivan, Eugenio Chacarra, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

11.17am: Elvis Smylie, Jayden Schaper, Angel Ayora

11.28am: Jordan Smith, Joakim Lagergren, Daniel Hillier

11.39am: Laurie Canter, John Parry, Haotong Li

11.50am: Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge, Rory McIlroy

How to watch the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The Golf Channel are showing this week's event from 2am ET Thursday to Sunday and from 1.30am ET on Sunday.

In the UK, Sky Sports Golf will show the tournament from 4am on Thursday and Friday, 4.30am on Saturday and 3.30am on Sunday. It will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.