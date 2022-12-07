How Can I Play Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando?

Florida’s Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Which Is the host for the PNC Championship, is considered one of the best courses in Orlando.

Located within the headwaters of the Everglades, and the Greg Norman-designed course makes full use of the area's natural beauty. Indeed, anyone playing the par-72 course will encounter wetlands, cypress heads, natural marshes ponds, pines and mature oaks.

Aside from the natural features, the course also has water, bunkers and beautifully groomed, subtly contoured greens. There are also several forced carries over ponds and natural areas, while sprawling sandy areas are not uncommon. Given its beauty, it is perhaps not surprising to note that the course, which opened in 2003, is a certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary course.

Norman designed the course to appeal to players of most abilities, and he succeeded in his aim. As well as the natural and man-made features, the course is known for its wide, gently rolling fairways, helping to enhance its reputation of providing a challenge to everyone, while remaining fair throughout.

As well as the course’s immaculate condition, other touches lend it the impression of a top private club. For example, an impressive Caddie Concierge program pairs each group with a professional attendant who will assist with tasks including course navigation, cleaning of golf clubs, course strategy advice, and golf ball location.

However, the good news is that the course is, in fact, open to the public, with green fees of around $365 for between one and four players. Meanwhile, children up to 17 play at no extra charge with a paid adult. Tee times can be booked online via the resort’s official website. You can also stay at the resort Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel and experience the course with prices from $548 per room per night.

