How Can I Play Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando?
The host venue for the PNC Championship has the feel of a private club, but it's refreshingly straightforward to play there
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Florida’s Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Which Is the host for the PNC Championship, is considered one of the best courses in Orlando.
Located within the headwaters of the Everglades, and the Greg Norman-designed course makes full use of the area's natural beauty. Indeed, anyone playing the par-72 course will encounter wetlands, cypress heads, natural marshes ponds, pines and mature oaks.
Aside from the natural features, the course also has water, bunkers and beautifully groomed, subtly contoured greens. There are also several forced carries over ponds and natural areas, while sprawling sandy areas are not uncommon. Given its beauty, it is perhaps not surprising to note that the course, which opened in 2003, is a certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary course.
Norman designed the course to appeal to players of most abilities, and he succeeded in his aim. As well as the natural and man-made features, the course is known for its wide, gently rolling fairways, helping to enhance its reputation of providing a challenge to everyone, while remaining fair throughout.
As well as the course’s immaculate condition, other touches lend it the impression of a top private club. For example, an impressive Caddie Concierge program pairs each group with a professional attendant who will assist with tasks including course navigation, cleaning of golf clubs, course strategy advice, and golf ball location.
However, the good news is that the course is, in fact, open to the public, with green fees of around $365 for between one and four players. Meanwhile, children up to 17 play at no extra charge with a paid adult. Tee times can be booked online via the resort’s official website. You can also stay at the resort Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel and experience the course with prices from $548 per room per night.
When Did Ritz-Carlton Orlando Open?
The resort opened in 2003. It is built over 409 acres and includes the host course for the PNC Championship, which was designed by Greg Norman and is considered one of the best courses in Orlando.
Can Anyone Play The Ritz-Carlton Orlando?
The course is open to the public, and tee times can be booked online, with green fees of $365. Another way to experience the course is to stay at the resort’s hotel.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About John Daly II
The son of the two-time Major winner is beginning to make his mark on the game too
By Mike Hall • Published
-
9 Things You Didn't Know About Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods' son is making the golf world sit up and take notice - here are nine facts about the talented teen
By Mike Hall • Published