Vijay And Qass Singh Secure Maiden PNC Championship Title
The Singhs became the first pair to shoot below 60 in both rounds, as they claimed a two shot victory
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
In their 16th appearance at the PNC Championship, both Vijay and Qass managed to make it over the line, with the father-son duo posting two consecutive rounds of 59, becoming the only pair to ever do so in the tournament's history, to secure their maiden title.
Heading into the final day, the main talking points surrounded both Charlie and Tiger Woods, and Justin and Mike Thomas, with the latter leading by two shots at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando from Team Woods and Team Singh.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Being a Scramble format, there were plenty of opportunities for teams to go low and, after 12 holes, it was defending champions John Daly and John Daly II who actually led, with the pair carding 11 birdies in 13 holes.
Despite eagling the last hole, a run of pars through the middle of the back nine stalled any momentum, with their 24-under-par total becoming the target for those chasing down the Americans.
Many predicted that Team Thomas and Team Woods would be battling it out for victory, but their disappointing back nines led to Team Singh ramming home the advantage and, with an eagle at the 14th, a birdie or two would almost guarantee the title.
Throughout the day, you could say that Qass had been the main provider and, at the 16th, a near holed wedge from Qass put them one up with one hole remaining.
At the last, it was Vijay who showed his class, with the three-time Major winner holing a crucial 10-foot birdie putt at the last to give themselves a two shot lead over Team Daly, and a three shot lead over Team Thomas.
Having to hole his approach shot at the last to force a playoff, Justin Thomas was unable to convert from the fairway, as the trophy landed in the hands of Team Singh for their first victory in 16 years.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PGA Tour Star Gifts Scotty Cameron Putters As Wedding Presents
After marrying his partner on Saturday night, it is reported that guests at Sungjae Im's wedding received Scotty Cameron putters as wedding presents
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Antoine Rozner Cruises To AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Title
The Frenchman was unstoppable over the final round, carding a five-under 67 to secure a five shot win
By Matt Cradock • Published