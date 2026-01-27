Which Celebrities Are Playing In The 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions?
A whole host of famous faces will be teeing it up alongside the LPGA Tour's very best in Florida this week, with a number of former champions also confirmed
The 2026 LPGA Tour season has arrived and the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions begins the schedule at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club just outside of Orlando, Florida.
The season opener sees nearly all of the LPGA Tour winners from across the past two campaigns competing in a 72-hole stroke play event.
Minjee Lee, Grace Kim and Hannah Green confirmed a couple of weeks back that they would not be making the trip over from Australia for the one-off US event. though, with a series of tournaments taking place in Asia shortly after.
Nevertheless, a stacked field that is headlined by World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul will be in Florida hoping to kick their respective campaigns off in the best possible way.
Meanwhile, there's a twist as two celebrities play alongside each pair of professionals. It's not a pro-am event, however, with a pro tournament and celebrity division effectively running concurrently.
While the pro event has a total of $2.1 million on the line, the amateur competition uses a modified Stableford format and has a $500,000 prize purse.
And in said division are a number of famous names from across a variety of sports and entertainment, including past champions Mardy Fish, Derek Lowe, Jeff McNeil, John Smoltz and last year's winner Joe Pavelski.
Annika Sorenstam will once again play in the celebrity tournament, as will the likes of Brian Baumgartner (actor), Brandi Chastain (former soccer star), Blake Griffin (NBA All-Star), Dylan Dreyer (NBC News meteorologist) and Alfonso Ribeiro (actor) to name just a few.
Per the Tournament of Champions' website, the following names have been confirmed in the celebrity field when the action begins on Thursday.
LPGA Tournament Of Champions Celebrity Field
- Wells Adams - TV personality
- Marcus Allen - Pro Football Hall of Famer
- Ray Allen - NBA champion
- Robbie Amell - Actor and producer
- Brian Baumgartner - Actor and comedian
- Chris Boswell - NFL Kicker (Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Don Cheadle - Award-winning actor
- Roger Clemens - World Series champion
- Brandi Chastain - FIFA Women's World Cup winner
- Victor Cruz - Super Bowl champion
- Dylan Dreyer - NBC News meteorologist
- Mardy Fish - Olympic tennis medalist
- Dwight Freeney - Super Bowl champion
- Joey Graziadei - TV personality
- Blake Griffin - NBA All-Star
- Aaron Hicks - MLB outfielder
- Quincey Hanley (Schoolboy Q) - Rapper
- Ben Higgins - TV personality
- Hally Leadbetter - Podcaster and content creator
- Courtney Lee - Former NBA player
- Jon Lester - World Series champion
- Derek Lowe - World Series champion
- Jeff McNeil - MLB All-Star
- Urban Meyer - Sportscaster and ex-NCAA national champion head coach
- Kevin Millar - World Series champion
- Chandler Parsons - Former NBA player
- Joe Pavelski - NHL All-Star
- Michael Peña - Award-winning actor
- Albert Pujols - World Series champion
- Tuukka Rask - NHL All-Star
- Alfonso Ribeiro - Actor and television host
- Emmitt Smith - Pro Football Hall of Famer
- Timothy Simons - Actor
- JR Smith - NBA champion
- John Smoltz - World Series champion
- Annika Sorenstam - World Golf Hall of Famer
- James "Bubba" Stewart - AMA Motocross champion
- Larry the Cable Guy - Actor and comedian
- Adam Thielen - NFL Wide Receiver (Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Taylor Twellman - Major League Soccer All-Star
- Brian Urlacher - Pro Football Hall of Famer
- Jack Wagner - Actor and singer
- Charles Woodson - Pro Football Hall of Famer
