Which Celebrities Are Playing In The 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions?

The 2026 LPGA Tour season has arrived and the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions begins the schedule at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club just outside of Orlando, Florida.

The season opener sees nearly all of the LPGA Tour winners from across the past two campaigns competing in a 72-hole stroke play event.

Minjee Lee, Grace Kim and Hannah Green confirmed a couple of weeks back that they would not be making the trip over from Australia for the one-off US event. though, with a series of tournaments taking place in Asia shortly after.

Nevertheless, a stacked field that is headlined by World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul will be in Florida hoping to kick their respective campaigns off in the best possible way.

Meanwhile, there's a twist as two celebrities play alongside each pair of professionals. It's not a pro-am event, however, with a pro tournament and celebrity division effectively running concurrently.

A post shared by Hilton Grand Vacations (@hiltongrandvacations) A photo posted by on

While the pro event has a total of $2.1 million on the line, the amateur competition uses a modified Stableford format and has a $500,000 prize purse.

And in said division are a number of famous names from across a variety of sports and entertainment, including past champions Mardy Fish, Derek Lowe, Jeff McNeil, John Smoltz and last year's winner Joe Pavelski.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Annika Sorenstam will once again play in the celebrity tournament, as will the likes of Brian Baumgartner (actor), Brandi Chastain (former soccer star), Blake Griffin (NBA All-Star), Dylan Dreyer (NBC News meteorologist) and Alfonso Ribeiro (actor) to name just a few.

Per the Tournament of Champions' website, the following names have been confirmed in the celebrity field when the action begins on Thursday.

LPGA Tournament Of Champions Celebrity Field