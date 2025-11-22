PIF Saudi International Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The final event of the Asian Tour's International Series offers up its biggest prize money payout of the season as well as the prospect of a LIV Golf card
The Asian Tour's International Series is almost at an end for 2025, but before it shuts up shop, there is one more round of golf to play at Riyadh Golf Club which could decide so much.
Not only is the PIF Saudi International trophy up for grabs, but so are two spots in the LIV Golf League next season on the line.
Whoever the top-two eligible golfers are in the final International Series Rankings will earn promotion to the PIF-backed circuit for next year and play for $20 million prize purses each week.
Before a ball was struck in Saudi Arabia, Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji were in prime position to take advantage of the opportunity, but with so many points available at the PIF Saudi International, both could lose their chance come Saturday night.
For much of this campaign, players involved in International Series tournaments have been battling it out for $2 million prize purses. However, the Grand Finale of the elevated event sequence is putting up a $5 million payout, shared out between all those who make the cut.
There is $1 million for the PIF Saudi International champion as well as 325 International Series points, which would make a significant difference to a player's chances of obtaining a LIV Golf card or not.
The runner-up this week will scoop over $500,000, should they finish alone, while ending anywhere inside the top-nine places should see pros bank in excess of six figures.
Such is the significance of the payout compared to other Asian Tour events, simply making the cut on Thursday earned every remaining pro well over $10,000.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the PIF Saudi International, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players finishing all four rounds.
Saudi International Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,000,000
2nd
$525,000
3rd
$300,000
4th
$235,000
5th
$200,000
6th
$162,500
7th
$138,500
8th
$120,000
9th
$105,000
10th
$93,500
11th
$85,250
12th
$80,000
13th
$75,000
14th
$71,500
15th
$68,500
16th
$65,500
17th
$62,500
18th
$59,500
19th
$57,000
20th
$55,000
21st
$53,500
22nd
$52,000
23rd
$50,500
24th
$49,000
25th
$47,500
26th
$46,000
27th
$44,500
28th
$43,000
29th
$41,500
30th
$40,000
31st
$39,000
32nd
$38,000
33rd
$37,000
34th
$36,000
35th
$35,000
36th
$34,000
37th
$33,000
38th
$32,000
39th
$31,000
40th
$30,000
41st
$29,250
42nd
$28,500
43rd
$27,750
44th
$27,000
45th
$26,250
46th
$25,500
47th
$24,750
48th
$24,000
49th
$23,250
50th
$22,500
51st
$22,000
52nd
$21,500
53rd
$21,000
54th
$20,500
55th
$20,000
56th
$19,500
57th
$19,000
58th
$18,500
59th
$18,000
60th
$17,500
61st
$17,000
62nd
$16,500
63rd
$16,000
64th
$15,500
65th
$15,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
