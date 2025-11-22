PIF Saudi International Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The final event of the Asian Tour's International Series offers up its biggest prize money payout of the season as well as the prospect of a LIV Golf card

The Asian Tour's International Series is almost at an end for 2025, but before it shuts up shop, there is one more round of golf to play at Riyadh Golf Club which could decide so much.

Whoever the top-two eligible golfers are in the final International Series Rankings will earn promotion to the PIF-backed circuit for next year and play for $20 million prize purses each week.

Before a ball was struck in Saudi Arabia, Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji were in prime position to take advantage of the opportunity, but with so many points available at the PIF Saudi International, both could lose their chance come Saturday night.

For much of this campaign, players involved in International Series tournaments have been battling it out for $2 million prize purses. However, the Grand Finale of the elevated event sequence is putting up a $5 million payout, shared out between all those who make the cut.

There is $1 million for the PIF Saudi International champion as well as 325 International Series points, which would make a significant difference to a player's chances of obtaining a LIV Golf card or not.

The runner-up this week will scoop over $500,000, should they finish alone, while ending anywhere inside the top-nine places should see pros bank in excess of six figures.

Such is the significance of the payout compared to other Asian Tour events, simply making the cut on Thursday earned every remaining pro well over $10,000.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the PIF Saudi International, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players finishing all four rounds.

Saudi International Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,000,000

2nd

$525,000

3rd

$300,000

4th

$235,000

5th

$200,000

6th

$162,500

7th

$138,500

8th

$120,000

9th

$105,000

10th

$93,500

11th

$85,250

12th

$80,000

13th

$75,000

14th

$71,500

15th

$68,500

16th

$65,500

17th

$62,500

18th

$59,500

19th

$57,000

20th

$55,000

21st

$53,500

22nd

$52,000

23rd

$50,500

24th

$49,000

25th

$47,500

26th

$46,000

27th

$44,500

28th

$43,000

29th

$41,500

30th

$40,000

31st

$39,000

32nd

$38,000

33rd

$37,000

34th

$36,000

35th

$35,000

36th

$34,000

37th

$33,000

38th

$32,000

39th

$31,000

40th

$30,000

41st

$29,250

42nd

$28,500

43rd

$27,750

44th

$27,000

45th

$26,250

46th

$25,500

47th

$24,750

48th

$24,000

49th

$23,250

50th

$22,500

51st

$22,000

52nd

$21,500

53rd

$21,000

54th

$20,500

55th

$20,000

56th

$19,500

57th

$19,000

58th

$18,500

59th

$18,000

60th

$17,500

61st

$17,000

62nd

$16,500

63rd

$16,000

64th

$15,500

65th

$15,000

