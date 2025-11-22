PIF Saudi International Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The Asian Tour's International Series is almost at an end for 2025, but before it shuts up shop, there is one more round of golf to play at Riyadh Golf Club which could decide so much.

Not only is the PIF Saudi International trophy up for grabs, but so are two spots in the LIV Golf League next season on the line.

Whoever the top-two eligible golfers are in the final International Series Rankings will earn promotion to the PIF-backed circuit for next year and play for $20 million prize purses each week.

Before a ball was struck in Saudi Arabia, Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji were in prime position to take advantage of the opportunity, but with so many points available at the PIF Saudi International, both could lose their chance come Saturday night.

For much of this campaign, players involved in International Series tournaments have been battling it out for $2 million prize purses. However, the Grand Finale of the elevated event sequence is putting up a $5 million payout, shared out between all those who make the cut.

Abraham Ancer won the PIF Saudi International in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is $1 million for the PIF Saudi International champion as well as 325 International Series points, which would make a significant difference to a player's chances of obtaining a LIV Golf card or not.

The runner-up this week will scoop over $500,000, should they finish alone, while ending anywhere inside the top-nine places should see pros bank in excess of six figures.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Such is the significance of the payout compared to other Asian Tour events, simply making the cut on Thursday earned every remaining pro well over $10,000.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the PIF Saudi International, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players finishing all four rounds.

Saudi International Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,000,000 2nd $525,000 3rd $300,000 4th $235,000 5th $200,000 6th $162,500 7th $138,500 8th $120,000 9th $105,000 10th $93,500 11th $85,250 12th $80,000 13th $75,000 14th $71,500 15th $68,500 16th $65,500 17th $62,500 18th $59,500 19th $57,000 20th $55,000 21st $53,500 22nd $52,000 23rd $50,500 24th $49,000 25th $47,500 26th $46,000 27th $44,500 28th $43,000 29th $41,500 30th $40,000 31st $39,000 32nd $38,000 33rd $37,000 34th $36,000 35th $35,000 36th $34,000 37th $33,000 38th $32,000 39th $31,000 40th $30,000 41st $29,250 42nd $28,500 43rd $27,750 44th $27,000 45th $26,250 46th $25,500 47th $24,750 48th $24,000 49th $23,250 50th $22,500 51st $22,000 52nd $21,500 53rd $21,000 54th $20,500 55th $20,000 56th $19,500 57th $19,000 58th $18,500 59th $18,000 60th $17,500 61st $17,000 62nd $16,500 63rd $16,000 64th $15,500 65th $15,000