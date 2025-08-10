PIF London Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

After a run of events around the UK, including the AIG Women's Open, the world's best in the women's game head to Centurion Club for the PIF London Championship.

Solheim Cup stars and Major winners are present in the tournament and, being one of the five PIF Global Series events, there's a bumper prize purse to play for in Hertfordshire.

Celine Boutier is one of the star names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Featuring a $2 million prize fund, $1.5 million of that goes towards the individual event, which finishes on Sunday, while the remaining $500,000 goes towards the team tournament, which finishes on Saturday.

That means players are guaranteed a paycheck of some stature, with the winner of the tournament set to enjoy a rather large payday for their efforts.

Like previous PIF Global Series events, the winner will take home the $675,000 individual first prize, on top of the team tournament, where the figures below will be shared among the sides.

Leona Maguire claimed the individual title in 2024 (Image credit: Ladies European Tour)

Last year, Nastasia Nadaud's side claimed the team event after a three hole playoff, while the individual aspect was won by Leona Maguire, who eagled the last to win by a single stroke.

Picking up points for the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and the Rolex World Rankings, there's a lot at stake in the third PIF Global Series event of the season.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 PIF London Championship at Centurion Club.

PIF London Championship Individual Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $675,000 2nd $405,000 3rd $270,000 4th $202,500 5th $162,000 6th $139,500 7th $126,000 8th $112,500 9th $108,000 10th $103,500 11th $99,000 12th $94,500 13th $90,000 14th $85,500 15th $81,000 16th $78,500 17th $76,500 18th $74,250 19th $72,000 20th $69,750 21st $66,600 22nd $64,350 23rd $62,150 24th $59,850 25th $57,600 26th $55,350 27th $52,650 28th $50,400 29th $48,150 30th $45,900 31st $44,100 32nd $41,850 33rd $40,050 34th $38,700 35th $37,350 36th $36,000 37th $34,500 38th $33,300 39th $31,950 40th $30,600 41st $29,250 42nd $27,900 43rd $26,550 44th $25,200 45th $24,300 46th $23,400 47th $22,500 48th $21,600 49th $21,150 50th $20,700 51st $19,800 52nd $18,900 53rd $18,000 54th $17,550 55th $16,650 56th $15,300 57th $14,850 58th $14,400 59th $13,950 60th $13,500

PIF London Championship Team Prize Money Breakdown 2025