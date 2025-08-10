PIF London Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The PIF London Championship is once again staged at Centurion Club, where a large tournament purse is up for grabs
After a run of events around the UK, including the AIG Women's Open, the world's best in the women's game head to Centurion Club for the PIF London Championship.
Solheim Cup stars and Major winners are present in the tournament and, being one of the five PIF Global Series events, there's a bumper prize purse to play for in Hertfordshire.
Featuring a $2 million prize fund, $1.5 million of that goes towards the individual event, which finishes on Sunday, while the remaining $500,000 goes towards the team tournament, which finishes on Saturday.
That means players are guaranteed a paycheck of some stature, with the winner of the tournament set to enjoy a rather large payday for their efforts.
Like previous PIF Global Series events, the winner will take home the $675,000 individual first prize, on top of the team tournament, where the figures below will be shared among the sides.
Last year, Nastasia Nadaud's side claimed the team event after a three hole playoff, while the individual aspect was won by Leona Maguire, who eagled the last to win by a single stroke.
Picking up points for the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and the Rolex World Rankings, there's a lot at stake in the third PIF Global Series event of the season.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 PIF London Championship at Centurion Club.
PIF London Championship Individual Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$675,000
2nd
$405,000
3rd
$270,000
4th
$202,500
5th
$162,000
6th
$139,500
7th
$126,000
8th
$112,500
9th
$108,000
10th
$103,500
11th
$99,000
12th
$94,500
13th
$90,000
14th
$85,500
15th
$81,000
16th
$78,500
17th
$76,500
18th
$74,250
19th
$72,000
20th
$69,750
21st
$66,600
22nd
$64,350
23rd
$62,150
24th
$59,850
25th
$57,600
26th
$55,350
27th
$52,650
28th
$50,400
29th
$48,150
30th
$45,900
31st
$44,100
32nd
$41,850
33rd
$40,050
34th
$38,700
35th
$37,350
36th
$36,000
37th
$34,500
38th
$33,300
39th
$31,950
40th
$30,600
41st
$29,250
42nd
$27,900
43rd
$26,550
44th
$25,200
45th
$24,300
46th
$23,400
47th
$22,500
48th
$21,600
49th
$21,150
50th
$20,700
51st
$19,800
52nd
$18,900
53rd
$18,000
54th
$17,550
55th
$16,650
56th
$15,300
57th
$14,850
58th
$14,400
59th
$13,950
60th
$13,500
PIF London Championship Team Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$140,000
2nd
$80,000
3rd
$40,000
4th
$20,000
5th
$17,500
6th
$14,500
7th
$14,000
8th
$13,500
9th
$13,000
10th
$12,500
11th
$12,000
12nd
$11,750
13th
$11,500
14th
$11,250
15th
$10,750
16th
$10,500
17th
$10,000
18th
$9,250
19th
$8,750
20th
$8,500
21st
$4,500
22nd
$3,750
23rd
$3,750
24th
$3,750
25th
$3,750
26th
$3,750
27th
$3,750
28th
$3,750
