PIF London Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The PIF London Championship is once again staged at Centurion Club, where a large tournament purse is up for grabs

Georgia Hall hits a tee shot in front of a PIF board
After a run of events around the UK, including the AIG Women's Open, the world's best in the women's game head to Centurion Club for the PIF London Championship.

Solheim Cup stars and Major winners are present in the tournament and, being one of the five PIF Global Series events, there's a bumper prize purse to play for in Hertfordshire.

Celine Boutier hits a tee shot

Celine Boutier is one of the star names in the field

Featuring a $2 million prize fund, $1.5 million of that goes towards the individual event, which finishes on Sunday, while the remaining $500,000 goes towards the team tournament, which finishes on Saturday.

That means players are guaranteed a paycheck of some stature, with the winner of the tournament set to enjoy a rather large payday for their efforts.

Like previous PIF Global Series events, the winner will take home the $675,000 individual first prize, on top of the team tournament, where the figures below will be shared among the sides.

Leona Maguire kisses a trophy

Leona Maguire claimed the individual title in 2024

Last year, Nastasia Nadaud's side claimed the team event after a three hole playoff, while the individual aspect was won by Leona Maguire, who eagled the last to win by a single stroke.

Picking up points for the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and the Rolex World Rankings, there's a lot at stake in the third PIF Global Series event of the season.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 PIF London Championship at Centurion Club.

PIF London Championship Individual Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$675,000

2nd

$405,000

3rd

$270,000

4th

$202,500

5th

$162,000

6th

$139,500

7th

$126,000

8th

$112,500

9th

$108,000

10th

$103,500

11th

$99,000

12th

$94,500

13th

$90,000

14th

$85,500

15th

$81,000

16th

$78,500

17th

$76,500

18th

$74,250

19th

$72,000

20th

$69,750

21st

$66,600

22nd

$64,350

23rd

$62,150

24th

$59,850

25th

$57,600

26th

$55,350

27th

$52,650

28th

$50,400

29th

$48,150

30th

$45,900

31st

$44,100

32nd

$41,850

33rd

$40,050

34th

$38,700

35th

$37,350

36th

$36,000

37th

$34,500

38th

$33,300

39th

$31,950

40th

$30,600

41st

$29,250

42nd

$27,900

43rd

$26,550

44th

$25,200

45th

$24,300

46th

$23,400

47th

$22,500

48th

$21,600

49th

$21,150

50th

$20,700

51st

$19,800

52nd

$18,900

53rd

$18,000

54th

$17,550

55th

$16,650

56th

$15,300

57th

$14,850

58th

$14,400

59th

$13,950

60th

$13,500

PIF London Championship Team Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$140,000

2nd

$80,000

3rd

$40,000

4th

$20,000

5th

$17,500

6th

$14,500

7th

$14,000

8th

$13,500

9th

$13,000

10th

$12,500

11th

$12,000

12nd

$11,750

13th

$11,500

14th

$11,250

15th

$10,750

16th

$10,500

17th

$10,000

18th

$9,250

19th

$8,750

20th

$8,500

21st

$4,500

22nd

$3,750

23rd

$3,750

24th

$3,750

25th

$3,750

26th

$3,750

27th

$3,750

28th

$3,750

