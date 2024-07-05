Leona Maguire Wins Aramco Team Series London After Stunning Eagle Finish

The Solheim Cup star eagled the final hole to win her maiden LET title by a single stroke at the Centurion Club

Leona Maguire hits a tee shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Leona Maguire eagled the final hole to win her first ever Ladies European Tour title at the Aramco Team Series London.

The Solheim Cup star led European teammate Georgia Hall by two strokes heading into the final round and clinched the win by one stroke thanks to a stunning finish. 

Maguire, who has two LPGA Tour wins and two victories on the Symetra Tour, carded a final round 73 to finish at eight-under-par and pip Spain's Maria Hernandez by one. She becomes the first ever Irishwoman to win on the LET.

It looked like Hernandez had done enough for at least a playoff thanks to a bogey-free five-under 68 until Maguire struck a wonderful hybrid into the par 5 18th hole at the Centurion Club to set up a tricky eagle putt from inside 10ft.

Maguire's left-to-right effort found the bottom of the cup to steal the title away from the Spaniard in a topsy turvy level par final round that included a double bogey, three bogeys, three birdies and the closing eagle.

Georgia Hall finished in a tie for third, two strokes back of Maguire, alongside Alison Lee and Lauren Walsh.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Aramco Team Series London leaderboard:
1st. Leona Maguire-8
2nd. Maria Hernandez-7
T3rd. Lauren Walsh-6
T3rd. Alison Lee-6
T3rd. Georgia Hall-6
6th. Agathe Sauzon-5
7th. Laura Fuenfstueck-4
T8th. Emily Kristine Pedersen-3
T8th. Ines Laklalech-3
T8th. Sarah Schober-3

The stars of the LET and LPGA head to France next week for the fourth Major of the season, the Evian Championship, where Celine Boutier defends the title she won last year by six. The field is set to be stacked although Lexi Thompson is set to skip the Major once again.

The next Aramco Team Series event takes place at a yet-to-be-announced location in Asia from 4th-6th October.

