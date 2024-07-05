Leona Maguire Wins Aramco Team Series London After Stunning Eagle Finish
The Solheim Cup star eagled the final hole to win her maiden LET title by a single stroke at the Centurion Club
Leona Maguire eagled the final hole to win her first ever Ladies European Tour title at the Aramco Team Series London.
The Solheim Cup star led European teammate Georgia Hall by two strokes heading into the final round and clinched the win by one stroke thanks to a stunning finish.
Maguire, who has two LPGA Tour wins and two victories on the Symetra Tour, carded a final round 73 to finish at eight-under-par and pip Spain's Maria Hernandez by one. She becomes the first ever Irishwoman to win on the LET.
It looked like Hernandez had done enough for at least a playoff thanks to a bogey-free five-under 68 until Maguire struck a wonderful hybrid into the par 5 18th hole at the Centurion Club to set up a tricky eagle putt from inside 10ft.
Maguire's left-to-right effort found the bottom of the cup to steal the title away from the Spaniard in a topsy turvy level par final round that included a double bogey, three bogeys, three birdies and the closing eagle.
Georgia Hall finished in a tie for third, two strokes back of Maguire, alongside Alison Lee and Lauren Walsh.
|1st. Leona Maguire
|-8
|2nd. Maria Hernandez
|-7
|T3rd. Lauren Walsh
|-6
|T3rd. Alison Lee
|-6
|T3rd. Georgia Hall
|-6
|6th. Agathe Sauzon
|-5
|7th. Laura Fuenfstueck
|-4
|T8th. Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-3
|T8th. Ines Laklalech
|-3
|T8th. Sarah Schober
|-3
The stars of the LET and LPGA head to France next week for the fourth Major of the season, the Evian Championship, where Celine Boutier defends the title she won last year by six. The field is set to be stacked although Lexi Thompson is set to skip the Major once again.
The next Aramco Team Series event takes place at a yet-to-be-announced location in Asia from 4th-6th October.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
