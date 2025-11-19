LPGA Tour Announces 2026 Schedule

The CME Group Tour Championship marks the end of the 2025 LPGA Tour season, but thoughts are already turning to next year's action, with the release of the 2026 schedule.

In total, there will be 31 regular events as well as the Solheim Cup and Grant Thornton Invitational, which comes after the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship and features both LPGA Tour and PGA Tour players. Meanwhile, there will be a total prize fund of over $132 million.

The season begins on January 29th with the traditional opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Florida, followed by the first of two visits to the Far East for three events. The tour then returns to the US with the Founders Cup in California in late March.

There will then be three more events, including the Aramco Championship, which replaces the T-Mobile Match Play but comes from the same venue, Shadow Creek, before the first of the season's five Majors, the Chevron Championship.

Earlier in the month, Golfweek reported that after a three-year spell, it was set to move from Houston's The Club at Carlton Woods to Memorial Park Golf Course, although that is yet to be confirmed by the LPGA Tour, with the venue officially marked as to be determined. The tournament will take place between April 23rd and 26th.

Could the Chevron Championship move to Memorial Park Golf Course? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another notable change in the first half of the season sees the Black Desert Championship, which was held in early May in 2025, removed from the schedule entirely.

The Kroger Queen City Championship will be played between the 14th and 17th of the month, rather than September, when it was held in 2025.

The second Major of the year is the US Women's Open, which for the first time comes from Riviera Country Club and takes place between 4th and 7th June.

Two more events, the Dow Championship and Meijer LPGA Classic, follow before two Majors in back-to-back. The first is the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which begins on June 25th at Hazeltine. Two weeks later is the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

After one more event, the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, the final Major of the year arrives on July 30th, the AIG Women's Open, which in 2026 will be held at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Following that, there are three more events, the Standard Portland Classic, the CPKC Women's Open and the FM Championship, before the 20th Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, between September 11th and 13th.

The Solheim Cup will be contested in the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two more US tournaments follow before the LPGA Tour heads to the Far East again for a run of four events, then heading back stateside for The Annika and the CME Group Tour Championship, which will take place between November 19th and 22nd.

Finally, for the fourth season in a row, the Grant Thornton Invitational wraps up the year from December 11th to 13th.

As well as some notable changes to the schedule, there are also some key venue changes in 2026.

The Founders Cup moves from Florida's Bradenton Country Club to California's Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club, while the Mizuho America's Open will take place at Mountain Ridge Country Club in New Jersey rather than Liberty National.

The Kroger Queen City Championship takes place at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati rather than Ohio's TPC River's Bend.

The venue for October's Buick LPGA Shanghai is to be confirmed, while November's Toto Japan Classic moves to Taiheiyo Club in Ibaraki, Japan.

LPGA Tour 2026 Schedule