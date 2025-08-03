AIG Women's Open Live Updates And Leaderboard: Miyu Yamashita Takes Control At Royal Porthcawl As Charley Hull Continues Pursuit

Refresh

POWERS OF RECOVERY Hull fires a 6-iron out of the wispy rough down the right of the 14th and finds the dancefloor to potentially escape with a par. She does have a birdie look as well. Just before Hull struck that, there was a really interesting conversation between her and caddie, Adam Woodward. They were deciding between a 7-iron and a 6-iron. Luckily, they decided to run out a six. Good decision. A hole behind, Yamashita could only clip her ball out of the bunker and is left with 262 yards on the 560-yard par 5. From there, the Japanese player drew a hammered 3-wood down into a little valley to the left of the green. It's a tough position to be in with the ball below her feet, but Yamashita could still escape with a par.

WOAD FINISHES WITH A FLOURISH The woman of the hour, Lottie Woad finds a brilliant birdie on the par-5 18th to sneak into the top-10. It hasn't been the week she might have wanted, but Woad can be really proud of a second consecutive top-10 at the AIG Women's Open if the cards fall in her favor down the stretch.

OFF TARGET Yamashita stands on the tee at the par-5 13th knowing a gain here could be crucial towards her chances of victory. She rifles one down the fairway, but it bounds along before rolling into a fairway bunker down the left. Lie dependent, but this could be the twist the home fans were looking for.

CHANCE GONE Yamashita can't quite snatch a birdie at the 11th, but no harm is done after tapping in for par. Ahead, Hull swipes her ball out of the bunker and on to the green, but she's looking at a two-putt par. Not what she needs when two back down the back nine on Sunday.

BUNKER TROUBLE Following a superb drive down the left side of the par-5 13th, Hull fails to cut her approach sufficiently and sends her ball into the front-left bunker. Because it's located at such an awkward distance and given the speed her ball went in, Hull might not be able to reach the putting surface from there...

NO BIRDIE FOR YAMASHITA Yamashita couldn't do anything more than find the centre of the putting surface at the 11th, but her birdie try was quite tame up the slope and into the wind. The Japanese player will have a tap-in, more or less, for par. Meanwhole, playing partner, A Lim Kim sends her ball on a full 360-degree tour of the hole to save par from 12 feet or so. The Korean celebrates by rolling her neck towards her caddie, just like the ball did around the edge of the hole.

HULL FINDS ANOTHER Hull is doing all she can to reel Yamashita back in. The English star produces a brilliant birdie putt at the 12th to reach four-under for the day. Bogey-free, might I add. Over to you, Miyu...

HISTORY TO REPEAT? Yamashita has birdied the 11th two out of three times so far this week, and it's not out of the realms of possibility that she makes it three from four after a good drive down the 350-yard hole. However, it will be tough given her drive ended in the first cut on the left side with ball just below her feet.

NOT GIVING UP Charley Hull hasn't made as many birdie putts as she'd like so far today, but she'll have another chance at the 12th after drawing a lovely 9-iron in towards the flag at the par-3. Not long before, A Lim Kim passed up her chance to make three birdies in a row when she marginally pulled her close-range putt at the 10th.

STRONG PAR SAVE Hull found the centre of the fairway at the 11th but missed the green from well inside 100 yards - it was a really poor shot. But from off the left side of the green, Hull gave herself a look at par and made it to stay within three strokes as Yamashita pars the 10th.

YAMASHITA TAKES CONTROL The AIG Women's Open leader found the front edge of the green at the ninth in two, which is surprising given she is one of the shorter hitters in the field. Nevertheless, Yamashita takes advantage of the situation by two-putting her way into the hole and reaching 12-under. She is now three strokes clear with nine holes to play...

A LIM KIM GAINING The South Korean plays the par-5 ninth in textbook style, eventually sinking her 10-foot birdie putt to move up to eight-under and in solo third.

MISSED CHANCE Hull can't quite find the target and she will have to make do with a par at the 10th. Her putt was only just OK for pace, but it wiggled a touch right in terms of line. Someone who did not struggle for accuracy is Rio Takeda. The Japanese player is up into a share of fifth after another birdie at the 11th. She seems to be dialled in with putter in hand today.

SMYTH SALVER WINNER Congratulations to this year's Smyth Salver winner, Paula Martin Sampedro. The Spanish amateur signed for a 67 to end on four-under, which - as it stands - will be enough for a top-10 and a return visit to the AIG Women's Open in 2026. A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

HULL IN CLOSE At the 10th, Charley Hull hammers a great drive down the middle of the fairway and is able to generate a fantastic look at birdie as a result, landing her ball just past the flag and spinning it back to inside eight feet.

KATSU MOVES UP Minami Katsu took a while to line up her birdie putt at the ninth, but it was worth the wait as she rattled her ball into the centre of the cup from 15 feet or so. Katsu is up to seven-under and four back as she makes the turn. Her playing partner, Andrea Lee thumps her own 10-foot birdie putt but watches it lip out. That was struck too firmly, you have to feel.

BIG BIRDIE A Lim Kim bounces back immediately with a tidy eight-foot birdie putt at the par-3 eighth. She is up to seven-under. Also grabbing the second birdie of her final round is Miyu Yamashita, who confidently rolls home from five feet at most. The Japanese player is up to 11-under while Hull - who misses her birdie putt from 15 feet - stays at nine-under.

THROWING DARTS Yamashita could be about to move two strokes clear as she fires an absolute dart just to the left of the hole at the par-3 eighth. A Lim Kim is also in tight, with the Korean in desperate need of a switch in momentum. Not far ahead, Hull slings a hybrid around from right to left at the ninth and will have a 50-yard pitch shot for her third at the par-5 hole. A birdie might be required if Yamashita holes out, as she is expected to, in order to maintain that one-stroke gap.

ANOTHER HOLE CLOSER Yamashita knocks her par putt in at the seventh to remain at 10-under as Rio Takeda misses her close birdie putt at the ninth. Given the wind out there today, the shorter putts are certainly not a given.

BAD TIME FOR A BOGEY There does often seem to be one player in the final group or groups who suffers something of a disaster in the fourth round, and that appears as though it will be A Lim Kim. The Korean three putts the seventh to fall back to six-under - that's four strokes off the leader, Yamashita.

BRILLIANT Further down the par-5 ninth than Hull, Rio Takeda faces an awkward bunker shot into the wind. However, she produces a brilliant strike to fly it all the way and spin her ball back past the hole. That should be a comfortable birdie for the Japanese pro.

HULL TO WITHIN ONE The gap from Hull to Yamashita is now just one stroke as the English chaser begins the ninth. Hull has just birdied the par-3 eighth - adding to a gain at the par-3 fifth - to make it three birdies in four holes.