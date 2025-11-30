Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The final Ladies European Tour event of 2025 sees an identical total payout to last year as those in contention try to pick up the six-figure winner's check
The 27th and final event on the Ladies European Tour schedule in 2025 is the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De España.
All season, players have been battling it out to reach the concluding Spanish stop in order to try and become the LET Order of Merit champion.
Heading into the final day of competition this term, only two players are capable of making that happen - Shannon Tan and Mimi Rhodes.
The Singaporean pro had a lead of over 211 points heading into this week as a result of two wins and eight top-10s this term, and with 500 points available for the winner at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf, victory here would seal it for Tan.
Meanwhile, a fourth success of the season for Rhodes may well snatch the season-long prize away from her young rival.
No matter which way around they finish, one will earn the €75,000 for winning the Order of Merit while whoever comes second will bank €50,000.
Only the top-three earn bonus money after all is said and done, with a check for €25,000 possibly heading the way of either South Africa's Casandra Alexander or Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini.
In the short-term, there is prize money on offer for each of the 72 professionals involved in the 75-player field at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de España this week as there was no cut during the four rounds.
Like last year, the total purse equals €700,000 (circa $811,000) and there is a check for €105,000 (almost $122,000) awaiting the champion. Last year, Carlota Ciganda reigned supreme in her home country.
The runner-up is set to earn €63,000 ($73,000) while everyone else in the top-21 should collect over €10,000 ($11,600) for their week's work.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2025 Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de España.
Andalucia Open De Espana Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
€105,000
2nd
€63,000
3rd
€42,000
4th
€31,500
5th
€25,200
6th
€21,700
7th
€19,600
8th
€17,500
9th
€16,800
10th
€16,100
11th
€15,400
12th
€14,700
13th
€14,000
14th
€13,300
15th
€12,600
16th
€12,250
17th
€11,900
18th
€11,550
19th
€11,200
20th
€10,850
21st
€10,360
22nd
€9,870
23rd
€9,380
24th
€8,960
25th
€8,540
26th
€8,120
27th
€7,700
28th
€7,280
29th
€6,860
30th
€6,440
31st
€6,020
32nd
€5,740
33rd
€5,460
34th
€5,180
35th
€4,900
36th
€4,620
37th
€4,340
38th
€4,130
39th
€3,920
40th
€3,850
41st
€3,780
42nd
€3,710
43rd
€3,640
44th
€3,570
45th
€3,430
46th
€3,360
47th
€3,290
48th
€3,150
49th
€3,080
50th
€3,010
51st
€2,940
52nd
€2,870
53rd
€2,800
54th
€2,730
55th
€2,660
56th
€2,590
57th
€2,520
58th
€2,450
59th
€2,380
60th
€2,310
61st
€2,240
62nd
€2,170
63rd
€2,100
64th
€2,030
65th
€1,960
66th
€1,890
67th
€1,820
68th
€1,680
69th
€1,610
70th
€1,540
71st
€1,470
72nd
€1,400
