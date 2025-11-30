Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The 27th and final event on the Ladies European Tour schedule in 2025 is the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De España.

All season, players have been battling it out to reach the concluding Spanish stop in order to try and become the LET Order of Merit champion.

Heading into the final day of competition this term, only two players are capable of making that happen - Shannon Tan and Mimi Rhodes.

The Singaporean pro had a lead of over 211 points heading into this week as a result of two wins and eight top-10s this term, and with 500 points available for the winner at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf, victory here would seal it for Tan.

Meanwhile, a fourth success of the season for Rhodes may well snatch the season-long prize away from her young rival.

Shannon Tan led the LET's Order of Merit heading into the final event (Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter which way around they finish, one will earn the €75,000 for winning the Order of Merit while whoever comes second will bank €50,000.

Only the top-three earn bonus money after all is said and done, with a check for €25,000 possibly heading the way of either South Africa's Casandra Alexander or Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini.

In the short-term, there is prize money on offer for each of the 72 professionals involved in the 75-player field at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de España this week as there was no cut during the four rounds.

Like last year, the total purse equals €700,000 (circa $811,000) and there is a check for €105,000 (almost $122,000) awaiting the champion. Last year, Carlota Ciganda reigned supreme in her home country.

The runner-up is set to earn €63,000 ($73,000) while everyone else in the top-21 should collect over €10,000 ($11,600) for their week's work.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2025 Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de España.

Andalucia Open De Espana Prize Money Breakdown