Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The final Ladies European Tour event of 2025 sees an identical total payout to last year as those in contention try to pick up the six-figure winner's check

(left) Shannon Tan and Mimi Rhodes (right)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The 27th and final event on the Ladies European Tour schedule in 2025 is the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De España.

Heading into the final day of competition this term, only two players are capable of making that happen - Shannon Tan and Mimi Rhodes.

The Singaporean pro had a lead of over 211 points heading into this week as a result of two wins and eight top-10s this term, and with 500 points available for the winner at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf, victory here would seal it for Tan.

Meanwhile, a fourth success of the season for Rhodes may well snatch the season-long prize away from her young rival.

Shannon Tan walks along with her putter in hand at the 2025 Aramco China Championship

Shannon Tan led the LET's Order of Merit heading into the final event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter which way around they finish, one will earn the €75,000 for winning the Order of Merit while whoever comes second will bank €50,000.

Only the top-three earn bonus money after all is said and done, with a check for €25,000 possibly heading the way of either South Africa's Casandra Alexander or Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini.

In the short-term, there is prize money on offer for each of the 72 professionals involved in the 75-player field at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de España this week as there was no cut during the four rounds.

Like last year, the total purse equals €700,000 (circa $811,000) and there is a check for €105,000 (almost $122,000) awaiting the champion. Last year, Carlota Ciganda reigned supreme in her home country.

The runner-up is set to earn €63,000 ($73,000) while everyone else in the top-21 should collect over €10,000 ($11,600) for their week's work.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2025 Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de España.

Andalucia Open De Espana Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

€105,000

2nd

€63,000

3rd

€42,000

4th

€31,500

5th

€25,200

6th

€21,700

7th

€19,600

8th

€17,500

9th

€16,800

10th

€16,100

11th

€15,400

12th

€14,700

13th

€14,000

14th

€13,300

15th

€12,600

16th

€12,250

17th

€11,900

18th

€11,550

19th

€11,200

20th

€10,850

21st

€10,360

22nd

€9,870

23rd

€9,380

24th

€8,960

25th

€8,540

26th

€8,120

27th

€7,700

28th

€7,280

29th

€6,860

30th

€6,440

31st

€6,020

32nd

€5,740

33rd

€5,460

34th

€5,180

35th

€4,900

36th

€4,620

37th

€4,340

38th

€4,130

39th

€3,920

40th

€3,850

41st

€3,780

42nd

€3,710

43rd

€3,640

44th

€3,570

45th

€3,430

46th

€3,360

47th

€3,290

48th

€3,150

49th

€3,080

50th

€3,010

51st

€2,940

52nd

€2,870

53rd

€2,800

54th

€2,730

55th

€2,660

56th

€2,590

57th

€2,520

58th

€2,450

59th

€2,380

60th

€2,310

61st

€2,240

62nd

€2,170

63rd

€2,100

64th

€2,030

65th

€1,960

66th

€1,890

67th

€1,820

68th

€1,680

69th

€1,610

70th

€1,540

71st

€1,470

72nd

€1,400

