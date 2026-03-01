Phil Mickelson To Miss Third Straight LIV Golf Event As Two-Time Hong Kong Winner Steps In
The six-time Major winner will miss LIV Golf Hong Kong, with Wade Ormsby replacing Mickelson for the third tournament of the 2026 season
After missing the first two tournaments of the 2026 LIV Golf League season, Phil Mickelson is set to miss the third outing of the year.
Replaced by Ollie Schniederjans at LIV Golf Riyadh, Wade Ormsby came in for Mickelson at LIV Golf Adelaide, with the Aussie set to continue at LIV Golf Hong Kong, which takes place March 5-8th.
In a social post on HyFlyers GC's social pages, the caption read: "We are excited to have Wade join the team again in Hong Kong as he steps in for Phil. As a two-time winner of The Hong Kong Open, Wade brings a great deal of familiarity to Hong Kong Golf Club."
HyFlyers GC captain, Mickelson, revealed back in January that he was dealing with a family health matter, and with Ormsby stepping in for the 55-year-old, it will mark back-to-back starts for the five-time Asian Tour winner.
Teeing it up in his hometown of Adelaide, Ormsby fired rounds of 73, 67, 71 and 71 to finish in a share of 37th. Following on from that event, he produced an excellent T6th at the New Zealand Open on the Asian Tour.
Although he missed out on a spot at The Open Championship, which went to fellow LIV Golfer Lucas Herbert, the T6th result was Ormsby's best finish since his victory at the Jakarta International Championship, an International Series tournament.
His recent form, alongside his Hong Kong Open wins in 2017 and 2020, means he will be a part of the HyFlyers GC, which includes Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale and new recruit, Michael La Sasso.
At LIV Golf Riyadh, the HyFlyers GC came bottom of the leaderboard with a 14-under total. The following week, the American team finished 11th, carding a 22-under score.
At the first two tournaments, Majesticks GC'S co-captain Lee Westwood withdrew due to injury and was replaced by Ben Schmidt, who finished T41st and T44th in Riyadh and Adelaide.
Martin Kaymer, who captains the Cleeks GC, also suffered with injury at LIV Golf Adelaide, being replaced by John Catlin.
Currently, it's unclear as to whether Westwood and Kaymer will be present at Hong Kong Golf Club, where Sergio Garcia claimed victory in 2025, firing an 18-under total and securing a three shot win.
