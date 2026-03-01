South African Open Championship Leaderboard And Live Report: Casey Jarvis Hunting Consecutive Wins And Masters Spot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Investec South African Open Championship is going down to the wire, with Casey Jarvis hunting consecutive DP World Tour titles following his victory in Kenya last week.

Should the South African manage it, he would wrap up spots at The Masters and The Open Championship while also catapulting himself into the reckoning for the Race To Dubai.

There are still a few players who can catch him in the closing stages, but they have to make their move now or face settling for one of the other two exemptions into The Open Championship which are available this week.

SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD