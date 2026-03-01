South African Open Championship Leaderboard And Live Report: Casey Jarvis Hunting Consecutive Wins And Masters Spot

The Investec South African Open Championship is going down to the wire, with Casey Jarvis hunting consecutive DP World Tour titles following his victory in Kenya last week.
Should the South African manage it, he would wrap up spots at The Masters and The Open Championship while also catapulting himself into the reckoning for the Race To Dubai.
There are still a few players who can catch him in the closing stages, but they have to make their move now or face settling for one of the other two exemptions into The Open Championship which are available this week.
SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD
UPDATES FROM...
TOUGH CONDITIONS
Welcome to South Africa. The weather is doing all sorts. Against the backdrop of gloomy skies, it's raining steadily while the sun is also out. Add in a stiff breeze and it adds up to difficult conditions.
Jarvis and Laporta both send their drives well right, although the Italian's ball might be in real trouble. He's hitting a provisional, but the commentary is saying his ball is safe, so it shouldn't be required.
MUST MAKES
At the par-3 15th, Jarvis, Du Plessis and Francesco Laporta all have birdie chances. They're not great ones, admittedly, but the latter two in particular may have to make them.
Du Plessis goes first... but it's a very tame effort. He's disappointed.
Jarvis is up next, but it just tails off right at the end. That was a good try.
Last is Laporta, but again it's weak and he doesn't even give himself chance. The chasers are not making life difficult enough for Jarvis.
KEY MOMENT
The par-4 14th has just provided another key moment in this final round. Jarvis safely navigated the hole despite finding rough off the tee. However, Hennie Du Plessis made a bogey as a result of tree trouble to fall three strokes behind.
Jarvis is at 14-under as the rain begins to fall...
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the closing stages of the 2026 Investec South African Open.
Casey Jarvis leads by three strokes with four holes to play, and he's been the man in control since the beginning of the day, if I'm honest.
A birdie at the first set the tone for the South African, and he appears to be heading towards consecutive DP World Tour titles as well as a spot at The Masters and The Open Championship.
Can he close it out? Let's find out. Thanks for tuning in!
Casey Jarvis moves back to -14 with his first birdie of his back nine on the 12th 💪#InvestecSAOpen pic.twitter.com/tpfza8sfafMarch 1, 2026
