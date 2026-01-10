Notable Names Miss Out On Final Stage Of LIV Golf Promotions As 22 Players Advance For A Chance Of Securing Lucrative Spots

LIV Golf Promotions gives players a chance of securing a lucrative spot on the circuit for 2026 and, with three spots up for grabs, the drama had already picked up on Friday.

After the top 20 and ties advanced to Round two following Thursday's play, the scores reset, with 2025 relegated LIV players joining the fray on Friday, where the top 20 and ties from the day would advance to the 36-hole stroke play finale over Saturday and Sunday.

In the end, a total of 22 players made the weekend, including Anthony Kim, who birdied the final hole of his round to make it through on the one-under-par number.

Along with the American, who recently claimed his first top 10 in over a decade at the PIF Saudi International in December, former LIV player Matt Jones also made the final stage, having been dropped by Ripper GC after a number of seasons with the Australian outlet.

Two-time DP World Tour winner, Lucas Bjerregaard, and four-time Asian Tour winner, Miguel Tabuena, also made it through to weekend, as 36-holes sits between them and a potential spot on the LIV Golf League.

Although notable names made it through to Saturday and Sunday, a number of players who have experience of the LIV Golf League failed to reach the one-under target at Black Diamond Ranch.

Take a look at some of the notable names below, as well as the full tee times for Saturday's play.

Chase Koepka (E)

Brother of five-time Major winner Brooks, who actually left LIV Golf in December and recently re-applied for PGA Tour membership, Chase missed out on the weekend by a single stroke in Florida.

Returning in 2025, following over a year out with injury, Koepka has appeared in Asian Tour events throughout the season and was a feature on the LIV Golf League throughout 2022 and 2023, before getting relegated that season.

Making an appearance at the Promotions event, the American fired a level-par round of 70 to miss out on the weekend by a single stroke.

Andy Ogletree (E)

Having topped the International Series Rankings in 2023, Ogletree earned his spot on the LIV Golf League for 2024, remaining on the circuit for two seasons before being relegated last year.

A member of Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC, the former US Amateur champion could only register three top 20s, as he finished 50th in the season-long standings.

Battling injury throughout the year, the Promotions event provided him with a chance to earn back his playing rights on the LIV Golf League, but a level-par round of 70 meant he too missed the weekend.

Ollie Schniederjans (+1)

Schniederjans enjoyed an excellent finish to the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025. Not only did he finish in T4th at the last LIV Golf Promotions event, but went on to claim the International Series India by four strokes from Bryson DeChambeau.

Earning Rookie of the Year honors on the Asian Tour in 2025, he was also a reserve player on the LIV Golf League, making four appearances with a best finish of T30th in Riyadh.

Making a return to the LIV Golf Promotions, a one-over-par round of 71 meant he missed the weekend by two shots.

John Catlin (+2)

Catlin came agonizingly close to earning a LIV Golf card via the International Series Rankings in 2024, with the two victories on the Asian Tour that year not enough to secure a spot.

He is a reserve player on LIV Golf, however, and did produce some good results, including a T7th at LIV Golf Nashville in 2024. The American also played a handful of times in 2025 on the circuit, stepping in at three tournaments.

A three-time winner on the DP World Tour, Catlin fired a two-over-par 72 on Friday at Black Desert Ranch to fail to make it into the weekend.

Other Notable Names

Along with the names above, numerous players failed to make it out of the first stage on Thursday, with former DP World Tour winners and even a Ryder Cup star unable to advance.

Two-time DP World Tour winner, Callum Shinkwin, fired a level-par 70 to miss out on Thursday, while 2016 Ryder Cup player Chris Wood also carded the same score.

Walker Cup player, Dominic Clemons, produced a one-over-par 71 on Thursday, while Alex Levy, who has five wins on the DP World Tour, could only fire a two-over 72 to miss the next stage.

LIV Golf Promotions Tee Times (Saturday)

