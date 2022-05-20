PGA Championship Tee Times – Round Two
Check out all of the tee times for day two at Southern Hills...
Rory McIlroy lit up Southern Hills on Thursday with a five-under-par 65 to lead the PGA Championship after day one.
The four-time Major winner and two-time PGA Champion outclassed playing partners Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth who both struggled in round one. The huge group go off at 1.36pm local (7.36pm BST) from the 1st tee on Friday afternoon.
The world’s top three, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and 2020 winner Collin Morikawa are the biggest group of the morning, going off at 8.11am local (2.11pm BST). They struggled on Thursday afternoon with Scheffler one-over, Morikawa two-over and Rahm three-over.
The full list of tee times for Friday's action is below...
PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Two
Tee No.1
7.00am CDT/1.00pm BST: Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita
7.11am CDT/1.11pm BST: Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
7.22am CDT/1.22pm BST: Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka
7.33am CDT/1.33pm BST: Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings
7.44am CDT/1.44pm BST: Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
7.55am CDT/1.55pm BST: Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley
8.06am CDT/2.06pm BST: Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ
8.17am CDT/2.17pm BST: Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson
8.28am CDT/2.28pm BST: Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk
8.39am CDT/2.39pm BST: Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell
8.50am CDT/2.50pm BST: Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert
9.01am CDT/3.01pm BST: Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy
9.12am CDT/3.12pm BST: Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire
9.17am CDT/3.17pm BST: Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen
12.30pm CDT/6.30pm BST: Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren
12.41pm CDT/6.41pm BST: Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma
12.52pm CDT/6.52pm BST: Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Block, Sadom Kaewkanjana
1.03pm CDT/7.03pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
1.14pm CDT/7.14pm BST: Tyrrell Hatton, Denny McCarthy, Max Homa
1.25pm CDT/7.25pm BST: Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith
1.36pm CDT/7.36pm BST: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods
1.47pm CDT/7.47pm BST: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson
1.58pm CDT/7.58pm BST: Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder
2.09pm CDT/8.09pm BST: Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley
2.20pm CDT/8.20pm BST: Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland
2.31pm CDT/8.31pm BST: Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker
2.42pm CDT/8.42pm BST: Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter
Tee No.10
7.05am CDT/1.05pm BST: Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee
7.16am CDT/1.16pm BST: Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding
7.27am CDT/1.27pm BST: Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin
7.38am CDT/1.38pm BST: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
7.49am CDT/1.49pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
8.00am CDT/2.00pm BST: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III
8.11am CDT/2.11pm BST: Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
8.22am CDT/2.22pm BST: Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter
8.33am CDT/2.33pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel
8.44am CDT/2.44pm BST: Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matthew Fitzpatrick
8.50am CDT/2.50pm BST: Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert
8.55am CDT/2.55pm BST: Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen
9.06am CDT/3.06pm BST: Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas
12.25pm CDT/6.25pm BST: John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang
12.36pm CDT/6.36pm BST: Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchert, Troy Merritt
12.47pm CDT/6.47pm BST: Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk
12.58pm CDT/6.58pm BST: Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield
1.09pm CDT/7.09pm BST: Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz
1.20pm CDT/7.20pm BST: Matt Kuchar, Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino
1.31pm CDT/7.31pm BST: Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington
1.42pm CDT/7.42pm BST: Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters
1.53pm CDT/7.53pm BST: Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo
2.04pm CDT/8.04pm BST: Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
2.15pm CDT/8.15pm BST: Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox
2.26pm CDT/8.26pm BST: Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastián Muñoz
2.37pm CDT/8.37pm BST: Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim
While some big names are missing from this year's PGA Championship, including defending champion Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, the field is super strong with well over 90 of the world's top 100 men.
