Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA Championship

Coming into the tournament, many had wondered how Tiger would cope with Southern Hills' layout following his return at Augusta National just last month.

After an opening round of 74, the 15-time Major winner battled back bravely, showing the grit and determination that led him to become one of the best golfers on the planet, with a second round 69 meaning he made it into the weekend.

However, Tiger looked to be struggling over the third round on Saturday, with the 46-year-old hobbling throughout the day. What's more, an opening nine of 41 didn't help proceedings, with Tiger making four bogies on the bounce from the 10th to the 13th.

A birdie on the 15th did raise a sarcastic action. However, he would eventually sign for a nine-over-par round of 79. Following the round, Tiger was asked about the possibility of playing on Sunday, with the American simply replying: "Well, I'm sore. I know that is for a fact. We'll do some work and see how it goes."

Now, around five hours after the conclusion of his third round, it has been revealed by the PGA Championship's Twitter page that Tiger will not be featuring on Sunday, with the American withdrawing from the event.

The PGA Championship is the second tournament back for Tiger following his serious car crash some 15 months ago. At the Masters, he bravely made it through all four rounds, with the instant thought being this event at Southern Hills.

As he completed his incredible one-under round on Friday, the four-time PGA Championship winner seemed in good spirits, stating that: "There's a reason why you fight hard and you're able to give yourself a chance on the weekend. You just never know when you might get hot. As I said, I've won tournaments being on the cut number. This weekend I'm going to have to go low. It's going to be different. The wind is going to be coming out of the north. It's going to be cooler."

However, the 46-year-old was seen really struggling on Saturday, with the weather in Tulsa certainly not helping his cause as he battled on bravely following an early triple bogey on the par 3 sixth.