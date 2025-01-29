AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times: Rounds One & Two
Check out every tee time from round one and round two of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California...
Many of the PGA Tour's best have gathered on the Monterey Peninsula for this season's second Signature Event - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
80 PGA Tour pros and 80 celebrity amateurs will compete across the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links and the equally impressive Spyglass Hill over the first two days before the pros go it alone at Pebble Beach on Saturday and Sunday for the title.
A massive $20 million is on offer in terms of the total prize money payout, with a little under $4 million reserved for the winner. The runner-up and third place will bank in excess of $1 million while anyone who finishes inside the top-36 will collect a six-figure paycheck.
Scottie Scheffler has returned from a hand injury to make his season debut, while Rory McIlroy is playing on the PGA Tour for the first time in 2025. Scheffler has been paired with Brian Harman over the first two days while McIlroy will play alongside Ludvig Aberg. Both pairs will take on Spyglass Hill first, beginning on the 10th at 11:48am ET (4:48pm GMT) and 12:01pm (5:01pm), respectively.
Eight of the world's top-10 will tee it up in California, including defending champion Wyndham Clark, with the exception of LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and World No.2, Xander Schauffele who is nursing a rib injury.
Speaking of injury, Jordan Spieth is coming back from a wrist issue and will compete alongside his buddy, Justin Thomas over the first two days. The American duo will also begin at Spyglass Hill's 10th hole on Thursday, getting underway at 12:27pm ET (5:27pm GMT).
For everyone else, the coming days represent a super chance to change their season and careers for the better. Below are all of the round one and round two tee times for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round One Tee Times
Pebble Beach Hole 1
ET (GMT)
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Sam Stevens, Harry Hall
- 11:48am (4:48pm): Harris English, Eric Cole
- 12:01pm (5:01pm): Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
- 12:14pm (5:14pm): Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:27pm (5:27pm): Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor
- 12:53pm (5:53pm): J.T. Poston, Sam Burns
- 1:06pm (6:06pm): Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark
- 1:19pm (6:19pm): Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 1:32pm (6:32pm): Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
Pebble Beach Hole 10
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler
- 11:48am (4:48pm): Tom Hoge, Justin Rose
- 12:01pm (5:01pm): Cam Davis, Thomas Detry
- 12:14pm (5:14pm): Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim
- 12:27pm (5:27pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:53pm (5:53pm): Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:06pm (6:06pm): Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai
- 1:19pm (6:19pm): Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:32pm (6:32pm): Andrew Novak, Justin Lower
Spyglass Hill Hole 1
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria
- 11:48am (4:48pm): Ben An, Matthieu Pavon
- 12:01pm (5:01pm): Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
- 12:14pm (5:14pm): Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
- 12:27pm (5:27pm): Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim
- 12:53pm (5:53pm): Max Greyserman, Russell Henley
- 1:06pm (6:06pm): Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers
- 1:19pm (6:19pm): Jason Day, Adam Hadwin
- 1:32pm (6:32pm): Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard
Spyglass Hill Hole 10
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
- 11:48am (4:48pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg
- 12:01pm (5:01pm): Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman
- 12:14pm (5:14pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
- 12:27pm (5:27pm): Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy
- 12:53pm (5:53pm): Adam Scott, Gary Woodland
- 1:06pm (6:06pm): Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk
- 1:19pm (6:19pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
- 1:32pm (6:32pm): Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round Two Tee Times
ET (GMT)
Pebble Beach Hole 1
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy
- 11:48am (4:48pm): Adam Scott, Gary Woodland
- 12:01pm (5:01pm): Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk
- 12:14pm (5:14pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
- 12:27pm (5:27pm): Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
- 12:53pm (5:53pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg
- 1:06pm (6:06pm): Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman
- 1:19pm (6:19pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
- 1:32pm (6:32pm): Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
Pebble Beach Hole 10
- 11:35am (4:35pm): J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim
- 11:48am (4:48pm): Max Greyserman, Russell Henley
- 12:01pm (5:01pm): Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:14pm (5:14pm): Jason Day, Adam Hadwin
- 12:27pm (5:27pm): Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria
- 12:53pm (5:53pm): Byeong Hun An, Matthieu Pavon
- 1:06pm (6:06pm): Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
- 1:19pm (6:19pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
- 1:32pm (6:32pm): Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard
Spyglass Hill Hole 1
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:48am (4:48pm): Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:01pm (5:01pm): Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai
- 12:14pm (5:14pm): Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:27pm (5:27pm): Andrew Novak, Justin Lower
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler
- 12:53pm (5:53pm): Tom Hoge, Justin Rose
- 1:06pm (6:06pm): Cam Davis, Thomas Detry
- 1:19pm (6:19pm): Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim
- 1:32pm (6:32pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
Spyglass Hill Hole 10
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor
- 11:48am (4:48pm): J.T. Poston, Sam Burns
- 12:01pm (5:01pm): Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark
- 12:14pm (5:14pm): Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 12:27pm (5:27pm): Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Sam Stevens, Harry Hall
- 12:53pm (5:53pm): Harris English, Eric Cole
- 1:06pm (6:06pm): Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
- 1:19pm (6:19pm): Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:32pm (6:32pm): Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
