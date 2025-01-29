AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times: Rounds One & Two

Many of the PGA Tour's best have gathered on the Monterey Peninsula for this season's second Signature Event - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

80 PGA Tour pros and 80 celebrity amateurs will compete across the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links and the equally impressive Spyglass Hill over the first two days before the pros go it alone at Pebble Beach on Saturday and Sunday for the title.

A massive $20 million is on offer in terms of the total prize money payout, with a little under $4 million reserved for the winner. The runner-up and third place will bank in excess of $1 million while anyone who finishes inside the top-36 will collect a six-figure paycheck.

Scottie Scheffler has returned from a hand injury to make his season debut, while Rory McIlroy is playing on the PGA Tour for the first time in 2025. Scheffler has been paired with Brian Harman over the first two days while McIlroy will play alongside Ludvig Aberg. Both pairs will take on Spyglass Hill first, beginning on the 10th at 11:48am ET (4:48pm GMT) and 12:01pm (5:01pm), respectively.

Eight of the world's top-10 will tee it up in California, including defending champion Wyndham Clark, with the exception of LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and World No.2, Xander Schauffele who is nursing a rib injury.

Wyndham Clark with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of injury, Jordan Spieth is coming back from a wrist issue and will compete alongside his buddy, Justin Thomas over the first two days. The American duo will also begin at Spyglass Hill's 10th hole on Thursday, getting underway at 12:27pm ET (5:27pm GMT).

For everyone else, the coming days represent a super chance to change their season and careers for the better. Below are all of the round one and round two tee times for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round One Tee Times

Pebble Beach Hole 1

ET (GMT)

11:35am (4:35pm): Sam Stevens, Harry Hall

Sam Stevens, Harry Hall 11:48am (4:48pm): Harris English, Eric Cole

Harris English, Eric Cole 12:01pm (5:01pm): Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

Sungjae Im, Corey Conners 12:14pm (5:14pm): Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:27pm (5:27pm): Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore

Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore 12:40pm (5:40pm): Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor

Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor 12:53pm (5:53pm): J.T. Poston, Sam Burns

J.T. Poston, Sam Burns 1:06pm (6:06pm): Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark 1:19pm (6:19pm): Tony Finau, Max Homa

Tony Finau, Max Homa 1:32pm (6:32pm): Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

Pebble Beach Hole 10

11:35am (4:35pm): Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler

Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler 11:48am (4:48pm): Tom Hoge, Justin Rose

Tom Hoge, Justin Rose 12:01pm (5:01pm): Cam Davis, Thomas Detry

Cam Davis, Thomas Detry 12:14pm (5:14pm): Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim

Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim 12:27pm (5:27pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power

Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power 12:40pm (5:40pm): Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas 12:53pm (5:53pm): Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay 1:06pm (6:06pm): Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai

Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai 1:19pm (6:19pm): Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger

Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger 1:32pm (6:32pm): Andrew Novak, Justin Lower

Spyglass Hill Hole 1

11:35am (4:35pm): Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria

Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria 11:48am (4:48pm): Ben An, Matthieu Pavon

Ben An, Matthieu Pavon 12:01pm (5:01pm): Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson

Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson 12:14pm (5:14pm): Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young 12:27pm (5:27pm): Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard

Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard 12:40pm (5:40pm): J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim

J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim 12:53pm (5:53pm): Max Greyserman, Russell Henley

Max Greyserman, Russell Henley 1:06pm (6:06pm): Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers

Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers 1:19pm (6:19pm): Jason Day, Adam Hadwin

Jason Day, Adam Hadwin 1:32pm (6:32pm): Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

Spyglass Hill Hole 10

11:35am (4:35pm): Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa 11:48am (4:48pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg 12:01pm (5:01pm): Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman

Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman 12:14pm (5:14pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley 12:27pm (5:27pm): Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth 12:40pm (5:40pm): Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy

Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy 12:53pm (5:53pm): Adam Scott, Gary Woodland

Adam Scott, Gary Woodland 1:06pm (6:06pm): Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk

Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk 1:19pm (6:19pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka

Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka 1:32pm (6:32pm): Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round Two Tee Times

ET (GMT)

Pebble Beach Hole 1

11:35am (4:35pm): Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy

Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy 11:48am (4:48pm): Adam Scott, Gary Woodland

Adam Scott, Gary Woodland 12:01pm (5:01pm): Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk

Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk 12:14pm (5:14pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka

Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka 12:27pm (5:27pm): Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd

Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd 12:40pm (5:40pm): Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa 12:53pm (5:53pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg 1:06pm (6:06pm): Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman

Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman 1:19pm (6:19pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley 1:32pm (6:32pm): Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

Pebble Beach Hole 10

11:35am (4:35pm): J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim

J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim 11:48am (4:48pm): Max Greyserman, Russell Henley

Max Greyserman, Russell Henley 12:01pm (5:01pm): Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers

Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers 12:14pm (5:14pm): Jason Day, Adam Hadwin

Jason Day, Adam Hadwin 12:27pm (5:27pm): Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard 12:40pm (5:40pm): Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria

Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria 12:53pm (5:53pm): Byeong Hun An, Matthieu Pavon

Byeong Hun An, Matthieu Pavon 1:06pm (6:06pm): Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson

Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson 1:19pm (6:19pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young

Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young 1:32pm (6:32pm): Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard

Spyglass Hill Hole 1

11:35am (4:35pm): Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas 11:48am (4:48pm): Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay 12:01pm (5:01pm): Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai

Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai 12:14pm (5:14pm): Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger

Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger 12:27pm (5:27pm): Andrew Novak, Justin Lower

Andrew Novak, Justin Lower 12:40pm (5:40pm): Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler

Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler 12:53pm (5:53pm): Tom Hoge, Justin Rose

Tom Hoge, Justin Rose 1:06pm (6:06pm): Cam Davis, Thomas Detry

Cam Davis, Thomas Detry 1:19pm (6:19pm): Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim

Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim 1:32pm (6:32pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power

Spyglass Hill Hole 10