Watch: Rory McIlroy Makes Slam Dunk Hole-In-One At Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The four-time Major winner produced a moment of magic in the opening round of his first PGA Tour event of the year

Images of Rory McIlroy hitting a hole-in-one at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rory McIlroy made a slam dunk hole-in-one at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
(Image credit: X @PGATour)
Mike Hall
By
published

It’s turning into quite the week for Rory McIlroy. After making his TGL debut for Boston Common Golf on Monday, albeit ending up on the losing side, he has now made an ace in the first round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The tournament is McIlroy’s first appearance on the PGA Tour this year, and he had made a bright enough start. Beginning on the 10th tee, he made a birdie on his third hole of the day at Spyglass Hill to keep him in touch with the early leaders.

After a minor wobble on his fourth of the day when he three-putted the 14th to make par, it didn’t take him long to get that out of his system.

On the very next hole, the 119-yard par-3, he couldn’t have judged his wedge shot any better, making a slam dunk hole-in-one to go three-under and briefly tie the lead.

Naturally, McIlroy’s moment of magic was greeted by cheering and scenes of jubilation, with high fives all round as he gave his chances of a maiden win at the tournament an early boost.

Perhaps even more remarkable than McIlroy’s stunning effort is the fact it is only the second hole-in-one of his professional career, the other coming at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

McIlroy will certainly be hopeful that his solid start to the tournament is a sign of things to come as the season continues. Earlier in the week, he revealed that he had “three goals for the rest of my career,” and he has the opportunity to achieve two of them in 2025.

Speaking to the BBC Sport's Iain Carter, he said: "Winning the Masters, winning an Olympic medal and another away Ryder Cup, they are my three goals for the rest of my career."

The Masters is now less than three months away, while he’ll also have the chance to back up his 2023 Ryder Cup win with another at Bethpage Black in September.

Whatever happens, he'll be hoping his moment of brilliance on the 15th at Spyglass Hill is one of many highlights to come in the months ahead.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

