How To Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Streaming & TV Details

Watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week to see Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and a host of other golfing stars teeing it up with amateurs in the second Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour campaign.

► Date: January 30 - February 2, 2025 ► Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill California ► Streaming: ESPN+, Paramount+, Sling TV (US) | Fancode (India) ► TV: Golf Channel, CBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place from January 30 to February 2 in Monterey, California, across the Pebble Beach Golf Links course and the Spyglass Hill course.

The field of 160 will see 80 pros paired with 80 amateurs for the first two days of action, before the pros go it alone on Pebble Beach Links for the all-important final two days. With a $20m prize pot to be shared out, it'll be serious business by that point.

Alongside Scheffler and McIlroy, the likes of Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas are among the field that's also studded with celebrities, including former US Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and NFL player Larry Fitzgerald.

Being such a big event, you'll find extensive TV and streaming options for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, so read on for all the details how to watch Pebble Beach from anywhere.

Are there any Pebble Beach Pro-Am free streams?

There are no dedicated free broadcast options for the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am but there are a few offers and bargains out there.

There are free trials on offer from Kayo Sports in Australia and Fubo, one of the US cord-cutting streaming services. You can also get your first month of Sling TV in the US at half-price, while there's a small discount on Now TV in the UK.

The cheapest streaming option for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is Fancode in India, a sports streaming service with a great range of golf rights. A monthly pass is ₹199 ($2.30 or £1.88) or you can get a season pass for around $10/£10. Coverage is geo-restricted to India.

Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Where can I watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am across a number of platforms: ESPN+, Golf Channel and CBS/Paramount+.

ESPN+

The ESPN+ streaming platform is the home of PGA Tour Live, a multi-feed broadcast operation that will cover every day of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Across the four different streams, you can watch from 11.30am-7pm ET on the first three days, and from 11am-6.30pm ET on Sunday.

A subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month, or you could save over the course of a year with 12 months for $119.99. You can also bundle with other services, such as Dinsey+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.

Golf Channel

The Golf Channel will also have coverage on all four days of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am but only partial coverage. Broadcast times on the first two days run from 3pm-7pm ET for the later action, while on the final two days it'll only have the early action, from 1pm-3pm ET, before coverage moves to CBS.

The Golf Channel comes on cable TV plans. Cable TV customers can get an online simulcast of the Golf Channel on the NBC Sports app, but otherwise, to watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am online, you need a cord-cutting TV streaming package, such as Sling TV.

To get the Golf Channel through Sling, you need the Sling Blue package (stars from $45.99 per month) and the Sports Extra add-on ($11 per month). However, there's a live offer now that gives you your first month of Sling Blue half-price.

CBS / Paramount+

Finally, CBS and Paramount+ have the rights to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the US, although only on the final two days. Coverage captures the late action on both days, running from 3pm-7pm ET on Saturday and 3pm-6.30pm on Sunday. The Pebble Beach live stream will be available online at Paramount+, which is CBS' streaming platform.

To watch the PGA Tour, you'll need the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf on Sky Sports, and specifically the Sky Sports Golf channel.

Sky Sports viewers get bags of coverage, from 4.30pm to midnight GMT on the first three days, then 4pm to 11.30pm for Sunday's final round.

Sky Sports comes in 24-month minimum contracts, either through traditional satellite TV or a streaming-oriented package, Check out the latest Sky Sports deals and packages. For those seeking less commitment, there is a third-party streaming platform for Sky Sports channels: NowTV. The sports package on Now TV costs £26 a month for your first six months.

Away from the UK right now? You can still tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN – more on that below.

How to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on TV on Fox Sports 503 and online on the Kayo Sports streaming platform.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but you can get your first month for just $1, or you could try it out with a seven-day free trial.

Coverage technically takes place a day ahead of the local dates in the US, with action starting at 3.30am AEDT on Friday January 31 and running through to 11am. It's the same schedule for the second and third rounds, while the final round runs from 3am to 10.30 am on Monday February 3.

How to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf in Canada

TSN has the rights to the PGA Tour in Canada and will show the Pebble Peach Pro-Am from January 30 - February 2.

Coverage will span the TSN TV channel and the TNS+ streaming platform, where plans start from $8 a month.

