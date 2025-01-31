Shane Lowry Completes Iconic Hole-In-One Hat-Trick To Claim Surely The Best Set Of Aces Ever In Golf
Shane Lowry must have the most iconic hole-in-one resume in the game after adding an ace at the glorious seventh at Pebble Beach to his previous ones at Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass
Most people can only dream of playing three of the most iconic par 3s in golf, let along making a hole-in-one on all of them, but Shane Lowry has collected the best three aces you could possibly imagine.
The Irishman landed the third hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career during the opening round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday - and making it even more sweet was the fact it came in the course's iconic seventh hole.
Lowry only deals in iconic holes-in-one, and adding the seventh at Pebble Beach to his list he's now bagged an ace on three of the very best short holes in golfing history.
As the former Open champion has also conquered the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass in just one stroke, along with making a hole-in-one at the 16th at Augusta National during The Masters.
According to renowned golfing stats man Justin Ray - Lowry is the first player to ever make a hole-in-one on those three iconic holes during official competition play.
Lowry celebrated with same gusto he did with the other two iconic aces, as he completed an astonishing set of holes-in-one that's surely unmatched anywhere in golf.
With Rory McIlroy also making a hole-in-one at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am Lowry joked that he hoped his close friend would be out in the evening to help him out with the bar tab.
"School night, so unfortunately not for me," Lowry said on if the drinks would be flowing. "If there's a few people there at dinner, I'm sure. Hopefully Rory's there as well, I get to split the bill with him."
Couple of cold ones @McIlroyRory ☝🏻☝🏻 https://t.co/gTf5CEjY8NJanuary 31, 2025
And Lowry, who partnered with McIlroy to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last year, couldn't resist a dig at his old mate even after he also had an ace.
"Yeah. Slam dunked it, didn't he?" Lowry said of McIlroy. "Yeah, mine is definitely better."
On his own remarkable hole-in-one achievement, Lowry could barely believe his third on the PGA Tour came on yet another iconic hole.
"Look, when stuff like that happens, I've been very lucky with all the ones. There and Augusta and Sawgrass," he added. "Yeah, I don't know what to say, I guess it's just luck of the Irish or something, I don't know.
"I know I'm pretty good at times, but you know, a bit of luck every now and then is helpful, too."
Lowry added on Sky Sports that picking his favorite of the three was "like trying to pick your favorite child" and told his post-round press conference that if he could pick one more it'd be the other iconic short hole at Augusta.
"I was going to say 12 at Augusta, but I'm just happy with pars on that hole. Yeah, look, I don't know. Anytime any one goes in is a good time."
Shane Lowry's holes-in-one
2024: Pebble Beach Pro-Am - 7th at Pebble Beach in the first round.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
2022: The Players Championship - 17th at TPC Sawgrass during the third round.
HOLE-IN-ONE AT THE ISLAND GREEN 🚨@ShaneLowryGolf makes the 10th ace on No. 17 in @THEPLAYERSChamp history. pic.twitter.com/HqSYe4XuZhMarch 13, 2022
2016: The Masters - 16th at Augusta National in the final round.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
