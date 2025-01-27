Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2025
Wyndham Clark defends his title at Pebble Beach as the PGA Tour gears up for its second Signature Event of the 2025 season...
As January morphs into February, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am represents the PGA Tour's second Signature Event of 2025 - with the latest mammoth purse and enhanced FedEx Cup points on the line in California.
Wyndham Clark is attempting to defend the title he won in 2024 after the tournament was shortened to just 54 holes courtesy of storms in the Monterrey Peninsula area which ultimately played havoc with the tournament's set-up.
Adding on to the beautiful cut-crystal trophy which Clark lifted, the Denver, Colorado-born golfer took home $3.6 million from a total prize purse of $20 million. And as far as the prize money goes, it will be the same story in 2025.
The player who finishes second at Pebble Beach will scoop $2.18 million, which is not far off the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship's entire prize purse on the DP World Tour this week, while third place results in a windfall of $1.38 million. Golfers finishing between fourth and 11th at the no-cut event will secure between $500,000 and $980,000.
Money aside, there are 700 FedEx Cup points on offer to the eventual champion plus Ryder Cup qualification points for the big-hitters hoping to make it to Bethpage Black in September.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
Who Are The Star Names In The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
Given the tournament's status as a Signature Event, nearly all of the circuit's top talent will be in attendance. Scottie Scheffler is competing for the first time in 2025 after recovering from surgery on his hand - required due to a freak injury involving broken glass while making ravioli with his family on Christmas Day.
The American leads eight of the world's top-10 players at Pebble Beach, with Rory McIlroy teeing it up on the PGA Tour for the first time this year.
Defending champion Wyndham Clark is searching for pro title number four following on from two Signature Event victories and the 2023 US Open.
Outside of the top-10, a handful of current Ryder Cup stars are in the field - from US captain Keegan Bradley through to the in-form Justin Thomas and recent American Express winner, Sepp Straka.
Which Celebrities Are In The 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
The list of celebrity amateurs has not yet been released by the PGA Tour, but in previous years, NFL stars such as Tom Brady, Steve Young and Josh Allen have featured alongside Baseball's Buster Posey and actor, Bill Murray.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
