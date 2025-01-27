As January morphs into February, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am represents the PGA Tour's second Signature Event of 2025 - with the latest mammoth purse and enhanced FedEx Cup points on the line in California.

Wyndham Clark is attempting to defend the title he won in 2024 after the tournament was shortened to just 54 holes courtesy of storms in the Monterrey Peninsula area which ultimately played havoc with the tournament's set-up.

Adding on to the beautiful cut-crystal trophy which Clark lifted, the Denver, Colorado-born golfer took home $3.6 million from a total prize purse of $20 million. And as far as the prize money goes, it will be the same story in 2025.

The player who finishes second at Pebble Beach will scoop $2.18 million, which is not far off the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship's entire prize purse on the DP World Tour this week, while third place results in a windfall of $1.38 million. Golfers finishing between fourth and 11th at the no-cut event will secure between $500,000 and $980,000.

Money aside, there are 700 FedEx Cup points on offer to the eventual champion plus Ryder Cup qualification points for the big-hitters hoping to make it to Bethpage Black in September.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the tournament's status as a Signature Event, nearly all of the circuit's top talent will be in attendance. Scottie Scheffler is competing for the first time in 2025 after recovering from surgery on his hand - required due to a freak injury involving broken glass while making ravioli with his family on Christmas Day.

The American leads eight of the world's top-10 players at Pebble Beach, with Rory McIlroy teeing it up on the PGA Tour for the first time this year.

Defending champion Wyndham Clark is searching for pro title number four following on from two Signature Event victories and the 2023 US Open.

Outside of the top-10, a handful of current Ryder Cup stars are in the field - from US captain Keegan Bradley through to the in-form Justin Thomas and recent American Express winner, Sepp Straka.

Which Celebrities Are In The 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The list of celebrity amateurs has not yet been released by the PGA Tour, but in previous years, NFL stars such as Tom Brady, Steve Young and Josh Allen have featured alongside Baseball's Buster Posey and actor, Bill Murray.