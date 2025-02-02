Pebble Beach Pro-Am Leaderboard: McIlroy Goes One Clear At The Top

Refresh

RORY IN CONTROL It's all change at the top, with Straka's valiant effort from the edge of the 10th green narrowly missing its target. Lucas Glover then drags himself joint top of the leaderboard with a second successive birdie. Seconds later, though, McIlroy birdies the 10th to move to 17-under and one clear.

CALM FROM KIM As expected, Tom Kim safey makes his par putt at the 10th. That keeps him level with McIlroy and Straka, who are further back on the same hole. Kim is looking for his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Shriners Childrens Open. A minute or two later, McIlroy plays a superb shot from the bunker to leave a birdie chance, albeit leaving a relatively sizeable putt. Straka is in more trouble. He had to settle for the fairway with his second, and his third takes him to the edge of the green. Not ideal.

LUCAS ON THE MOVE At the par-4 10th, McIlroy has just driven his tee shot 289y ards in the left fairway bunker, while Straka is just behind the bunker from his tee shot. Those two are level at the top of the leaderboard with Tom Kim, who's just finishing on the 10th and looking at a par. Now Lucas Glover is in the mix after a birdie at the 11th to tkae him within one of the leaders.

PAR JUST FINE Lowry comes up short in his approach to the ninth but eventually escapes with a par via a good mid-range putt. That should hopefully boost his confidence. Meanwhile, McIlroy gets a little lucky with his own approach, which earned a nice kick off the bank to the left of the green. He can't take advantage, though, and makes do with par as well. Straka seals the third par courtesy of a perfectly-judged chip from just off the right edge. A par at the ninth is no bad result, let me tell you...

PAGING DR CHIPINSKI The 13th is certainly not proving unlucky for some, with Tony Finau and Billy Horschel having both chipped in from nowhere just now. That's the sort of thing you need to get a round going. Horschel is on -13 through 13 holes, so he's not out of it just yet...

KIM INTO THE MIX The par-4 ninth has caused a lot of issues today, but not so for Tom Kim who puts his name on top of the leaderboard alongside McIlroy and Straka with a wonderfully-judged birdie putt.

LEADER LAPSES No problems off the tee for McIlroy, Lowry and Straka, but their respective approach shots aren't quite as tidy as Lowry and Straka both find the sand to the right of the green and McIlroy goes into the left rough. The latter nudges one into about 10 feet but can't sink his par putt, so McIlroy falls back into a share with Straka who saved par. The AmEx champion faced a plugged lie in the bunker but blasted it out and watched his ball collide with the pin before bouncing a couple of feet away. Lowry's putting troubles continue via another two-putt and he cards another bogey ahead of the difficult par-5 ninth.

MISTAKES MOUNTING As the leaders tee off on number eight, Scheffler makes bogey on the ninth. The World No.1 is back to 11-under. While we're on the subject, Justin Rose also loses ground on McIlroy via a bogey on the ninth shortly after. The putt was a decent one from Rose, but gravity didn't help him out. To complete the hat-trick, Lucas Glover can't find par at the same hole.

MONEY FROM MCILROY After watching his playing partners fail in their attempts to snatch a birdie from this beautiful piece of land, the World No.3 rolls a lovely left-to-right slider into the right side of the hole. He's out in front on his own now - 17-under. Solo leader at Pebble Beach. pic.twitter.com/gjQbSV9RXsFebruary 2, 2025

EVERYONE SAFELY ABOARD Playing 112 yards today, according to the TV broadcast, the iconic par-3 7th looks incredible as ever. All three players in the final group have birdie chances, too. The iconic par-3 7th hole is playing 106 yards today. pic.twitter.com/RlEuFN9D9sFebruary 2, 2025

NO LUCK FOR THE IRISH Playing his fourth, Lowry sends his wedge shot forward with purpose but sees it check up in the fringe and spin back off the front. Straka shows him how it's done and clips a beautiful shot to a matter of inches. The Austrian is back to 16-under. Moments later, Lowry saves his bogey and drops back to -15. McIlroy's eagle putt is decent, but he's left himself maybe four feet to the hole. Not the birdie putt he would have wanted, exactly. And he proves that theory when the birdie putt bobbles a couple of times and clips the left edge of the hole but stays above ground. In the group ahead, Tom Kim responds to a frustrating six with a lovely birdie two at the 7th.

LOWRY GOES OB Lowry's tee shot wasn't great, but his second shot was even worse - he's gone OB to the right and the search party begins to form. Meanwhile, Straka was in prime position and makes the most of it, laying up just short of the green. The best was saved until last as McIlroy, playing out of one of the fairway bunkers, blasts a long iron up towards the putting surface and watches it skip out to the back portion. He'll have one of the longest eagle putts he could have out here.

NOT SO ROSE-Y Big mistake from Rose at the sixth. The Englishman found the Pacific off the tee but still managed to give himself an outside chance of a birdie after his third shot landed just short of the green. He couldn't find a birdie, though, and that's a missed opportunity to pile more pressure on McIlroy and Lowry.

VARYING DRIVES FROM EUROPEAN TRIO McIlroy steps up to the par-5 sixth with driver in hand but might not be able to hit the green in two after finding the bunkers way down the left. Straka is just short of them - and he is by no means short off the tee. Lowry caught one a little out of the neck and is miles back down the right half of the fairway.

LUC AWAY Lucas Glover had a really good chance to join the leading trio at the par-5 sixth, but his short-range putt hooked left and danced around the edge of the hole before staying above ground. That's a tough one.

NO GOOD The camera angle from behind McIlroy's putt showed it wiggle around like a sea snake in the ocean close by as it tracked towards the hole, but the ball didn't drop and it's a par for the co-leader. Lowry and Straka successfully get up and down from off the green, so it's as you were...

BRAVE FROM MCILROY The par-3 fifth hole is playing just 140 yards today, but the flag is right on the ocean side and players want nothing to do with it. Only Lucas Glover has really got close so far, although McIlroy has a good birdie chance from 12-15 feet. His playing partners err on the side of caution and go left of the green with a chip to come. Elsewhere, Scheffler is up to 11-under and Horschel moves onto 13-under. There are a lot of players in front of them, though, so it seems unlikely they'll factor at this stage. But you never know - especially with Scheffler...

LOWRY RESPONDS A superb approach from Lowry presents him with the chance to make up for that three-putt on the last. From the fairway, his wedge shot bumped in off the left edge of the green and rolled back towards the centre. The 37-year-old then stepped up to calmly roll it home. Meanwhile, McIlroy can't quite chip in from an almost identical position to Davis just now and he walks off with a par. Still no dice for Straka.

ROSE INTO CONTENTION In an attempt by the golfing Gods to prove they're not as mean as everyone thinks they are, Davis chips in from his unfortunate break just now. Rose - whose ball he hit - also finds the bottom of the cup with his third to jump up alongside McIlroy. The unluckiest of breaks turned into a birdie.The golf gods are looking out for @CamDavis. pic.twitter.com/kkOLOGbybbFebruary 2, 2025

RORY LEADS Back with the final group, McIlroy judges his lag putt beautifully and taps home for par to remain at 16-under. The same cannot be said for Lowry, who batters his putt six feet or so past the hole. Left with a tricky downhill effort for par, the Irishman misses short and right, giving McIlroy the solo lead as Straka makes a comfortable four.

BRUTAL BREAK FOR DAVIS Lucas Glover is looking good for a second birdie of the day at the fifth, floating a superb tee shot into the par-3 hole. He's joined Tom Kim and Cam Davis on -14. Speaking of Davis, the Australian gets really unlucky as his approach into the fourth cracks the top of Rose's ball some six feet away from the hole and flies away off the green. That is brutal.

WEAK WEDGE SHOTS McIlroy has a shot into the green at the par-4 third, but it wasn't where he planned to be after hooking one towards the fans off the tee. Lowry and Straka are on the opposite side of the fairway with the ball just above their feet. Straka will be more pleased than Lowry with his approach, though, with both players' wedge shots zipping away from the pin. Lowry is right at the front, but Straka is about half the distance closer. McIlroy - compromised by the unfavorable position he found himself in - is also looking at a two-putt for par from range.

NERVY START CONTINUES It's not been vintage from the final group so far as Scottie Scheffler saves par on the fourth, remaining at 10-under as he hopes to gatecrash the leaders' party later on. Fairways and greens are always the order of the day, but especially in the final round when mistakes are magnified. McIlroy has gone bunker-rough on the par-5 second while Straka has punched his ball over the back of the green after hitting the fairway. Lowry also found the rough from the short grass, but only just, and has a green-light special for a chip-in. He doesn't find the hole with his third, but the Irishman does via his fourth to move up to -16. Meanwhile, after Straka flicks his ball out of a precarious position to set up a birdie chance, the overnight leader misses his birdie attempt to lose ground. McIlroy chips close and also makes a four to join Lowry at the top.

STRAKA'S ADVANTAGE GOES UP IN SMOKE After some pretty average golf from the final group, Lowry and McIlroy tidy up for par with short-range putts. Straka isn't so lucky, over-doing his downhill bunker shot and sending his ball across the green and into the rough on the short side. From there, he gets up and down, but it's an opening bogey and we're tied at the top!