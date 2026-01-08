Scottie Scheffler Reveals Where He'll Start 2026 PGA Tour Season

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will get his 2026 PGA Tour season under way at The American Express in California.

Scheffler has confirmed his attendance at La Quinta for the January 22-25 event that has a stellar line-up building for officially the second tournament on the PGA Tour schedule.

Played over three courses at the Californian resort, the American Express field will see Scheffler joined by the likes of Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler.

Scheffler will again be the headline act though as he starts his 2026 campaign looking to somehow follow last year's double Major triumph at the PGA Championship and The Open.

Scheffler won a fourth consecutive PGA Tour Player of the Year last year, pipping new Grand Slam champion Rory McIlroy to the Jack Nicklaus award.

Winning the Claret Jug at Royral Portrush also gave Scheffler three of the four Major titles so he'll aim to join McIlroy in the Grand Slam club at this year's US Open.

As well as continuing at World No.1 and winning two Majors, Scheffler also claimed victories at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship and the Procore Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Again showing his consistent dominance on the PGA Tour - Scheffler won the Byron Nelson Award for the lowest Scoring Average for the third year in a row with his brilliant 68.131.

And Scheffler’s six total wins in 2025 followed on from seven in 2024 to see him join Tiger Woods as the only players to win six or more titles in multiple seasons since 1983.

One title Scheffler doesn't have to his name though is The American Express, where his best finish so far has been third in 2020.

Scheffler missed last year's American Express, won by Sepp Straka, after injuring his hand over Christmas - so this one will very much be a target for him.

Scheffler has also committed to playing at the WM Phoenix Open in February - a tournament he won in 2022 and 2023.