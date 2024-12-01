John Catlin Just Won The Asian Tour's Order Of Merit By Miles - But Here's Why The American Could Still Miss Out On His LIV Golf 'Dream'

American pro John Catlin won his first Asian Tour Order of Merit on Saturday after a T19th finish at the International Series Qatar.

Catlin triumphed twice in 2024 and recorded a number of other high finishes to ensure he sits almost 1,280 points ahead of nearest rival Ben Campbell with only 1,000 points available to the winner of the season-ending PIF Saudi International this week.

The 34-year-old's story is made even more remarkable when it's considered that he only earned his card via Q-School back in January. That success arrived not long after Catlin lost his DP World Tour playing rights off the back of 27 missed cuts and a failed attempt at regaining them via the European circuit's Q-School.

But, fast forward through 14 events and Catlin has added his name to a roll of honor which includes Thongchai Jaidee, Tom Kim, and Jeev Milkha Singh.

Speaking to Gulf News after his final round at the International Series Qatar, Catlin said: “It’s hard to put it into words. To go from not knowing where you’re going to be playing this year to winning the whole Order of Merit, yeah...

John Catlin has sealed the Asian Tour Order of Merit title 👑 after finishing T19 today at the International Series Qatar, penultimate event of the 2024 season. 👏The 34-year-old is the fifth and third straight American to achieve the feat in Asian Tour history.🙌#TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/vI4yM7bjXTNovember 30, 2024

"I know what I’m capable of, and I know I put in the hard work. As long as I keep doing what I’m doing, maybe I’ll win multiple.”

Finding out the answer to that particular possibility will not be known for at least another 12 months. However, another of Catlin's dreams could be realized or snatched away inside a matter of days.

Previously a LIV Golf stand-in six times this term, Catlin revealed he aspires to be a team captain in the 54-hole circuit one day while also hoping to lift a Major at some point as well.

Despite being confirmed as the runaway Asian Tour Order of Merit winner, the University of New Mexico graduate is no longer in pole position to earn a place in the LIV Golf League by topping the International Series Rankings.

Having led the elevated group of tournaments' separate standings for the overwhelming majority of the campaign, Catlin now trails RangeGoats GC's Peter Uihlein by less than 100 points going into the final round at Riyadh Golf Club.

Only the top non-LIV player after this week's Saudi International will receive that exclusive spot, so if Uihlein - or any of his league peers - wins the International Series Rankings, the lucrative reward will not be passed down.

Not to be deterred, Catlin still holds full belief in himself and is adamant he has not been shaken by recent events.

Catlin said: "It was always going to come down to Saudi and who plays well there with two-and-a-half times the points (on offer).

"I would have liked to have had a head start, but the winner of next week’s tournament could only have 200 points (coming into it) and win the whole International Series.

“You show up, you give it your all, try to finish as high as you can and see where the chips fall.”

Catlin might well be confident, given he has positive recent history in the Middle East. The American lifted the Saudi Open earlier this season - one week after becoming the first Asian Tour golfer ever to shoot 59 on his way to winning the International Series Macau.

He continued: “Like I’ve said multiple times, there’s no place I’d rather be right now. That’s where I want to be; that’s been my main goal ever since I’ve been on top of the International Series Order of Merit.

“I was asked earlier what’s my goal ten years from now – I’d love to be a Major champion and a LIV Golf team captain.

“I’ve had the chance to play in six of them (LIV Golf events), I think I’ve done quite well. I think I’ve shown I can compete out there. I want to win the International Series, for sure.

“I’d put my record up against just about anybody. I’m not sure how much better I can play all season. All I can do is keep playing good golf and see what happens.”

The PIF Saudi International (December 4-7) is the final event in the 2024 Asian Tour's season and offers a $5 million total prize purse. 144 players will line up at Riyadh Golf Club, with 44 of LIV Golf's 54 players from the 2024 campaign also set to take part.