Anthony Kim Reveals Major Championship Ambition Ahead Of LIV Golf Promotions

After a couple of years getting to grips with life back in professional golf, Anthony Kim now wants to have a crack at playing in the Majors again.

Greg Norman talked Kim into returning to golf in 2024 after a 12-year hiatus, and it's understandably been tough going for the three-time PGA Tour winner after so long out of the game and dealing with all his personal problems.

But despite being relegated from LIV Golf last season, Kim's performances have been steadily improving and he's bidding to win a return to the team golf tour at the LIV Golf Promotions event.

Two LIV Golf cards are on offer at Black Diamond Ranch in Florida, but even if Kim fails to win one he still plans to keep improving and will play on the Asian Tour in International Series events this year.

His ultimate goal, though, is to return to playing Major championship golf.

Kim admits the last two years have been a settling in period, but he's confident that his best golf will emerge at some point soon.

"I think the first year I was just trying not to shank the ball," said Kim. "Obviously was a few months into golf before I really started getting to play my first event. So expectations weren't high, even though I know what I'm capable of.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think after two years of practicing and playing competitive golf I've started to find my footing. I think whether it's this week or next year, it'll show."

And Kim hopes that playing in LIV Golf and the International Series with some big names will help elevate his game again to Major championship level.

"I have a lot of things I want to do in the future and be competitive in golf also," he added. "There is so much more to life than golf, and looking forward to playing my best in the next couple years.

"The goal is to get back to playing at the highest level. I think when you play against Major championship winners week after week you're forced to get better and it prepares you more for the Majors.

"I've played in a few Majors myself, so I'm looking forward to getting back out there."

Kim has played in 15 Majors, making the cut 11 times and recording three top 10s - with a best finish of third at the 2010 Masters.

Securing his first top 10 since returning to golf at the PIF Saudi International in November showed he's on the right track after a decent Asian Tour run.

And although family life is now his top priority, there's still a fierce golfing competitor inside and Kim is keen to get the most he can out of the rest of his career.

"I played a lot of golf in my life. My perspective on life has changed. My perspective on golf has changed," he added. "Obviously it would be a great feeling to make it back on LIV and qualify, but this isn't the only thing left for me.

"I think I'm qualified for the International Series next year. It was great. There is a number of LIV guys that play. It's gotten more competitive. You still have to play golf wherever you are, so I know that if I just keep working I'll get there.

"But it's just golf. I'm blessed with a beautiful family. I have very supportive people around me. I mean, golf is important but I'm very happy with my life."