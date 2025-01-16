Former LIV Golf Star Set To Make Long-Awaited Return To Pro Golf
Brooks Koepka's younger brother Chase is set to resume his career after a break of over a year having been included in the field for an upcoming Asian Tour event
Over a year since his last tournament, Chase Koepka is set to return to the professional ranks in the Asian Tour's Philippine Open.
Brooks Koepka's brother was last in action in the season-ending LIV Golf Invitational Miami event in October 2023.
Chase Koepka, who played for his brother's Smash GC, was relegated from LIV Golf after a disastrous 2023 season that saw him finish 48th out of 50 in the final individual standings.
He finished in the top 30 just three times with a best finish of 24th, which came courtesy of his memorable hole-in-one at the LIV Golf Adelaide event, and those performances cost him a spot in the lucrative team golf tour.
Koepka signed up for the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event, but he later withdrew, which ended his chances of lining up on the circuit in 2024, and he's not been seen professionally since.
Brooks said at the time that he'd "love to have him again," but added: "Obviously he's got that option where he can go play the Asian Tour and try to work his way back. That's up to him. I don't know.
"We haven't had that talk of just trying to figure out what exactly the next step for him is, right. He's got to be confident whatever decision he makes."
Relegated LIV Golf players get the chance to play on the Asian Tour, but that's a chance Koepka did not end up taking in 2024 as he did not start in a ranking event on any tour.
The 30-year-old is now back though, after appearing on the entry list for the Smart Infinity Philippine Open, which takes place in Manilla later this month.
The event, which runs from 23-26 January on the Masters course at The Manila Southwoods G&CC, will then be Koepka's first tournament since that LIV Miami event 15 months ago.
Koepka is on the entry list under the category 'LIV exemptions' and the tournament will mark the beginning of his bid to get his career back on track.
And he's joined in the field by Australian Jed Morgan and American Sihwan Kim, who were both also relegated from LIV Golf alongside Koepka in 2023.
One of the latest players to be relegated from LIV, Scott Vincent, is also in the field after losing his spot in 2024.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
