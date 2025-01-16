Former LIV Golf Star Set To Make Long-Awaited Return To Pro Golf

Brooks Koepka's younger brother Chase is set to resume his career after a break of over a year having been included in the field for an upcoming Asian Tour event

Chase Koepka takes a shot during the 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship
Paul Higham
By
published

Over a year since his last tournament, Chase Koepka is set to return to the professional ranks in the Asian Tour's Philippine Open.

Brooks Koepka's brother was last in action in the season-ending LIV Golf Invitational Miami event in October 2023.

Chase Koepka, who played for his brother's Smash GC, was relegated from LIV Golf after a disastrous 2023 season that saw him finish 48th out of 50 in the final individual standings.

He finished in the top 30 just three times with a best finish of 24th, which came courtesy of his memorable hole-in-one at the LIV Golf Adelaide event, and those performances cost him a spot in the lucrative team golf tour.

Koepka signed up for the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event, but he later withdrew, which ended his chances of lining up on the circuit in 2024, and he's not been seen professionally since.

Brooks said at the time that he'd "love to have him again," but added: "Obviously he's got that option where he can go play the Asian Tour and try to work his way back. That's up to him. I don't know.

"We haven't had that talk of just trying to figure out what exactly the next step for him is, right. He's got to be confident whatever decision he makes."

Relegated LIV Golf players get the chance to play on the Asian Tour, but that's a chance Koepka did not end up taking in 2024 as he did not start in a ranking event on any tour.

The 30-year-old is now back though, after appearing on the entry list for the Smart Infinity Philippine Open, which takes place in Manilla later this month.

The event, which runs from 23-26 January on the Masters course at The Manila Southwoods G&CC, will then be Koepka's first tournament since that LIV Miami event 15 months ago.

Koepka is on the entry list under the category 'LIV exemptions' and the tournament will mark the beginning of his bid to get his career back on track.

And he's joined in the field by Australian Jed Morgan and American Sihwan Kim, who were both also relegated from LIV Golf alongside Koepka in 2023.

One of the latest players to be relegated from LIV, Scott Vincent, is also in the field after losing his spot in 2024.

Contributor

