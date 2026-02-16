'For All The Billions LIV Golf Has Spent, Its Greatest Moment Had Nothing To Do With Money'

Anthony Kim completed a remarkable comeback at LIV Golf Adelaide to hoist his first professional golf trophy since 2010.

The American rolled back the years to birdie five of his last seven holes and steam past his multiple Major-winning playing partners Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau in front of tens of thousands of passionate Australian fans, many of whom had adopted him as one of their own.

It marked a defining moment for Kim's career, who described it as the "best moment" of his life, and a defining moment for LIV Golf, too.

For all the billions the Saudi PIF has spent on the league and star names like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, it has never had a moment as real as this - and it wasn't about the money at all while Kim threw fist-pump after fist-pump on the back nine as birdie after birdie dropped in.

Anthony Kim punches the air and screams in delight after winning by three strokes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim's LIV journey has been fascinating but underwhelming since joining in early 2024. His return quickly looked like a publicity stunt after he spent the best part of two seasons propping up the leaderboards but steady, if unspectacular, progress was being made.

He got relegated and made his way back to the tour off his own back after sealing the final card at LIV Golf Promotions in January. That came after a T5 finish in the Saudi International, which began to raise real questions of whether he can start finishing in the top-half of the LIV leaderboard each week.

I thought he could win on the Asian Tour and perhaps post a few top-10s in LIV Golf, but I'd be the first to say how shocked I am by his incredible progression.

Not many people would have genuinely believed he could win in the LIV Golf League this season against a field that has lost Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed but continues to strengthen on the whole.

His story of losing his way, heading to rehab and being told his life was in danger before meeting his wife, Emily, and becoming a father to Bella has been truly inspiring. The movie depicting his life is going to be must-watch.

“I'm going to try to leave a lot of details out,” Kim responded when asked what he’ll tell his daughter when she grows up. “But I will tell her that before she came into this world that I didn't feel any purpose in my life.”

His golf journey has been truly inspiring, too. It's doubtful there are many pros working harder than the 40-year-old, whose "1% better" every day mantra got him to where he was on Sunday, which was good enough to take down two of the game's best players in the heat of battle.

Kim and his wife, Emily, and daughter, Bella (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV's Adelaide bet has paid off greatly in unearthing what has to be considered as one of the sport's greatest tournaments, and its bet on Anthony Kim has paid off massively, too.

Joaquin Niemann dominating the tour and Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith winning tournaments are all noteworthy achievements but they're ultimately difficult to get too excited about or generate significant interest, as they're all former PGA Tour stars winning events that have little history or standing in the game.

Anthony Kim coming back from the brink to achieve what he did in South Australia is far different, though, and has to be considered among one of the greatest golfing comebacks of this era. Nothing can be considered on the same level as Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters triumph, but Kim has got to be second to that.

LIV is, and should be, rightly celebrating an incredible tournament and a story that goes down as one of the sport's best in a very long time.

Kim's victory immediately puts him back among golf's biggest must-see characters and the league will surely see a bump in interest now that he's back in the winner's circle.

Anthony Kim the 'enigma'

The Californian was one of the hottest prospects in the game from 2007-2012, when he won three times on the PGA Tour, helped steer USA to Ryder Cup glory and made a record-breaking 11 birdies in a single Masters round before finishing 3rd at Augusta the following year.

He disappeared, came off the rails and went into the wilderness as golf fans dreamed of an unlikely moment of his return.

He became this enigma that was always discussed but never seen or heard from, before re-emerging in 2024 after 12 years away from golf with clubs he hadn't even been custom fit for.

He maybe prematurely said he was ready to 'bust everyone's ass' but two years later he has delivered on that promise and has brought true joy to golf fans who loved watching him in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Kim after winning his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2008 Wachovia Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

It poses the question of what could be next for Anthony Kim?

His victory earned him 23 Official World Golf Ranking points and he has moved to within touching distance of the top-200. Many are already calling for Major invites, and an invitation into the PGA Championship now seems a very sensible idea.

The PGA of America, which runs the US arm of the Ryder Cup, has obvious history with AK, and it even sent out a tweet to congratulate him on his epic Australia win.

The championship is struggling with identity and interest compared to the other three showpiece events in the men's game, and it always offers up invitations to fill out its large field.

Kim in the field making his first Major start since the 2011 PGA Championship seems like a no-brainer to me.

It would drive TV ratings and while some might call it another publicity stunt, it would be far from it. The 40-year-old just carded a bogey-free 63 to beat Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau in his first time back in real contention for 15 years.

"Nothing is holding me back. I just have to keep working," Kim said.

"The 1 percent better every day thing is a mindset that I'm going to carry with me until the day I die. I don't see why I can't make it to the top again."

When you hear what he's been through and witness what he has been able to achieve, you simply have to believe him. I can't wait to see where he goes next.