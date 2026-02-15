LIV Golf Adelaide Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Immediately off the back of LIV Golf Riyadh to start the season, the much anticipated LIV Golf Adelaide has been taking place at The Grange Golf Club this week.

The home fans have been fully behind the all-Australian line-up of Ripper GC, and they are delivering, beginning the final round five behind leaders Legion XII in second, helped by captain Cameron Smith and teammate Lucas Herbert sitting in T4 after three rounds.

For the first time, LIV Golf Adelaide is being played over four days so Ripper GC can draw on an extra round of support as they aim to seal a second team prize on Australian soil after their maiden triumph in 2024.

Winning the team title - where all four players' scores are added up across each of the four rounds - will lead to a $3 million payout from a grand total of $10 million. It is believed that the team rewards are pumped back into each franchise as opposed to being shared out among the roster.

Meanwhile, the individual payout goes directly to the player, and there's an awful lot of money to be dished out thanks to a $20 million prize purse at LIV Golf Adelaide.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The player who lifts the individual trophy will also bank $4 million, but they won't keep anywhere near that figure thanks to various factors like taxes and bonuses owed to their caddie.

With one round to play, two of the team captains, Legion XIII's Jon Rahm and Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau, shared the lead at 19 under.

Finishing second gives a player a check for over $2 million initially while ending third ($1.5 million) and fourth ($1 million) rewards pros with at least seven figures to start with.

Additionally, LIV has introduced a new mini pot of $2.3 million to be allocated to players on the top-three teams at each tournament.

In theory, the prizes of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000 could be given to the leading player on the corresponding team's roster, but LIV noted that “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”

Not to mention, anyone who finishes inside the top-10 will pick up at least $400,000 as well as the limited number of OWGR points on offer to LIV players. Those outside may not collect any OWGR points, but the no-cut competition rewards everyone in the field with at least $50,000 no matter what.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $450,000 10th $415,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $147,500 36th $145,000 37th $142,500 38th $140,000 39th $137,500 40th $135,000 41st $132,500 42nd $130,000 43rd $129,000 44th $128,000 45th $127,000 46th $126,000 47th $50,000 48th $50,000 49th $50,000 50th $50,000 51st $50,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000 55th $50,000 56th $50,000 57th $50,000 TOTAL $20 million

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Payout (Per Team) 1st $3 million 2nd $1.5 million 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $650,000 6th $600,000 7th $550,000 8th $500,000 9th $450,000 10th $400,000 11th $300,000 12th $250,000 13th $200,000 TOTAL $10 million

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE TEAM PRIZE BONUS FOR INDIVIDUAL PLAYER