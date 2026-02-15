LIV Golf Adelaide Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The second LIV event of the season has been taking place in Australia with huge crowds pulling for Cam Smith's Ripper GC at The Grange Golf Club
Immediately off the back of LIV Golf Riyadh to start the season, the much anticipated LIV Golf Adelaide has been taking place at The Grange Golf Club this week.
The home fans have been fully behind the all-Australian line-up of Ripper GC, and they are delivering, beginning the final round five behind leaders Legion XII in second, helped by captain Cameron Smith and teammate Lucas Herbert sitting in T4 after three rounds.
For the first time, LIV Golf Adelaide is being played over four days so Ripper GC can draw on an extra round of support as they aim to seal a second team prize on Australian soil after their maiden triumph in 2024.
Winning the team title - where all four players' scores are added up across each of the four rounds - will lead to a $3 million payout from a grand total of $10 million. It is believed that the team rewards are pumped back into each franchise as opposed to being shared out among the roster.
Meanwhile, the individual payout goes directly to the player, and there's an awful lot of money to be dished out thanks to a $20 million prize purse at LIV Golf Adelaide.
The player who lifts the individual trophy will also bank $4 million, but they won't keep anywhere near that figure thanks to various factors like taxes and bonuses owed to their caddie.
With one round to play, two of the team captains, Legion XIII's Jon Rahm and Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau, shared the lead at 19 under.
Finishing second gives a player a check for over $2 million initially while ending third ($1.5 million) and fourth ($1 million) rewards pros with at least seven figures to start with.
Additionally, LIV has introduced a new mini pot of $2.3 million to be allocated to players on the top-three teams at each tournament.
In theory, the prizes of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000 could be given to the leading player on the corresponding team's roster, but LIV noted that “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”
Not to mention, anyone who finishes inside the top-10 will pick up at least $400,000 as well as the limited number of OWGR points on offer to LIV players. Those outside may not collect any OWGR points, but the no-cut competition rewards everyone in the field with at least $50,000 no matter what.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.
LIV GOLF ADELAIDE INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$415,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$147,500
36th
$145,000
37th
$142,500
38th
$140,000
39th
$137,500
40th
$135,000
41st
$132,500
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$129,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$127,000
46th
$126,000
47th
$50,000
48th
$50,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$50,000
51st
$50,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
55th
$50,000
56th
$50,000
57th
$50,000
TOTAL
$20 million
LIV GOLF ADELAIDE TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money Payout (Per Team)
1st
$3 million
2nd
$1.5 million
3rd
$900,000
4th
$700,000
5th
$650,000
6th
$600,000
7th
$550,000
8th
$500,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$400,000
11th
$300,000
12th
$250,000
13th
$200,000
TOTAL
$10 million
LIV GOLF ADELAIDE TEAM PRIZE BONUS FOR INDIVIDUAL PLAYER
Team Finish
Individual Bonus Payout
1st
$1 million
2nd
$800,000
3rd
$500,000
