LIV Golf Adelaide Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The second LIV event of the season has been taking place in Australia with huge crowds pulling for Cam Smith's Ripper GC at The Grange Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Adelaide
Bryson DeChambeau shared the lead with Jon Rahm after three rounds of LIV Golf Adelaide
Immediately off the back of LIV Golf Riyadh to start the season, the much anticipated LIV Golf Adelaide has been taking place at The Grange Golf Club this week.

For the first time, LIV Golf Adelaide is being played over four days so Ripper GC can draw on an extra round of support as they aim to seal a second team prize on Australian soil after their maiden triumph in 2024.

Winning the team title - where all four players' scores are added up across each of the four rounds - will lead to a $3 million payout from a grand total of $10 million. It is believed that the team rewards are pumped back into each franchise as opposed to being shared out among the roster.

Meanwhile, the individual payout goes directly to the player, and there's an awful lot of money to be dished out thanks to a $20 million prize purse at LIV Golf Adelaide.

Cameron Smith putts in front of The Beach Club at LIV Golf Adelaide 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The player who lifts the individual trophy will also bank $4 million, but they won't keep anywhere near that figure thanks to various factors like taxes and bonuses owed to their caddie.

With one round to play, two of the team captains, Legion XIII's Jon Rahm and Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau, shared the lead at 19 under.

Finishing second gives a player a check for over $2 million initially while ending third ($1.5 million) and fourth ($1 million) rewards pros with at least seven figures to start with.

Additionally, LIV has introduced a new mini pot of $2.3 million to be allocated to players on the top-three teams at each tournament.

In theory, the prizes of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000 could be given to the leading player on the corresponding team's roster, but LIV noted that “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”

Not to mention, anyone who finishes inside the top-10 will pick up at least $400,000 as well as the limited number of OWGR points on offer to LIV players. Those outside may not collect any OWGR points, but the no-cut competition rewards everyone in the field with at least $50,000 no matter what.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$415,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$147,500

36th

$145,000

37th

$142,500

38th

$140,000

39th

$137,500

40th

$135,000

41st

$132,500

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$129,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$127,000

46th

$126,000

47th

$50,000

48th

$50,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$50,000

51st

$50,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

55th

$50,000

56th

$50,000

57th

$50,000

TOTAL

$20 million

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money Payout (Per Team)

1st

$3 million

2nd

$1.5 million

3rd

$900,000

4th

$700,000

5th

$650,000

6th

$600,000

7th

$550,000

8th

$500,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$400,000

11th

$300,000

12th

$250,000

13th

$200,000

TOTAL

$10 million

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE TEAM PRIZE BONUS FOR INDIVIDUAL PLAYER

Team Finish

Individual Bonus Payout

1st

$1 million

2nd

$800,000

3rd

$500,000

