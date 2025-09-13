New PXG Drivers Spotted At Procore Championship After Appearing On USGA Conforming List

As the FedEx Cup Fall begins at this week's Procore Championship, some brands are already providing sneak peaks of their potential future models.

Usually, manufacturers will introduce new clubs towards the end of the year but, in California, PXG have already given us a possible idea of what to expect going forward, with the addition of a 'Lightning' series of drivers and fairway woods.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently hitting the USGA's conforming list, the models in question are the Lightning Tour Mid, Lightning Max Lite, Lightning Tour and Lightning Max 10K, with all four featuring in both right and left handed options.

As of writing, very little is known about the four models but, in terms of aesthetics, both the Tour models and the Max 10K feature two front weights, while the Max Lite doesn't.

PXG staffers, like Chad Ramey, Cristobal Del Solar and Patrick Fishburn, were spotted with the new driver in the bag, which also appears to have a back weight, an X alignment aid, as well as a gloss finish on the carbon crown, similar to that of the current Black Ops 0311 driver.

Top left: Tour Mid - Top right: Max Lite - Bottom left: Tour - Bottom right: Max 10K (Image credit: USGA)

Along with the drivers, PXG have also added a few fairway woods and a hybrid to the conforming list. The Lightning hybrid appears to be only available in the standard model, while the fairway woods are the standard Lightning and the Tour version.

According to the USGA's conforming list, the Tour versions are currently available in 3 and 5-wood, while the standard goes from 3-wood all the way to a 27° 11-wood.

In terms of looks, the standard version has three sole weights, while the Tour version has two. The Tour's weights are positioned at the front and back of the fairway wood, while the standard's are triangularly positioned across the sole.

Fishburn was one of the players seen testing the Lightning model at the Procore Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

They aren't the only equipment changes occurring at the Procore Championship, where the 10 players from the US Ryder Cup team who are teeing it up in Napa made the cut.

Prior to the event, Collin Morikawa was pictured with a center-shafted TaylorMade Spider Tour V putter, opting to put it in the bag after previously using a TaylorMade TP Soto.

Morikawa's Ryder Cup teammates Justin Thomas and JJ Spaun also made changes prior to the Procore Championship, introducing new clubs at the top end of their bags.

Thomas has moved from the Titleist GT2 to the GT3 driver, while Spaun has introduced a TaylorMade Qi35 fairway wood that has been built in a 6-wood spec. This has allowed the US Open winner to reach the 240-yard number he needed in the bag.