Masters Day 1 Live Blog From Augusta National

The 86th Masters starts today, check out our live blog as the action gets underway at Augusta National

Tom Clarke
By
published
Contributions from

The Masters Augusta National 12th hole

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters Day One

It is finally time for the 86th Masters live from Augusta National.

We have people on the ground in Augusta as well as in the UK, so will have all bases covered to keep you updated with the latest news, opinion and action.

Elliott Heath and Sam Tremlett are on the ground at Augusta

While Tom Clarke, Dan Parker and Andrew Wright are supporting them from the UK.

Current Leaders

  • Tee Times Delayed By 30 Minutes
Tom Watson At The Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NEW HONORARY STARTER

Another great Masters tradition is due to take place at 8:15am EDT and Tom Watson will be joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player for the first time. Watson is a two-time winner of the Masters and joins Nickalus and Player in their 12th and 10th years as honorary starters respectively. 

Last year Lee Elder joined Nicklaus and Player on the tee having been the first black man to play in the tournament in 1975. Sadly Elder died in November last year and so now Watson will make up the three-ball.

Canadian Duo Win Weather-Shortened Masters Par-3 Contest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PAR-3 CHAMPIONS 

We had joint winners of the Masters par-3 contest yesterday, both from Canada! Former Masters champion Mike Weir was joined by Mackenzie Hughes at four-under par. You can read our full report on a fun-filled par-3 contest as the traditional event. returned for the first time since 2019.

Jon Rahm admitted he broke too many rules to post his score, and we saw a great running effort from Tommy Fleetwood's son on a fun but weather effected competition. Famously, no one has ever won the par-3 and the Green Jacket in the same year...

HELLO AND WELCOME

Hello everyone! Dan Parker here taking you through until around 3pm BST on this highly anticipated Masters Thursday. We've got Elliott Heath and Sam Tremlett on the ground at Augusta National who will be ready to cover Tiger Woods' return at around 11am EDT as well as the bulk of the day's play. 

For those who haven't seen already, there's been a 30 minute delay to proceedings due to inclement weather. This means the honorary starters will begin at 8:15 EDT with the first group of Jose Maria Olazabal and J.J Spaun starting at 8:30am EDT. 

Check out the full list of first and second round tee times as well as the Masters weather forecast for the rest of today and the weekend. 

There has only been one story people have been talking about so far this week - and that's Tiger Woods. He has a morning tee time at around 10.30am local - check out the below video to make sure you know everything about him.

30-Minute Delay

Sounds like there was quite the storm last night at Augusta, so the tee times have all been pushed back half an hour.

The Honorary starters of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player will now be on the tee at 8.15am, with the first tee time proper out at 8.30am.

Check out all the round 1 and round 2 tee times.

