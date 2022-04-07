Masters Day 1 Live Blog From Augusta National

Refresh

NEW HONORARY STARTER Another great Masters tradition is due to take place at 8:15am EDT and Tom Watson will be joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player for the first time. Watson is a two-time winner of the Masters and joins Nickalus and Player in their 12th and 10th years as honorary starters respectively. Last year Lee Elder joined Nicklaus and Player on the tee having been the first black man to play in the tournament in 1975. Sadly Elder died in November last year and so now Watson will make up the three-ball.

PAR-3 CHAMPIONS We had joint winners of the Masters par-3 contest yesterday, both from Canada! Former Masters champion Mike Weir was joined by Mackenzie Hughes at four-under par. You can read our full report on a fun-filled par-3 contest as the traditional event. returned for the first time since 2019. Jon Rahm admitted he broke too many rules to post his score, and we saw a great running effort from Tommy Fleetwood's son on a fun but weather effected competition. Famously, no one has ever won the par-3 and the Green Jacket in the same year...

HELLO AND WELCOME Hello everyone! Dan Parker here taking you through until around 3pm BST on this highly anticipated Masters Thursday. We've got Elliott Heath and Sam Tremlett on the ground at Augusta National who will be ready to cover Tiger Woods' return at around 11am EDT as well as the bulk of the day's play. For those who haven't seen already, there's been a 30 minute delay to proceedings due to inclement weather. This means the honorary starters will begin at 8:15 EDT with the first group of Jose Maria Olazabal and J.J Spaun starting at 8:30am EDT. Check out the full list of first and second round tee times as well as the Masters weather forecast for the rest of today and the weekend.

There has only been one story people have been talking about so far this week - and that's Tiger Woods. He has a morning tee time at around 10.30am local - check out the below video to make sure you know everything about him.