Matthew Wolff Breaks Club During First Round Of The Masters

Despite just being a few holes into the first round, Matt Wolff displayed his frustration as he snapped one of his clubs

Wolff snaps a club
Golf is a frustrating game and during the very first round of The Masters (opens in new tab) that frustration was on display, with Matt Wolff showing his disgust at a tee shot as he snapped his club with a rather satisfying twang.

The 22-year-old had started his first round at Augusta National (opens in new tab) poorly, with a double-bogey at his opening hole being followed by a bogey at the par-5 2nd and the par-4 3rd.

Now four-over-par through three, Wolff came to the difficult par-3 4th, with his tee shot leaking right and finding the greenside bunker. Obviously frustrated at the shot, as well as his start, anger got the better of the 22-year-old, with Wolff (opens in new tab) leaning and pushing his club into the ground and snapping the shaft just below the grip.

Following his moment of anger, he did go onto save his par at the par-3, before another par followed at the 6th. 

Wolff stares on

Wolff looks on at the 2nd hole

This isn't the only club-related incident that has occurred with Wolff in the last month. At The Players Championship, the American threw his club into the water at the 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass (opens in new tab) after flaring his approach well right of the green.

Currently, the American ranks just inside the top-50 in the world. However, in his last six starts on the PGA Tour, he has missed three cuts, with his best finish being a T60 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

