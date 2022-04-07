Cameron Smith Shoots 68 Despite "Really Frustrating" Opening And Closing Double Bogeys

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cameron Smith was left to rue opening and closing double bogeys in what was a four-under-par 68 to start his 2022 Masters.

The Aussie, in the form of his life after winning the Players Championship in his last start and the Tournament of Champions in January, made eight birdies on day one at Augusta National to take the early clubhouse lead at four-under-par.

Despite the double bogey start, Smith found himself six-under-par on the 18th tee but gave another two shots back following a sliced drive into the trees and then a three-putt after being forced to lay up. He described the two doubles as "really frustrating" but said he would have taken four-under at the start of the day.

"I think 1 and 18 was obviously really frustrating. I think it'll motivate me the next few days," he said. "I feel like I played some really solid golf today, and to be four-under is a little bit disappointing. But given the condition of the golf course and the condition with the wind and stuff like that, if you had have given me four-under at the start of the day, I would have taken it."

Smith told media his short game saved him a little in the opening round, especially on the fifth where he chipped in, but remained adamant that "you've got to hit really quality iron shots" to win around Augusta.

"I love this place. I think my short game has definitely got me out of a lot of bad spots around here, but at the end of the day I think you just need to give yourself opportunities. You need to hit your irons close, and you need to be really good with the putter," he said.

"I think the chipping maybe helps you out once or twice during the week with a bit of a scruffy round, but I think if you're going to win around here, you've got to hit really quality iron shots."

