'Just Basically Freezing Myself To Death' Tiger Woods Describes How He Will Recover From Masters First Round

Woods acknowledged just how much work it will take to get ready for tomorrow's round...

"Just Basically Freezing Myself To Death" Tiger Woods Describes How He Will Recover From Masters First Round
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Tremlett
By
published

Tiger Woods shot an opening round 71 (opens in new tab) at the 2022 Masters tournament in what was a topsy turvy affair. Coming back from recovery after his car accident in 2021, Woods has spent the entire week acknowledging not only how he can still compete, but also how much longer it takes to even think about doing so. This latter point continued after the solid round on Thursday as he got asked what he would have to do to get ready for tomorrow's round. 

"A lot. A lot. Lots of treatments. Lots of ice. Lots of ice baths. Just basically freezing myself to death. That's just part of the deal. And getting all the swelling out as best as we possibly can and getting it mobile and warmed up, activated and explosive for the next day. Those are two totally different ends of the spectrum.

"Most sports, if you're not feeling very good, you got a teammate to pass it off to, and they can kind of shoulder the load. Or in football, one day a week. Here we've got four straight days, and there's no one that's going to shoulder the load besides me. I've got to figure out a way to do it.

"My team's been incredible at getting me into this position so that I can compete. I'll take it from there. I know how to play. I've just got to get out there where I can play."

Woods (opens in new tab) was also asked how he felt compared to how he expected to feel. He replied; "I am as sore as I expected to feel, but it was amazing to have -- like I was telling the team all week, come game time, it will be a different deal. My adrenaline will kick in. I'll get into my own little world, and I'll get after it. It's about the training that we've done to have the stamina to go. I'm going to be sore, yes. That's just the way it is. But the training cycles that we've had to make sure that I have the stamina to keep going and this is only one round. We've got three more to go. There's a long way to go and a lot of shots to be played."

There were a couple of moments during the ground where he appeared to begrimacing, especially after his pulled tee shot on the 9th. However, Woods managed to get to the clubhouse just three shots behind the early leaders. He tees (opens in new tab) off in Round 2 at 1.41pm EDT alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. 

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett

A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.  
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.