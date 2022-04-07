Quiz! Can You Name Every Multiple Masters Winner?
Can you name all the multiple winners of The Masters?
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Can you name all the seventeen multiple winners of the Masters?
The first of the multiple winners of the Masters achieved his feat in just the third Masters – or the Augusta National Invitation Tournament, as it was then called. (It was renamed The Masters Tournament in 1939.)
This particular player, a future Hall of Famer, was to play in 23 Masters tournaments but, apart from his two victories, only achieved one other top-10 finish at Augusta National. In the other three Majors – not admittedly that the current concept of Majors existed at the time – he recorded 16 top-10 finishes, but no wins.
However this is not the shortest gap between Masters victories, as there have been three golfers who have won successive Masters. All those who have won successive Masters have also gone on to win again at Augusta after that.
The longest gap between Masters victories is 14 years; and by those players who only won two Masters, it is 11 years. The longest period between a first and last Masters victory is 23 years.
In all, 17 men so far have won The Masters on more than one occasion, 12 of them are Americans, one is African and four are Europeans. Can you name then all? You have five minutes to do so. You need only enter a player’s surname to answer.
We have many more quizzes on the Golf Monthly quiz homepage for you to test your golfing knowledge against. Maybe, since you will have already worked out some of the answers, you might fancy having a go at our Masters winners quiz? Or how about tackling our quiz on the non American winners of The Masters? Wondering how Tiger’s performances at Augusta stack up against his record in the other Majors? Well that is a subject of one of the questions in our multiple-choice Tiger Woods quiz.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
John Terry Completes Goal Of Becoming A Scratch Handicap
The former England and Chelsea legend revealed that he is now a scratch golfer
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Masters-Winning Caddie On How To Play Augusta National
We catch up with Masters-winning caddie Brennan Little who offers some insight on how to tackle Augusta...
By Garrett Johnston • Published
-
Quiz! Hole Names At Augusta National
All the hole names at Augusta National are taken from a flower or shrub on that hole
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most Wins At The Masters?
Can you name the eight men with the most wins at the Masters tournament?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top-10 Ryder Cup Points Scorers?
Representing Europe and the USA, these 10 men have all won more than 21 Ryder Cup points. Can you name them all in three minutes?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every U.S. Open Venue Since 1980?
Since 1980, 20 different courses have played host to the U.S. Open – How many of them can you name in five minutes?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The 15 Players With The Most DP World Tour Wins?
Since the tour began 50 years ago, these star players have bagged 409 wins between them. How many of the top-15 can you name?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz – Hole In One Stats And Facts
Can you ace our on hole in one stats multiple choice quiz? There are fifteen questions to answer
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Winner Of The PGA Championship This Century?
There have been 17 different winners of The PGA Championship this century. Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz – USA Ryder Cup Captains
Can you name all 29 USA Ryder Cup captains?
By Roderick Easdale • Published