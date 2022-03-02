The Masters Favourites 2022: 5 Top Contenders

Who will be slipping into the Green Jacket this year?

Chances are, it will be one of the favourites who have form and experience of winning big events, Majors and FedEx Cup titles. Here we consider five players who might be Masters champion for 2022.

The American has the silky skills to master Augusta, plus the cool temperament not to be overawed by the occasion or venue. The Olympic champion was runner-up in 2019 and tied third last year. He’s only played in 17 Majors but has finished in the top-10 in nine of them!

A winner in Hawaii early in 2022, Smith’s game is well suited to Augusta as he's a tremendous putter. His Masters record is very good too. Tied fifth in 2018, runner-up in 2020 and tied 10th last year.

The 2015 champion has a stellar record at Augusta. In eight starts he has a win, two runner-up finishes as well as two third places. He’s never missed the cut. He’s a real Major performer with three Major titles and a further nine top-five finishes.

He’s the World Number 1. But aside from that, he has a great record at Augusta. He’s finished in the top-10 in each of the last four instalments. Last year he finished in the top-10 at every Major (including his win in the U.S. Open.) He’ll be there or thereabouts.

The Northern Irishman has long been touted as a Masters winner and this could be the season he gets that coveted career grand slam. He may have missed the cut last year, but he finished in the top-10 in six of the seven Masters Tournaments before that.