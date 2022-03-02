The Masters Favourites 2022: 5 Top Contenders
The Masters Favourites: We take a look at five players who have the skills and pedigree to challenge for the victory
Who will be slipping into the Green Jacket this year?
Chances are, it will be one of the favourites who have form and experience of winning big events, Majors and FedEx Cup titles. Here we consider five players who might be Masters champion for 2022.
Xander Schauffele
The American has the silky skills to master Augusta, plus the cool temperament not to be overawed by the occasion or venue. The Olympic champion was runner-up in 2019 and tied third last year. He’s only played in 17 Majors but has finished in the top-10 in nine of them!
Cameron Smith
A winner in Hawaii early in 2022, Smith’s game is well suited to Augusta as he's a tremendous putter. His Masters record is very good too. Tied fifth in 2018, runner-up in 2020 and tied 10th last year.
Jordan Spieth
The 2015 champion has a stellar record at Augusta. In eight starts he has a win, two runner-up finishes as well as two third places. He’s never missed the cut. He’s a real Major performer with three Major titles and a further nine top-five finishes.
Jon Rahm
He’s the World Number 1. But aside from that, he has a great record at Augusta. He’s finished in the top-10 in each of the last four instalments. Last year he finished in the top-10 at every Major (including his win in the U.S. Open.) He’ll be there or thereabouts.
Rory McIlroy
The Northern Irishman has long been touted as a Masters winner and this could be the season he gets that coveted career grand slam. He may have missed the cut last year, but he finished in the top-10 in six of the seven Masters Tournaments before that.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Five Outsiders Who Could Win The Masters
We consider five players who might surprise the favourites and claim victory at Augusta
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
What Is The Crow's Nest At Augusta National?
The Crow's Nest is located on the second floor of the clubhouse at Augusta National, but what exactly is it?
By Sam Tremlett • Published