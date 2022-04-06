'We Break So Many Rules' - Rahm On Why He Couldn't Put Par-3 Score In

The Spaniard had some illicit help from his wife, Kelley, at this year’s Par-3 Contest

Jon Rahm, his wife, Kelley, and their son, Kepa at the 2022 Masters Par-3 Contest at Augusta National
The family friendly Masters Par-3 Contest offers a lighthearted and easygoing way for past champions and players in the field to enjoy a stress-free day before the real action begins at Augusta National.  However, World No.2 Jon Rahm says he’ll struggle to put his score in for his round at the event. 

Rahm played this year’s traditional warm-up event with his baby son, Kepa, alongside Tommy Fleetwood and his family. The Spaniard explained how it proved a little tricky at times. He said: “We had to carry him most of the day, so it's a little more demanding, but it's fun. We played with the Fleetwoods, and Frankie is three now, so we get a view into the future. It's a lot of fun. It's really cool they let us do this with the family, and it's a very nice event to have before starting the Masters.”

With The Masters so close, it would be understandable if the Spaniard, who is the favourite to claim the Green Jacket, was fully focused on the serious competition. However, he admitted that wasn’t the case during the Par-3 Contest – and he only had one thing in mind. He said: “I'm just trying to make a hole-in-one. I'm trying to get the hardware. Some of those crystals we get are really fun, some of the glasses. I've been able to hit it closest to the pin once before on one of the Par 3 events. I'm hoping to get it back. That's about it.” Rahm even admitted that he bent the rules on his round. He said: “I had Kelley putting. We break so many rules. I don't know if in good conscience I can put that score in there.”

The Par-3 Contest was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid, and, despite his questionable approach to the rules at the event – and failing to bag an ace, something only Jason Kokrak managed this year - Rahm thinks it’s a good thing to have back. He said: “It's just something fun to do. If you had a ballgame to go to, basketball game, Final Four, something like that, it's fun to do before something so demanding. I'm glad we have it back.” 

