Join The Golf Monthly Masters Fantasy League
Fancy yourself as a bit of a tipster? Join our Masters Fantasy league and find out how you stack up against the rest
As the very best in the world, and those fortunate enough to get their hands on a ticket, gather at the famed Augusta National, the golfing world is glued to the television screen as coverage of the first Major championship of the season begins.
Tournament veterans, esteemed amateurs and the stars of the game will battle it out for the chance to slip on the Green Jacket come Sunday evening. The only question that remains - who will that be? If you want to spice up your Masters then join the Golf Monthly league via the official Masters Fantasy.
The Masters Fantasy can be accessed via the website or the Official Masters App and is a free-to-play game. Users will earn or lose points based on how their chosen players perform.
You can earn the bragging rights within the Golf Monthly mini-league and, through the main league, those in the US can win daily and tournament prizes courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club.
How To Enter
To participate, you must register online at www.masters.com/fantasy or on the Official Masters App.
Anyone with an account can play, but you must be a United States citizen over age 18 to qualify for a prize - please do refer to the official rules on the Masters website.
Unlike the Masters itself, the format is a modified stableford. That means it rewards aggressive play and those who make more eagles and birdies are the most attractive picks. Bare that in mind when making your selections.
Scoring
The modified stableford format is as follows:
- Eagle: 5 points
- Birdie: 2 points
- Par: 0 points
- Bogey: -1 points
- Double bogey or more: -3 points
You will get an additional point per round your player competes, if they were selected before the first round begins.
Five additional points will be awarded if you select the low amateur or Masters champion.
Selections
You will be prompted to select four players in total and you can't select the same player twice - so think wisely.
The players must be part of the following criteria:
- First-time Masters participants (pros and amateurs)
- Former Masters Champions
- United States players (born in the United States)
- International players (born outside the United States)
Join The Golf Monthly League
Once you've signed up and made your selections, click this link to join the Golf Monthly league!
Good luck!
