Canadian Duo Win Weather-Shortened Masters Par-3 Contest

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Former Masters champion Mike Weir and fellow Canadian Mackenzie Hughes have won the fun-filled Masters Par-3 contest that was shortened due to inclement weather.

It's the first time the pre-tournament tradition has been honoured since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions, and the Canadian duo's score of four-under 23 over the famous par-27 layout at Augusta National was good enough for victory.

A shot further back in a tie for third was the trio of Larry Mize, Kevin Na and Cameron Davis, with a host of players - including the likes of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka - still on the course when play was suspended for the day. It is just the third time since the inaugural edition in 1960 that duel winners have been crowned as a result of bad weather.

"It's fun, this is a very special day for me," Hughes said. "This is my third Masters and my first Par-3 contest. I was really excited to get out here and do this. Very lucky that the weather held off for us. It was a special day. To have a family day like this before one of the biggest tournaments of the year is pretty cool.

"It was everything [I hoped it would be] and more. Yeah, can't wait for next year."

The only hole-in-one of the day belonged to Jason Kokrak, whose special moment came at the fourth and marked the 101st ace of the contest since its inception more than 50 years ago.

Elsewhere, Bernhard Langer posted a two-under 25, while McIlroy managed just one hole, chipping in for birdie to get off to the perfect start in front of daughter Poppy. Other highlights included Louis Oosthuizen draining an incredible putt and a patron throwing the ball of Sam Burns out of the galleries and nearly into the hole - although it did have to be replaced under the rules.

The fun-filled preamble to the tournament proper gives players a chance to get their families involved and enjoy some stress-free preparation ahead of the opening round. Former World No. 1 Jon Rahm admitted he was "glad we have it back" as he set his sights on some Augusta National crystal alongside wife Kelley and young son Kepa.

"I'm just trying to make a hole-in-one," he added. "I'm trying to get the hardware. Some of those crystals we get are really fun, some of the glasses. I've been able to hit it closest to the pin once before on one of the Par 3 events. I'm hoping to get it back.

"I had Kelley putting. We break so many rules. I don't know if in good conscience I can put that score in there."

Nobody has ever won the Par-3 contest and slipped on the green jacket in the same year.